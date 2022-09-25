Read full article on original website
Rihanna to perform at Super Bowl after previously declining over kneeling controversy
Rihanna will perform the Super Bowl LVII halftime show in February after reportedly turning down an offer four years ago in support of Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling protests during the national anthem. The National Football League (NFL) announced her appearance on Sunday after the pop star teased the performance on...
Rihanna to Headline 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'Let's Go'
Last year's Super Bowl halftime show featured Dr. Dre, Eminem, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar Rihanna will be headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February 2023. The music icon, 34, shared an image on Instagram Sunday hinting that she will perform during the NFL event next year. In the photo, what appears to be Rihanna's hand holds up a football. The "Umbrella" singer captioned the post with a single period. Roc Nation later posted the same image on its respective Instagram account, writing, "Let's GO," and tagging Rihanna and...
thesource.com
Dr. Dre to Rihanna on Forthcoming Super Bowl Performance: ‘Put the Right People Around You and Have Fun’
Following the reveal that Rihanna will lead the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, Dr. Dre joined Ebro Darden live today on Apple Music 1. Dr. Dre responded to the news, explained why he’s looking forward to Rihanna’s performance, and offered some guidance as she gets ready to sing on music’s largest stage.
NBC Sports
NFL World Reacts To 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Decision
The NFL appears to have picked a performer for the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. On Sunday afternoon, Rihanna posted a photo of a football on her social media platforms. The NFL also shared the same image, posting "Let's GO" in a Twitter post tagging Rihanna, NFL on FOX, Roc Nation, and the show's new sponsor, Apple Music.
NBC Sports
NBC Sports
NBC Sports
Rihanna Shares Instagram Post About Super Bowl Halftime Show
The singer took to Instagram yesterday to seemingly confirm that she will be headlining the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show. Without any caption, the star shared a photo of her tattooed hand holding up a football. Many celebrity friends took to the comments to show their excitement over the major...
NBC Sports
NBC Sports
NBC Sports
Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show Means R9 Is Definitely Coming Soon, Right?
With the announcement that Rihanna will perform at the 2023 Super Bowl, the vibes around the NFL haven’t been this good since Tom Brady’s lost to the Eagles. The news surprised many, especially after a rumor that Taylor Swift would be performing spread widely on social media. Rihanna...
NBC Sports
Kaepernick Supporters Shade Rihanna For Reversing Her Stance On Performing At The Super Bowl
A slew of internet users slammed Rihanna for doubling back on her solidarity with former NFL player Colin Kaepernick. The post Kaepernick Supporters Shade Rihanna For Reversing Her Stance On Performing At The Super Bowl appeared first on NewsOne.
NBC Sports
NBC Sports
NBC Sports
NBC Sports
NBC Sports
