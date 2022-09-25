Read full article on original website
3 arrested in deadly shooting at Upstate pool hall
Three men have been arrested following a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured at a pool hall late Friday evening in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
Greenville County baby’s death ruled a homicide
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the death of a 1-year-old baby is being investigated as a homicide. EMS was called to a home on Caleb Drive in Greer on Aug. 15 for a 1-year-old girl who was not breathing. The coroner said paramedics...
Deputies find missing teen in Greenville Co.
Deputies need the public's assistance in finding a teen who was last seen Sunday evening in Greenville County.
WYFF4.com
Baby girl found dead in Greenville County home was victim of homicide, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A baby girl who was found unresponsive and died last month was the victim of homicide, the Greenville County Coroner's Office said Tuesday. Chief Deputy Coroner Jennifer Cason said in a release that 1-year-old Abigail Nicole Kiser died on Aug. 15 from blunt force trauma to the head.
SC deputy dies after crash along I-85, SLED ID’s suspects in incident
Greenville County Sheriff's Office officials said one of their deputies died following a series of crashes after a traffic stop along Interstate 85 Tuesday afternoon.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Police looking for woman believed to be homeless
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is looking for a missing woman last seen over a week and a half ago. 31-year-old Amanda Cain was reported missing on Sept. 16 and last known to be in Greenville, according to police. Cain is described as five foot five...
WYFF4.com
Special needs bus driver in South Carolina dies after driving more than 1 million miles for the district
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A bus driver in Spartanburg, South Carolina, with more than a million miles behind the wheel has died, according to Spartanburg School District One. The district announced Tuesday on Facebook the 'untimely' passing of Lynn Pittman. Pittman began driving a bus in 1978 in Spartanburg...
Pacolet residents unite in prayer amid search for new police officers
Pacolet residents and elected leaders came together Sunday in prayer, following mass resignation within the police department.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing teen last seen in Belton
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen. Deputies say 16-year-old Karma Ellenburg was last seen in Belton off of Highway 252. If anyone has information about her whereabouts, call the sheriff’s office or send an anonymous tip to www.p3tips.com.
wspa.com
Teen dies in Laurens Co. crash, coroner says
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager died late Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Laurens County. Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp identified Jayden Bailey, 16, of Gray Court as the victim. The crash happened on Old Laurens Road in Gray Court. Bailey was pronounced dead at...
FOX Carolina
Crews responding after train collides with truck in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Emergency Management said a part of Nazareth Church Road is shut down after a train collided with a truck in Spartanburg County. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened at around 12:30 p.m near CMC Metals on Nazareth Church Road.
FOX Carolina
“Stamped” removed from Pickens County Schools
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A controversial book that sparked much-heated debate in the Pickens County School District has now been voted out by the board. In a unanimous vote, the school board voted to remove “Stamped, Racism, Anti-Racism, and You”. The book had been under review for...
FOX Carolina
Gaffney PD investigating after man shot, airlifted to hospital
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Police Department is investigating after a man who had been shot ran into the “Welcome to Gaffney” sign on Sunday. Deputies said they were called to a “possible fight” at Tumeby’s Taproom located at 1547 Old Georgia Highway around 1:50 a.m.. Several minutes later, Gaffney Police were called to a shots fired call in the area of 720 South Granard Street.
FOX Carolina
Officials investigate threat at West-Oak High School in Oconee
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Oconee Announced that they recently investigated a threat written on the bathroom stall at West-Oak High School. Officials said the message was found on Friday and threatened violence on Monday morning. According to officials, the threat was investigated, and they...
FOX Carolina
Man accused of killing deputy during traffic stop stands trial
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Opening statements are scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. in the trial of a man accused of killing a Greenville County deputy during a traffic stop in 2020. Ray Kelly faces 10 charges including murder, resisting arrest with assault, and drug trafficking. The solicitor’s office...
wspa.com
Train strikes truck, shuts down Spartanburg Co. road
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A train hit a truck on the tracks in Spartanburg County Tuesday afternoon, Spartanburg County Emergency Management said. SCEM said the collision happened on Nazareth Church Road and no one was injured in the incident. Some fluids, such as hydraulic fluid, were spilled. CSX,...
WYFF4.com
Anderson County deputies investigating after altercation leads to shots fired
PIEDMONT, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after shots were fired. It happened Saturday evening around 8 on Highway 86. The Sheriff's office says it seemed like an altercation happening in a parking lot, which led to the shots being fired. We're told...
WJCL
Car, school bus collide in Spartanburg County, injuries reported, troopers say
A school bus and a car collided Monday on an Upstate highway and injuries were reported in the crash, according to troopers. The crash happened at about 4:40 p.m. on Highway 9 near Boiling Springs Road, in Spartanburg County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website. There was no...
thejournalonline.com
ACSO investigates stabbing incident – Hwy. 86
Anderson County Deputies responded to a reported active shooter Saturday night at the intersection of Highway 86 and I-85. When deputies arrived they found one individual who had apparently been stabbed. Medshore and several QRV’s also responded. (Photo by David Rogers)
FOX Carolina
One person and two pets exposed to rabid skunk in Anderson Co,
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a skunk found in Anderson County recently tested positive for rabies. Officials said the skunk was found near Conneross Road and Circle Drive in Townville, SC. One person was exposed to the...
