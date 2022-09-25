Read full article on original website
Photos: Meet The Wife Of Troubled NFL Star Brett Favre
Former NFL star Brett Favre has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons as of late. The Hall of Fame quarterback is currently in the middle of a welfare scandal in his home state of Mississippi. Favre has not yet been charged with anything, though it's possible his role...
SB Nation
Brett Favre sought MORE welfare money in 2019 to help recruit Deion Sanders’ son
New court documents in the Mississippi welfare scam revealed that Brett Favre tried to misappropriate funds again in 2019, this time for a new football practice facility for Southern Mississippi University. Text messages between Favre and former governor Phil Bryant detail how Favre sought to duplicate the funding he received...
Mississippi Welfare Scandal Sparks Calls For Brett Favre To Be Kicked Out Of Football Hall Of Fame
The Mississippi welfare scandal has sparked calls for Brett Favre to be removed from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But can that even happen? The post Mississippi Welfare Scandal Sparks Calls For Brett Favre To Be Kicked Out Of Football Hall Of Fame appeared first on NewsOne.
hotnewhiphop.com
Brett Favre Loses Another Business Venture Amid Welfare-Fraud Scandal
Brett Favre is the biggest villain in sports right now. Brett Favre is in a whole lot of trouble right now as leaked text messages implicate him in a scandal involving welfare fraud in the state of Mississippi. As the story goes, Favre wanted a volleyball facility for the Univesity of Southern Mississippi which is where his daughter plays.
NFL World Reacts To More Troubling Brett Favre News
More troubling news emerged this weekend regarding legendary NFL star Brett Favre. The Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame quarterback has been trending all week following reports about a welfare scandal in his home state of Mississippi. Favre is accused of pressuring the state into giving him money that could...
Brett Favre's Sirius XM Show Put On Hold After Welfare Fraud Scandal
Milwaukee radio station WKTI also announced that it has suspended Favre’s weekly Green Bay Packers recap program on the station.
Brett Favre taking more Ls due to ongoing Mississippi welfare scandal
The hits keep coming for Brett Favre – and for good reason. The former NFL MVP was implicated, though not charged in the massive Mississippi welfare funds scandal that saw millions in public funds being misappropriated towards building a volleyball training facility. At first, it was reported that the...
Brett Favre continued to pressure for volleyball facility funding even after being told it was possibly illegal, according to new filing
A series of text conversations between Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre and former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant appear to show Favre repeatedly pressing the then-governor about funding the construction of a volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi, even after Favre was told misuse of state funds was potentially illegal, according to new court filings.
Brett Favre's weekly NFL radio show for SiriusXM 'is put on hold' amid his welfare fund scandal after recent claims that he 'pushed for money to aid payment of university sports facilities despite being told it could be illegal'
Brett Favre's weekly NFL show for SiriusXM has been put on hold amid his alleged involvement in a Mississippi state welfare scandal. A company spokesman confirmed the news to Variety on Sunday but declined to provide further comment. Favre allegedly pressed for state officials to help him build a new...
Slate
The Brett Favre Welfare Scandal Edition
Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin discuss the Boston Celtics’ decision to suspend head coach Ime Udoka. They also talk about Roger Federer’s tearful retirement. Finally, Anna Wolfe of Mississippi Today joins for a conversation about Brett Favre and the state’s enormous welfare scandal. • Support...
