The Independent

Iran hijab row: Head of morality police reportedly suspended as 5 killed in protests for Mahsa Amini’s death

Iran’s head of the controversial morality police has reportedly been suspended after five people were killed amid an intensified protest over the death of Mahsa Amini.Amini, 22, fell into a coma and died after being arrested by the organisation in national capital Tehran for allegedly not wearing her head scarf well.Police said she had a heart attack and fell on her own but her father has insisted she had no health problems. The family also alleged she sustained injuries while in custody of the morality police, hinting she was physically assaulted.Morality police units enforce a dress code in the Islamic...
The Independent

Iran’s army threatens to step in against ‘enemies’ as country braced for fresh protests

Iran’s army threatened violence against widespread and growing anti-regime protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini as the country’s president arrived home following a trip to the United Nations.“The army is ready to defend the security and interests of the Iranian nation against the conspiracies of the enemies,” said the army’s statement. “The army personnel fully support their comrades in the police forces, and are ready to deal with the various plots of the enemies.”The warning came as protesters were preparing on Friday for an eighth straight night of street battles with security forces.“Both sides are preparing...
The Independent

A woman’s death fuels a nation’s rage: Iran erupts over 22-year-old who died after hijab arrest

The death of a 22-year-old woman detained last week by Iran’s morality police for allegedly not wearing proper Islamic hijab has sparked a wave of protests across the country.The outbreak of domestic political unrest and anti-regime anger over the death of Mahsa Amini coincides with president Ebrahim Raisi’s arrival in New York for the start of the United Nations General Assembly summit.A fifth day of protests over Amini’s death erupted on Tuesday, with little sign that anger was abating. Protests were reported in several cities, including Qazvin, Arak and Mashhad. There have also been protests in the capital, Tehran. A...
US News and World Report

Canada to Impose Sanctions on Those Responsible for Iranian Woman's Death

(Reuters) - Canada will impose sanctions on those responsible for the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, including Iran's so-called morality police and its leadership, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday. "We've seen Iran disregarding human rights time and time again, now we see it with the...
The Independent

12 arrested after clashes outside Iranian Embassy in London

British police said Monday that 12 people were arrested and at least five police officers were seriously injured after violent disorder broke out during protests outside the Iranian Embassy in London. Large crowds had gathered all week outside the compound to protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody in Iran after she was detained by the country's morality police. The Metropolitan Police force said most protesters had been peaceful, but on Sunday a group of activists sought to confront police and other protesters with different views. Police said bottles and other items were thrown at officers trying...
AFP

Police clash with Iran protesters in London and Paris

Police clashed with demonstrators trying to reach Iran's embassies in London and Paris on Sunday. In London, police said they made 12 arrests and five officers were "seriously injured" as demonstrators tried to break through barriers protecting Iran's UK embassy.
