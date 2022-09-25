ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Greenville County baby’s death ruled a homicide

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the death of a 1-year-old baby is being investigated as a homicide. EMS was called to a home on Caleb Drive in Greer on Aug. 15 for a 1-year-old girl who was not breathing. The coroner said paramedics...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
County
Greenville County, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Police looking for woman believed to be homeless

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is looking for a missing woman last seen over a week and a half ago. 31-year-old Amanda Cain was reported missing on Sept. 16 and last known to be in Greenville, according to police. Cain is described as five foot five...
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing teen last seen in Belton

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen. Deputies say 16-year-old Karma Ellenburg was last seen in Belton off of Highway 252. If anyone has information about her whereabouts, call the sheriff’s office or send an anonymous tip to www.p3tips.com.
BELTON, SC
wspa.com

Teen dies in Laurens Co. crash, coroner says

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager died late Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Laurens County. Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp identified Jayden Bailey, 16, of Gray Court as the victim. The crash happened on Old Laurens Road in Gray Court. Bailey was pronounced dead at...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

“Stamped” removed from Pickens County Schools

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A controversial book that sparked much-heated debate in the Pickens County School District has now been voted out by the board. In a unanimous vote, the school board voted to remove “Stamped, Racism, Anti-Racism, and You”. The book had been under review for...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX Carolina

Gaffney PD investigating after man shot, airlifted to hospital

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Police Department is investigating after a man who had been shot ran into the “Welcome to Gaffney” sign on Sunday. Deputies said they were called to a “possible fight” at Tumeby’s Taproom located at 1547 Old Georgia Highway around 1:50 a.m.. Several minutes later, Gaffney Police were called to a shots fired call in the area of 720 South Granard Street.
GAFFNEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials investigate threat at West-Oak High School in Oconee

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Oconee Announced that they recently investigated a threat written on the bathroom stall at West-Oak High School. Officials said the message was found on Friday and threatened violence on Monday morning. According to officials, the threat was investigated, and they...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man accused of killing deputy during traffic stop stands trial

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Opening statements are scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. in the trial of a man accused of killing a Greenville County deputy during a traffic stop in 2020. Ray Kelly faces 10 charges including murder, resisting arrest with assault, and drug trafficking. The solicitor’s office...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Train strikes truck, shuts down Spartanburg Co. road

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A train hit a truck on the tracks in Spartanburg County Tuesday afternoon, Spartanburg County Emergency Management said. SCEM said the collision happened on Nazareth Church Road and no one was injured in the incident. Some fluids, such as hydraulic fluid, were spilled. CSX,...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
thejournalonline.com

ACSO investigates stabbing incident – Hwy. 86

Anderson County Deputies responded to a reported active shooter Saturday night at the intersection of Highway 86 and I-85. When deputies arrived they found one individual who had apparently been stabbed. Medshore and several QRV’s also responded. (Photo by David Rogers)
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

One person and two pets exposed to rabid skunk in Anderson Co,

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a skunk found in Anderson County recently tested positive for rabies. Officials said the skunk was found near Conneross Road and Circle Drive in Townville, SC. One person was exposed to the...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy