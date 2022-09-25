ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
toofab.com

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Trailer Features New Mystery and Star-Studded Cast

"Everyone is in danger" ... and everyone's a suspect ... as Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a new murder mystery involving another cast of colorful suspects. The movie -- starring Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista -- hits Netflix on December 23.
MOVIES
Primetimer

Trailer Premiere: Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale Move Into a House of Horrors in Netflix's The Watcher

For anyone who read the 2018 article "The Watcher" in New York Magazine, the prospect of a filmed TV series based on the unsettling series of events depicted therein likely sends a chill down your spine. The true story of Derek and Maria Broaddus, who bought their dream home in Westfield, New Jersey, only to begin receiving a series of ominous and threatening notes from someone called The Watcher, is the stuff of classic American horror stories, so of course it's Ryan Murphy who's come to adapt the series into a star-studded tale of terror.
WESTFIELD, NJ
Rolling Stone

‘The Watcher’ Wants ‘Young Blood’ in First Trailer for Netflix Limited Series

After putting 657 Boulevard on the market with a fake viral ad, Netflix has unveiled the first real trailer for The Watcher, the streaming service’s upcoming limited series about the viral true-life saga centered on a suburban New Jersey home stalked by the titular creep. The Watcher puts a fictional spin on the still-unsolved mystery, with Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts starring as the Brannocks, a couple who purchase the New Jersey dream house, only to receive threatening letters demanding the blood of their children among other scary warnings. While the real life version of “the Watcher” story only amounted to a...
TV SERIES
Gizmodo

The Last of Us Show's First Trailer Heralds a Heartbreaking Apocalypse

Finally, a better look at Pedro Pascal as Joel in HBO’s The Last of Us series. The Mandalorian star shows his face as an apocalypse survivor out for redemption in a world riddled with “clickers,” humans who have mutated into zombies thanks to the worldwide Cordyceps Brain Infection outbreak. Here Pascal plays the lead of the successful PlayStation video game franchise, and (once again) is tasked with a mission to get a kid through a very wild frontier.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madelyn Cline
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Rian Johnson
Person
Kathryn Hahn
Person
Edward Norton
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Agatha Christie
Person
Jessica Henwick
Person
Kate Hudson
Person
Leslie Odom Jr.
Person
Janelle Monáe
People

Drew Barrymore's 2 Kids: Everything to Know

Get to know Drew Barrymore’s two kids: Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8 Drew Barrymore has an impressive résumé under her belt. From her award-winning performances in hits such as Charlie's Angels and 50 First Dates to a best-selling homeware line with Walmart and a CBS talk show, she's done it all. But perhaps her most important role to date is being a mom to her two daughters, Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8. Barrymore shares Olive and Frankie with ex-husband Will Kopelman. Although their 2016 divorce was "painful", the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glass Onion#Circle
IndieWire

Mel Gibson Blames Warner Bros. Discovery Shake-Up for ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ Production Delay

Martin Riggs may not make things complicated, but the Warner Bros. Discovery merger sure has for “Lethal Weapon 5.”. Lead star and director Mel Gibson, who famously plays Detective Martin Riggs in the film franchise, gave an update on the state of the fifth installment. Following original director Richard Donner’s death in 2021, Gibson took over as director, using a script from Richard Wenk (“The Magnificent Seven,” “The Equalizer”) developed alongside the late Donner. The film was expected to originally launch on streaming platform HBO Max.
MOVIES
People

Arnold Schwarzenegger's 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Arnold Schwarzenegger is a proud dad to five children. The Terminator star and former Governor of California shares four kids with ex-wife Maria Shriver: daughters Katherine, 32, and Christina, 31, and sons Patrick, 29, and Christopher, 24. In 2011, the actor publicly revealed that he had fathered another child, son...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TVLine

Interview With the Vampire Review: AMC's Bloody, Campy Anne Rice Adaptation Goes Grandly Over the Top

I’ll say one thing about AMC’s new take on Interview With the Vampire: It’s not subtle. But then again, no one is looking for a timid Anne Rice adaptation, are they? Rice’s bestselling Gothic vampire novels unabashedly revel in sex, blood and passion, and this Vampire series — premiering Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10/9c; I’ve seen the first three episodes — certainly delivers those things in spades. It’s grandly melodramatic and genuinely unsettling with a sumptuous visual style, but the melodrama does tip over into the absurd at times. Some will fall in love with this adaptation, I think… and...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Netflix
People

Caleb McLaughlin Rejects Racism from Stranger Things Fans: 'I Do Not Give Hate Back'

Caleb McLaughlin recalled realizing that his race affected his popularity among Stranger Things fans Caleb McLaughlin is opening about the racist experiences he says he's had with Stranger Things fans since the Netflix series premiered in 2016. McLaughlin, 20, appeared at Heroes Comic Con in Brussels on Sunday and shared that he felt like he was being treated differently than his white costars — including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink and Noah Schnapp — going back to first-ever Comic-Con after the show's debut season. "It definitely took a...
CELEBRITIES
IGN

Knock at the Cabin - Official Trailer

Watch the unnerving trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's upcoming thriller, Knock at the Cabin. While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe.
MOVIES
Complex

Watch the Trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock at the Cabin’

The official trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s latest directorial effort Knock at the Cabin has arrived. The trailer starts with a couple, played by Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter) and Ben Aldridge (Pennyworth), enjoying time together with their daughter in the backseat during a car ride to a cabin as KC and the Sunshine Band’s “Boogie Shoes” plays. If you’re familiar with Shyamalan’s work, you’re eagerly awaiting for the other shoe to drop.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Wolfboy and the Everything Factory Clip Introduces a Surprising Friend (Exclusive)

Fans have been drawn to Wolfboy and the Everything Factory not only because of the title character, but also because of the allies he keeps close to him, though a new clip from Season 2 of the series introduces an entirely unexpected figure into his life, taking Wolfboy completely by surprise. With an all-new season of adventures right around the corner, this is likely only one of many surprises in store for both the characters and the audience. Check out an exclusive clip from Wolfboy and the Everything Factory above before Season 2 premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 30th.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Leslie Grace Shares Behind-the-Scenes ‘Batgirl’ Footage with Brendan Fraser as Firefly

Leslie Grace isn’t letting “Batgirl” down without a fight. Almost two months after Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed the DC film would be indefinitely shelved, lead star Leslie Grace shared a TikTok video of behind-the-scenes footage from filming. Grace plays Barbara Gordon in the film, which was expected to premiere on streamer HBO Max in early 2023. Michael Keaton, Brendan Fraser, and J.K. Simmons rounded out the cast. Grace shared scenes of herself in the makeup chair, practicing fight choreography, and co-star Fraser doing push-ups as character Firefly. The video is set to Grace’s original song titled “Batgirls Get Lonely Too.” “Wrote this song...
MOVIES
People

People

329K+
Followers
53K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy