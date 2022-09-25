ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

People

Rihanna to Headline 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'Let's Go'

Last year's Super Bowl halftime show featured Dr. Dre, Eminem, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar Rihanna will be headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February 2023. The music icon, 34, shared an image on Instagram Sunday hinting that she will perform during the NFL event next year. In the photo, what appears to be Rihanna's hand holds up a football. The "Umbrella" singer captioned the post with a single period. Roc Nation later posted the same image on its respective Instagram account, writing, "Let's GO," and tagging Rihanna and...
NFL
NBC Sports

Rob Gronkowski attends Buccaneers home opener; agent isn’t aware of any change in his plans

The Buccaneers could use a few good pass catchers. There’s one who’s available for any team to sign. Tight end Rob Gronkowski. Gronk, according to JoeBucsFan.com, attended the regular-season home opener against the Packers. Per the report, there have been discussions about a potential return. The issue, however, is “sensitive” because tight end Kyle Rudolph had been a healthy scratch in the first two games of the year.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Decision

The NFL appears to have picked a performer for the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. On Sunday afternoon, Rihanna posted a photo of a football on her social media platforms. The NFL also shared the same image, posting "Let's GO" in a Twitter post tagging Rihanna, NFL on FOX, Roc Nation, and the show's new sponsor, Apple Music.
NFL
NBC Sports

Ravens LB calls out Mac Jones' trash talk after beating Patriots

Mac Jones doesn't hesitate to bark at opposing players. Just ask Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen. Queen dropped a potential interception on a pass from Jones early in the third quarter of Sunday's game at Gillette Stadium, and on the next play, Patriots running back Damien Harris punched in a 2-yard rush that gave New England a 20-14 lead at the time.
BALTIMORE, MD
Parade

Rihanna Shares Instagram Post About Super Bowl Halftime Show

The singer took to Instagram yesterday to seemingly confirm that she will be headlining the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show. Without any caption, the star shared a photo of her tattooed hand holding up a football. Many celebrity friends took to the comments to show their excitement over the major...
GLENDALE, AZ
NBC Sports

Should Pats sign any of these free agent QBs amid Jones' injury?

The New England Patriots are in a tough spot at quarterback with starter Mac Jones reportedly having suffered a "pretty severe" high ankle sprain in Sunday's Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He is "likely to miss multiple games" with the injury, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday night. The...
NFL
NBC Sports

Lamar Jackson takes a shot at his critics after Ravens beat Patriots

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has heard the criticism and he thinks it's unwarranted. And you know what? He's right. One of the constant critiques of Jackson's skill set is his ability as a pocket passer. But through the first three games of the 2022 NFL season, it's extremely hard to justify those concerns.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Commanders coach Rivera calls Jimmy G trade report 'bullcrap'

Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera was not happy with a Sunday morning report concerning his team and Jimmy Garoppolo. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, citing sources, that the 49ers and Commanders had agreed on trade parameters in early March that would have sent Garoppolo to Washington for “multiple draft picks,” but it was derailed by the quarterback’s shoulder surgery shortly after.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

What we learned as Jimmy G struggles in ugly loss to Broncos

DENVER — The new/old look 49ers took the field Sunday night for the first time this season. Jimmy Garoppolo officially reclaimed his old starting job after second-year quarterback Trey Lance was lost for the season with a fracture and ligament damage to his right ankle. Garoppolo struggled mightily in...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Ex-Eagles LB's Jalen Hurts take is embarrassingly dumb

Eagles fans, do you remember Emmanuel Acho? You might know him from his recent transformation into a Fox Sports talking head and New York Times bestselling platitude peddler, but do you remember him as an Eagle?. He played in 20 games, recorded 33 tackles, and promptly retired after two seasons...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Chiefs release Elijah Lee

The Chiefs released linebacker Elijah Lee from the 53-player roster Tuesday, according to the NFL’s personnel notice. Lee immediately becomes a free agent, and it’s possible the team could re-sign him to the practice squad. He has appeared in all three of the Chiefs’ games, seeing action on...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Why Jalen Hurts was still at Eagles' NovaCare Complex late

Shane Steichen was sitting in his office on the second floor of the NovaCare Complex when Jalen Hurts popped through the door. This isn’t unusual. Happens all the time. The play caller meets with the quarterback all the time. What did make it unusual was what time it was.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Ex-Giants Pro Bowler angrily gives Eagles serious props

It's never easy to accept that a player or team you've always disliked is having a good year. Imagine having to admit that the Cowboys are good. Gross, right?. But sometimes facts are facts, and that was the case on Monday when NFL Network's 'Good Morning Football' was discussing which team seems to be the most complete in the league through three weeks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

