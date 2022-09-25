Fans have been drawn to Wolfboy and the Everything Factory not only because of the title character, but also because of the allies he keeps close to him, though a new clip from Season 2 of the series introduces an entirely unexpected figure into his life, taking Wolfboy completely by surprise. With an all-new season of adventures right around the corner, this is likely only one of many surprises in store for both the characters and the audience. Check out an exclusive clip from Wolfboy and the Everything Factory above before Season 2 premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 30th.

