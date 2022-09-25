Read full article on original website
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers complained about missed delay of game call after win
Aaron Rodgers was pleased to get a big road victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, but there is one thing he was not happy about. Rodgers spoke with FOX’s Tom Rinaldi after his Green Bay Packers escaped with a 14-12 win over the Bucs. Rinaldi asked Rodgers what the quarterback said to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur at the end of the game.
Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles drops important Julio Jones update after Week 3 absence
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost a grueling defensive slugfest to the Green Bay Packers, 14-12, Sunday in their home opener. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers offense struggled to move the football. Much of that likely had to do with missing personnel. The Bucs were without Mike Evans, who was suspended. They were also without both Chris Godwin and Julio Jones on the outside.
Packers inactives: Who's in, who's out for Week 3 vs. Buccaneers?
The Green Bay Packers will have All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari active on Sunday in Tampa Bay for just the second time since his injury at the end of the 2020 season. After missing the first two games of this year, Bakhtiari is officially active for Week 3. The Packers...
ESPN
Tampa Bay Buccaneers WRs Russell Gage (hamstring), Breshad Perriman (knee) expected to play in Week 3, source says
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers Russell Gage (hamstring) and Breshad Perriman (knee), listed as questionable for the Sunday game against the Green Bay Packers, are expected to play, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Julio Jones (knee), also listed as questionable for the Buccaneers, will be tested in pregame warm-ups...
Green Bay Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Win Over Buccaneers
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur likes how his team responded to adversity in a big win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Locations — Green Bay's defense and wide receivers helped to hold off Tampa Bay 14-12 on Sunday. Aaron Rodgers and Co. are still working out the kinks....
Rodgers throws for 2 TDs, Packers hold off Brady, Bucs 14-12
TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers did just enough to beat Tom Brady and the short-handed Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The NFL MVP threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns, and the Packers withstood a late rally led by Brady to hold off the Bucs for a 14-12 victory in the first meeting between the teams since Tampa Bay won the NFC championship game two seasons ago.
Latest injury updates for Bucs vs. Packers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers will both be missing key players for Sunday’s game, but there are a few more names that might be in the lineup despite being listed as questionable. Bucs wide receivers Russell Gage and Breshad Perriman, as well as running back Leonard...
