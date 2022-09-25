ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UWF Football: Turnovers costly in Argos’ double-overtime loss to Delta State in GSC opener

By Greg Hollis, Pensacola News Journal
 2 days ago

West Florida played host to Delta State in its first conference game of the 2022 season Saturday at Pen-Air Field.

The sixth-ranked Argos couldn't stay out of their own way against the Statesmen as mistakes cost them in a 45-42 double-overtime defeat.

UWF lost four fumbles, including two in the red zone, to go with nine penalties. Never enjoying a lead during the night, the team also gave up a touchdown on a kickoff return.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bzXxO_0i9pTFLc00

All of those things added up resulted in the Argos’ first loss of the season to drop their record to 2-1 this season.

West Florida trailed 35-21 early in the fourth quarter and then rallied back. The first score of the fourth quarter came on a 7-yard touchdown pass from PeeWee Jarrett to Caden Leggett to cap a five-play, 52 yard drive with 7 minutes, 13 seconds left in regulation.

Then, the UWF defense forced a punt to get its offense the ball back with 5:28 remaining. The offense proceeded to march down the field on an eight-play, 80-yard drive that ended with a 16-yard touchdown pass from Jarrett to Leggett.

On the final play of regulation, Delta State's kicker Nick Herber missed a 40-yard field goal attempt.

Momentum seemed to be on the Argos’ side, but that was short lived.

In the first overtime, Shomari Mason punched in from one yard out after the defense gave up a score on a rare missed tackle from linebacker Willie Johnson.

A few plays later in the second overtime, the Argos handed it again to Mason, but the running back lost the ball after he broke free for what looked like to be a touchdown.

The Statesmen recovered, leading to the game-winning field goal by Herber.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10kOhT_0i9pTFLc00

West Florida head coach Pete Shinnick spoke about Mason's terrific night that was plagued by one crucial mistake. The running back finished with a school-record 214 rushing yards on 29 carries.

“Shomari is the reason we got back in the game and he’s the reason we’re there (in overtime),” Shinnick said. “I felt like Shomari was playing phenomenal, I think it’s a shame he fumbles the ball, but he had been great all game. Just needed to finish, I will continue to hand him the ball. Just unfortunate that took place.”

The Argos finished the game with 646 offensive yards and nearly a 20-minute edge in time of possession. Jarrett had 276 yards passing and four touchdowns. Mason was one of the recipients of a scoring pass.

Leggett had four receptions for 41 yards and two touchdowns with both coming in the fourth quarter. David Durden had five receptions for 106 yards and a score.

Big plays and turnovers really hurt the Argos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Zk72_0i9pTFLc00

Despite still managing to overcome a 14-point deficit to take the game into overtime, the Argos defense and special teams gave up quite a few big plays in this game.

Delta State first scored on a 70-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Shegog to Dohnte Meyers.

In the second quarter, the Argos gave up a 96-yard kick return to Tyler Kennedy.

“Kickoff return was huge,” Shinnick said. “Completely unacceptable. We have to do a much better job at that. I mean that is just giving points away. I felt like we needed a better kick and I felt like we needed better coverage. That’s where their big plays offset what ours were.”

Then the four turnovers followed, including Mason’s overtime fumble that seal the game for the Statesmen.

Delta State had scoring drives of four and six plays, respectively. The visitors also had a scoring possession off a very short field where they only needed go two plays to score.

“You can’t turn the ball over four times, you can’t have the penalties we had, and we gave up big plays,” Shinnick said. “The fact we actually made it to two overtimes, credit to our guys to keep fighting, but we have to play much better than that.”

Argos got their first real test this season

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A67WK_0i9pTFLc00

Unlike the Argos’ first two games of the season, UWF’s opponent on Saturday came ready to play. It seemed like Delta State had every ball bounce their way, caught every break, and made a few more big plays than the Argos.

“This was our first true test and we didn’t get it done,” said defensive tackle Aidan Swett. “So, it is a huge wake-up call for us. We have to get better.”

The Argos defense wasn't really tested in the opening two games of the season like it was tested against Delta State.

Delta State quarterback Patrick Shegog and wide receiver Dohnte Meyers had a day to remember as the duo was instrumental to the road team’s offensive production.

Shegog threw for 294 yards and had three passing touchdowns. He also had 82 rushing yards on 14 carries and a touchdown.

Meyers reeled in six receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns.

"We knew those explosive plays were probably going to be their biggest weapon,” Swett said. “Getting down the field and running tempo. They had a couple big bombs that set up some pretty good drives. We needed to limit those at times and we didn't.”

Argos offense put up big numbers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KGWzB_0i9pTFLc00

Despite four turnovers on offense, the Argos still had huge numbers.

In addition to Mason’s career day, Ra'veion Hargrove also made strong contributions on the ground, putting up 74 yards on eight carries.

The Argos rushed for 370 yards and two scores as a team. They also found success in the passing game.

David Durden broke free for a 75-yard scoring bomb late in the first half.

The Argos got punched in the mouth and responded well. However, the turnover bug haunted them this game.

Now, the team gets the chance to see how it responds following a loss.

"It was a humbling experience and we will get back to work on Monday,” Jarrett said. “Whoever is in front of us, they are going to feel a one-loss Argos team coming in.”

Although weather may get in the way, West Florida is scheduled to play North Greenville at 4 p.m. Saturday at Pen-Air Field.

Greg Hollis is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached at ghollis@gannett.com.

