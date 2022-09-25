ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, CA

Windsor mobile home park resident asks Windsor leaders for lower assessment increases

By KATHLEEN COATES THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41NJCL_0i9pTmHT00

A resident of the Windsor Mobile Country Club asked during a hearing on Windsor’s draft housing element last week, that the town reduce the annual rent increases property owners there are allowed to assess from 6% to 3%.

There was a consensus by Town council members, but no vote, that the request be looked at by town staff. Council member Rosa Reynoza said later that the council would ask Town Attorney Jose Sanchez to research it.

The housing element, which is a guide for residential development that addresses housing needs in Windsor, is required by the state to be updated every eight years and has been available to the public for review since Aug. 24.

Patty Restano, who lives in the mobile home park, told the council Wednesday night that 90% of the 500 people who live there spend 50% or more of their income on rent.

She pointed out that the town’s rent ordinance also allows landlords to calculate rent increases in line with 100% of the local Cost of Living Price Index, or CPI. Restano asked that increases be reduced to 50% of the CPI instead.

“Seniors are on a fixed income,” she said. “It may go up, but so does Medicare and prescriptions and things.”

The senior section of the housing element lists as housing options “homes costing more than $500,000 and other places to rent for $5,000 a month, but not something like our mobile home park,” she said.

“Our incomes are going up but not as dramatically as other things in the world,” she said. “We would love to have conversations with anybody from the town and the council.”

After the meeting, Vice Mayor Esther Lemus said, “Obviously this is a population that is vulnerable to these increases.”

Renoza said she would be open to meeting with park residents, “if it’s possible (to lower the rates) because it is a very big concern for our seniors. And if it is possible I’d like to bring it back as an agenda item.”

The final housing element is due to the state by the end of January, according to a town report. The housing element is one of the eight required elements of the town's General Plan.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or707-521-5209.

Comments / 1

Related
marinlocalnews.com

Leaf-blower war advances on Marin’s southern flank

Marinscope The war on gas-powered leaf blowers advanced to Marin County’s southern flank as a new law will take effect in Sausalito on Thursday (Sept. 29) prohibiting the tool. Gasoline-powered leaf blowers are either banned, or about to be banned, throughout the county on grounds they are noisy and contribute to climate change. The ban in Sausalito was unanimously approved by the City Council on Aug. 30 and is going into effect at the conclusion of a 30-day waiting period. Also under the new ordinance, gas-powered lawn mowers, hedge trimmers, weed trimmers, and weed whackers will be banned as of Jan. 31, 2023. A ban on gas-powered chainsaws and pole-mounted trimmers will go into effect on Dec. 31, 2023. The move was made to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the community on the recommendation of the City’s Sustainability Commission. Gas-powered leaf blowers have also been a common source of noise complaints by residents. Limited exceptions to the ban include the use of gas-powered landscape equipment for disaster response, vegetation management by emergency services personnel, and maintenance of turf areas greater than 2,000 square feet. If you believe someone is illegally operating gas-powered landscape equipment within city limits, please submit a Code Enforcement Complaint Form to ceofficer@sausalito.gov. The contact information of complainants will remain confidential. However, in the event a court action is filed concerning the complaint, all information, including the complainant, may become part of the public record.
SAUSALITO, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Concord’s plans for $19 million in federal relief funds

CONCORD, CA (Sept. 24, 2022) — The City Council is expected to allocate $19 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) at the Sept. 27 meeting. According to the staff report, the Ad Hoc Committee of Mayor Dominic Aliano and Councilmember Laura Hoffmeister is making the following recommendations to the full council for approval:
CONCORD, CA
mendofever.com

Investigators Determine the Cause of Ukiah House Fire: Arson

Investigators have determined that the Ukiah house fire that ignited around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 25, 2022, was the result of arson. Ukiah Valley Fire Authority Battalion Chief Justin Buckingham, who also is one of Mendocino County’s premier arson investigators, told us an analysis of the scene determined the fire was deliberately set by an unknown offender or offenders.
UKIAH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Windsor, CA
Windsor, CA
Government
Local
California Government
lakecountybloom.com

Thompson Announces 2022 Lake County Public Safety Heroes

Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05)announced Cory Smith and Officer Juan Altamirano as the 2022 Lake County Public Safety Heroes. Each year, Thompson honors law enforcement officers and first responders in our community who have gone above and beyond the call of duty. “Our first responders play an essential role in keeping...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Santa Rosa’s first new independent medical building in decades approved near Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital

