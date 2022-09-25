Read full article on original website
Iran hijab row: Head of morality police reportedly suspended as 5 killed in protests for Mahsa Amini’s death
Iran’s head of the controversial morality police has reportedly been suspended after five people were killed amid an intensified protest over the death of Mahsa Amini.Amini, 22, fell into a coma and died after being arrested by the organisation in national capital Tehran for allegedly not wearing her head scarf well.Police said she had a heart attack and fell on her own but her father has insisted she had no health problems. The family also alleged she sustained injuries while in custody of the morality police, hinting she was physically assaulted.Morality police units enforce a dress code in the Islamic...
Iranian Women Are Burning Their Hijabs And Cutting Their Hair, And Their President Just Ditched An Interview After The Reporter Refused To Wear A Headscarf
Mahsa Amini, 22, was detained by the morality police in Tehran for her "improper hijab" and died days later. Protests over her death have morphed into widespread dissent against the regime.
Albania shows the West how to deal with Iran
A devastating 13-page report by the Microsoft Detection and Response Team has revealed that cyberattacks that crippled government security services and institutions in Albania, were the work of Iran.
Israeli attacks squeeze Iranian aerial supplies to Syria, sources say
AMMAN, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Israel has intensified strikes on Syrian airports to disrupt Tehran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon including Hezbollah, regional diplomatic and intelligence sources told Reuters.
Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
Fox News
US-backed fighters rescue tens of thousands of women and children in raid on ISIS al-Hol camp
Syrian fighters backed by the United States have rescued tens of thousands of women and children following a weeks-long raid on a refugee camp in northern Syria. Dozens of militants were subsequently detained and an undisclosed number of weapons were seized following the 24-day operation at al-Hol camp carried out by the Internal Security Forces and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
Vladimir Putin’s ‘Iron Doll’ says Russia should have nuked Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
A Russian propagandist has claimed Vladimir Putin should have nuked Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, while all the “best people” were gathered in London. Olga Skabeyeva, dubbed the Kremlin’s “Iron Doll”, made the claims on Monday during a discussion with Andrey Gurulev, a military commander and Member of the State Duma.
Blasts precede Baltic pipeline leaks, sabotage seen likely
Denmark believes "deliberate actions" caused big leaks in two natural gas pipelines that run under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, and seismologists said powerful explosions preceded the leaks
Hundreds protest after Iranian woman's alleged murder over hijab law, demand 'death to the dictator'
UNITED NATIONS, New York – Video from Iran shows hundreds gathered in protest at the funeral for a 22-year-old whom police arrested and allegedly beaten to death for violating strict laws requiring women to cover their hair, prompting further calls to deny Iran's president entry to the U.S. as he prepares to speak at the U.N. General Assembly this week.
EXCLUSIVE Pictured: Wife of millionaire ex-Wonga boss, 52, who he dumped for homewrecker Ukrainian refugee after she was welcomed into their family home following Russian invasion
A former boss of disgraced payday loan firm Wonga has ditched his wife for a Ukrainian refugee who moved in with them at their family home. Investor and dotcom entrepreneur Haakon Overli, 52, is said to have begun a love affair with the Eastern European woman after she moved into the couple's Surrey estate following the Russian invasion.
Iran’s army threatens to step in against ‘enemies’ as country braced for fresh protests
Iran’s army threatened violence against widespread and growing anti-regime protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini as the country’s president arrived home following a trip to the United Nations.“The army is ready to defend the security and interests of the Iranian nation against the conspiracies of the enemies,” said the army’s statement. “The army personnel fully support their comrades in the police forces, and are ready to deal with the various plots of the enemies.”The warning came as protesters were preparing on Friday for an eighth straight night of street battles with security forces.“Both sides are preparing...
A woman’s death fuels a nation’s rage: Iran erupts over 22-year-old who died after hijab arrest
The death of a 22-year-old woman detained last week by Iran’s morality police for allegedly not wearing proper Islamic hijab has sparked a wave of protests across the country.The outbreak of domestic political unrest and anti-regime anger over the death of Mahsa Amini coincides with president Ebrahim Raisi’s arrival in New York for the start of the United Nations General Assembly summit.A fifth day of protests over Amini’s death erupted on Tuesday, with little sign that anger was abating. Protests were reported in several cities, including Qazvin, Arak and Mashhad. There have also been protests in the capital, Tehran. A...
US News and World Report
Canada to Impose Sanctions on Those Responsible for Iranian Woman's Death
(Reuters) - Canada will impose sanctions on those responsible for the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, including Iran's so-called morality police and its leadership, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday. "We've seen Iran disregarding human rights time and time again, now we see it with the...
Exclusive-Turkey sells battle-tested drones to UAE as regional rivals mend ties - sources
ANKARA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Turkish defence firm Baykar has delivered 20 armed drones to the United Arab Emirates this month and could sell more, two Turkish sources said, as a diplomatic detente between the former regional rivals expands into military contracts.
Amid unrest, Iranian Guard attacks militant group in Iraq
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard on Saturday attacked a Kurdish militant group’s base located in the north of neighboring Iraq, state media said, a week after widespread anti-government protests began over a young woman’s death in police custody. The death of a 22-year-old...
12 arrested after clashes outside Iranian Embassy in London
British police said Monday that 12 people were arrested and at least five police officers were seriously injured after violent disorder broke out during protests outside the Iranian Embassy in London. Large crowds had gathered all week outside the compound to protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody in Iran after she was detained by the country's morality police. The Metropolitan Police force said most protesters had been peaceful, but on Sunday a group of activists sought to confront police and other protesters with different views. Police said bottles and other items were thrown at officers trying...
Police clash with Iran protesters in London and Paris
Police clashed with demonstrators trying to reach Iran's embassies in London and Paris on Sunday. In London, police said they made 12 arrests and five officers were "seriously injured" as demonstrators tried to break through barriers protecting Iran's UK embassy.
Iran says U.S. attempting to use unrest to weaken country
DUBAI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Iran faced more international criticism on Monday over the death of a woman in police custody which triggered nationwide protests, after Tehran accused the United States of using the unrest to try to destabilise the country.
Iranian state-organised marchers call for execution of protesters
DUBAI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - State-organised demonstrations took place in several Iranian cities on Friday to counter nationwide anti-government unrest triggered by the death of a woman in police custody, with marchers calling for the execution of "rioters".
Death toll from Iranian riots 'tops 75' as protests continue to rage 11 days after Mahsa Amini died following arrest for not wearing her hijab properly
More than 75 people have died in Iran over 11 nights of violent unrest sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, a human rights group has said. Western nations have piled pressure on the Islamic republic to end the violence. The semi-official Fars news agency reported on Tuesday that...
