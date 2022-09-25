ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Troubled NFL Star Brett Favre

Former NFL star Brett Favre has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons as of late. The Hall of Fame quarterback is currently in the middle of a welfare scandal in his home state of Mississippi. Favre has not yet been charged with anything, though it's possible his role...
hotnewhiphop.com

Brett Favre Loses Another Business Venture Amid Welfare-Fraud Scandal

Brett Favre is the biggest villain in sports right now. Brett Favre is in a whole lot of trouble right now as leaked text messages implicate him in a scandal involving welfare fraud in the state of Mississippi. As the story goes, Favre wanted a volleyball facility for the Univesity of Southern Mississippi which is where his daughter plays.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi State
Mississippi State, MS
Mississippi Sports
Mississippi Football
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To More Troubling Brett Favre News

More troubling news emerged this weekend regarding legendary NFL star Brett Favre. The Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame quarterback has been trending all week following reports about a welfare scandal in his home state of Mississippi. Favre is accused of pressuring the state into giving him money that could...
CNN

Brett Favre continued to pressure for volleyball facility funding even after being told it was possibly illegal, according to new filing

A series of text conversations between Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre and former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant appear to show Favre repeatedly pressing the then-governor about funding the construction of a volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi, even after Favre was told misuse of state funds was potentially illegal, according to new court filings.
HATTIESBURG, MS
Daily Mail

Brett Favre's weekly NFL radio show for SiriusXM 'is put on hold' amid his welfare fund scandal after recent claims that he 'pushed for money to aid payment of university sports facilities despite being told it could be illegal'

Brett Favre's weekly NFL show for SiriusXM has been put on hold amid his alleged involvement in a Mississippi state welfare scandal. A company spokesman confirmed the news to Variety on Sunday but declined to provide further comment. Favre allegedly pressed for state officials to help him build a new...
Slate

The Brett Favre Welfare Scandal Edition

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin discuss the Boston Celtics’ decision to suspend head coach Ime Udoka. They also talk about Roger Federer’s tearful retirement. Finally, Anna Wolfe of Mississippi Today joins for a conversation about Brett Favre and the state’s enormous welfare scandal. • Support...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

