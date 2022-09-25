ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hileman receives scholarship from The Agriculture Education Foundation

COLUMBUS – The Agriculture Education Foundation announces five scholarships issued for the fall semester of

2022. Five students becoming agriculture educators are each a recipient of $1,000 towards their tuition costs this

semester.

Haven Hileman a local graduate of Portsmouth West High School is among those recognized. The Agriculture

Education Foundation supports future agriculture teachers and agriculture programs in the classroom. Hileman

stood out when considering other applicants. An excellent student, she has been on the Dean’s List at The Ohio

State University and continued to represent youth in agriculture at the state level. She is highly regarded by the

Ohio Farm Bureau as a “Women in Ag Leadership Scholar.” She has served on the Ohio State Fair Junior Fair Board

where she was President for 2021-2022.

“I am grateful to receive the support of the Agriculture Education Foundation. This support allows me to pursue my

goal of becoming an agriculture teacher” Hileman said. “Agriculture teachers are preparing future industry leaders

and professionals. As an agriculture teacher, I will provide vital education to all youth. Every child deserves the

opportunity to learn about agriculture.”

Scholarship recipients were selected based on their commitment to agriculture education. The recipients all

provided applications that revealed a thorough understanding of the greatest threats to the food supply in America.

All five students are successful academically and have been awarded for their success in 4-H and the FFA.

“This is all part of the effort to have agriculture education in every elementary and high school in the state,” said

Foundation Chairman Jim Buchy. “As we work hand and hand with community leaders in Cincinnati and Cleveland, a

common problem is a lack of qualified teachers. We are hopeful to use this scholarship to recruit more ag teachers.”

The Foundation points out a shortage of agriculture educators in this country. As recently as 2019, there were 182

high school agriculture programs without a qualified teacher.

The scholarship opportunities are open to any student who meets the minimum qualifications and is enrolled or

planning to enroll in an agriculture teaching major or 4-H extension major at any of Ohio’s three Universities

offering these programs or another two-year or four-year school in Ohio offering a two plus two program or

another pathway to become an agriculture teacher or extension educator.

Below is a list of the five recipients awarded scholarships:

Holden Nuhn of Collins is a freshman at Wilmington College planning to be an agriculture teacher upon

graduation.

Cora Crillow of Millersburg is a freshman at The Ohio State University, ATI planning to be an agriculture

teacher upon graduation.

Seth Richardson of Springfield is a freshman at The Ohio State University, ATI planning to be an agriculture

teacher upon graduation.

Haven Hileman of Stout is a sophomore at The Ohio State University planning to be an agriculture teacher

upon graduation.

Luke Jennings of Felicity is a freshman at The Ohio State University planning to be an agriculture teacher

upon graduation.

SSU to serve as partner institution in ASCENT Ecosystem

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University will serve as a partner institution in the Appalachian Semiconductor Education and Technical (ASCENT) Ecosystem through grant funding awarded by Intel to lead institution Ohio University. The ASCENT program will create an inclusive workforce development and training program to cultivate the next generation of skilled technical professionals for Ohio’s emerging semiconductor industry.
H&H Industries announces expansion in Oak Hill, Ohio

OAK HILL – H&H Industries, in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership (JCEDP), today announced an investment of $233,000 to expand their production capacity, creating five new jobs in Jackson County. Family-owned and operated since 1972, H&H Industries is a...
Pomeroy Woman Indicted by Gallia County Grand Jury

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in September 2022 and returned indictments against multiple individuals incuding one from Meigs County. Michelle D. Woodyard, 45, of Pomeroy, Ohio, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree.
Giant Pumpkin Breaks Records in Ohio Pumpkin Festival

BARNESVILLE – Yeah I said Pumpkin Festival, a man from Pennsylvania crossed state lines and weighed in at the other Pumpkin festival in Ohio, Barnesville this weekend, breaking several records. Erik Sunstrom and his family from Harrison City Pennsylvania has weighed out their massive orange gourd at 2,405 pounds...
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio

Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
Sweet bargain house to rehab in Nelsonville

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A house in need of repairs to bring out its pretty features is up for sale through the Athens County Land Bank. Set in a small town with easy access to hiking and hunting, the 1,028 sq. ft. house on a lot of 4,290 sq. ft. was boarded up by The […]
JD Vance, Tim Ryan on NBC4 in only statewide debate

Above: NBC4 breaks down the latest data from a September NBC4/Emerson College/The Hill poll, and heard from voters who stressed the importance of candidate debates. CLEVELAND (WJW)- In just over a month, Ohio voters will head to the polls to select a new U.S. senator for the Buckeye state. To help undecided voters make their […]
Cron sisters crowned at River Days, FBP presents leadership and community award

SCIOTO COUNTY – The ebb and flow of life in a small river town can be filled with a variety of opportunities. Every year, a queen is crowned in Portsmouth for River Days, one of the longest-running festivals in Ohio. This year, Mychal and Taylor Cron, daughters of Fluor-BWXT’s Human Resource Manager Todd Cron, earned titles. Mychal was crowned Miss River Days and Taylor earned the title of Young Miss River Days. In addition to receiving other awards, Mychal earned Fluor’s President & Community Services & Leadership Award through the Friends of Portsmouth.
West Virginia and Ohio men arrested for murder

Two men have been arrested for the murder of a West Virginia man. Parkersburg Police say George Justin Smith AKA Justin Keel, 21 of Columbus, Ohio, and Donavon Tyler McCune, 23, of Parkersburg were arrested and charged with Murder, Robbery 1st degree, Presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Wanton Endangerment with a Firearm and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.
