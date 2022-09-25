Update: Newton Fire/EMS fight hot spots after apartment fire

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — As of 7:09 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, the City of Newton says Newton Fire/EMS is still fighting hot spots at an apartment complex that caught fire earlier in the day.

According to the city, the fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. at Fox Meadows Apartments, 720 W. 12th St .

It destroyed a fourplex building of 12 units.

Courtesy: City of Newton

Courtesy: City of Newton

Courtesy: City of Newton

Courtesy: City of Newton

Courtesy: City of Newton

Fifteen residents have been displaced, according to the city. One of them, a man in his 40s, was transported by ambulance in critical condition to a hospital in Wichita.

“They are being provided hotel rooms as temporary shelter,” said Erin McDaniel, the director of communications for the City of Newton. “A number of pets were recovered from the fire, and they are being taken to Caring Hands Humane Society for shelter.”

Although electricity remains off, residents in adjacent buildings at Fox Meadows Apartments are able to return home. The city says Harvey County officials are working with Evergy to get power restored.

If you would like to donate to the displaced residents, you can do so through the Central Kansas Community Foundation . No physical donations are being accepted at this time.

The cause fire has been ruled undetermined, with no criminal activity suspected. The fire marshal is working with the property owner to get the building secured.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.