An Orange County-based real estate developer has begun courting tenants for a newly approved four-story, 93,000-square-foot medical office building just two blocks from Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. The developer, Accretive Realty Advisors, which specializes in health care facilities, claims the project is Santa Rosa’s first medical office building spearheaded...
SANTA ROSA, CA
sonomastatestar.com

Clown seen prowling on ring cams in M-section of Rohnert Park

Halloween has come early to Rohnert Park and this year, it's in the form of a clown. Monday, Sept. 19, an unknown person wearing a white, full-face mask went door to door in M-section of Rohnert Park and spied on homes. Reports of this clown initially came from residents who...
ROHNERT PARK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Rent#Linus Realestate#Mobile Home#Home Park#Landlord#Business Industry#Linus Business#Town Council#Medicare
informedinfrastructure.com

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg Visits Groundbreaking Vehicle Testing Facility in the East Bay

CONCORD, CA – The Contra Costa Transportation Authority (CCTA) and its partners welcomed several of the nation’s highest-ranking transportation officials including United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) Secretary Pete Buttigieg and outgoing National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Administrator Dr. Steven Cliff on a tour of GoMentum Station in Concord, California on Friday, September 9, 2022. The groundbreaking site is one of the country’s largest secure facilities dedicated to testing transportation technology, including connected and automated vehicles.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Structure Fire in Ukiah

Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire burning in Ukiah located one the 100 block of Porzio Lane. Initial reports came in around 9:45 p.m. and the Incident Commander can be heard directing firefighters as they...
UKIAH, CA
ksro.com

Rohnert Park Police Looking for Masked Man Who Approached Two Homes

Police in Rohnert Park are investigating after a masked man was seen on two residents’ doorbell cameras. Both incidents happened in the three a.m. hour last Monday, eight minutes apart. Each time, the man walked up to the front door of the home, stood there for a while, then walked away. He didn’t appear to be armed or trying to steal anything. He was wearing a full-faced white mask, dark clothing, and had a full beard.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Marin County veterinary hospital plans big expansion under new owner

Pet Emergency & Specialty Center of Marin has new owners with a bold expansion plan that includes what they say is a lower-cost option for treating after-hours animal ailments that aren’t life-threatening. Founded in 1998, the business, Marin County’s only emergency veterinary care facility, has passed through several owners...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Secretary Pete Buttigieg previews the future at Concord’s GoMentum Station

CONCORD, CA (Sept. 27, 2022) — The Contra Costa Transportation Authority (CCTA) and its partners welcomed several of the nation’s highest-ranking transportation officials earlier this month. Visitors included U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and outgoing National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Administrator Dr. Steven Cliff. The pair took...
CONCORD, CA
ksro.com

Antisemitic Flyers Found in Driveways in East Santa Rosa

Plastic bags filled with antisemitic flyers were found on the driveways of dozens of homes in East Santa Rosa on Friday. The flyers focused on members of Congress and President Joe Biden’s administration who are Jewish, or perceived to be Jewish. The branding of the pamphlets appear to have a connection with a Sonoma County native known for hate mongering. It’s unclear whether he was involved with these flyers as they can be downloaded and printed off his website. Similar flyers have appeared throughout the Bay Area in recent months, including in Windsor in June. Santa Rosa Police are investigating it as a hate crime but it’s unclear if any criminal charges could be pursued because no threats were made. Still, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Christopher Mahurin tells the Press Democrat it’s unacceptable.
SANTA ROSA, CA
mendofever.com

Paulette Arnold: A Founder of Ukiah’s SPACE Theater, an Original Back to the Lander, and Her Life in the Performing Arts

A half-century ago Duke University graduate Paulette Arnold arrived in Ukiah, one of the ‘back to landers’ who would transform the cultural landscape of Mendocino County. For the newcomers, the 1970s were liberating: a time of creativity, ‘hippie shacks’, and personal freedom. Changes rippled through the county: liberal politics, communal living, mom-and-pop dope growing operations, the Mendocino Grapevine, Real Goods, and skinny dipping in the swimming holes along the Russian and Eel rivers.
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

Ukiah House Fire Under Investigation

Yesterday evening at approximately 9:45 p.m. firefighters were deployed to a structure fire burning in the 100 block of Ukiah’s Porizio Lane, located directly east of the Ukiah Natural Foods Co-op. Ukiah Valley Fire Authority Battalion Chief Eric Singleton told us that upon arrival firefighters located a single-story residential...
UKIAH, CA
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
6K+
Followers
275
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy