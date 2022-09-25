Hileman receives scholarship from The Agriculture Education Foundation

COLUMBUS – The Agriculture Education Foundation announces five scholarships issued for the fall semester of

2022. Five students becoming agriculture educators are each a recipient of $1,000 towards their tuition costs this

semester.

Haven Hileman a local graduate of Portsmouth West High School is among those recognized. The Agriculture

Education Foundation supports future agriculture teachers and agriculture programs in the classroom. Hileman

stood out when considering other applicants. An excellent student, she has been on the Dean’s List at The Ohio

State University and continued to represent youth in agriculture at the state level. She is highly regarded by the

Ohio Farm Bureau as a “Women in Ag Leadership Scholar.” She has served on the Ohio State Fair Junior Fair Board

where she was President for 2021-2022.

“I am grateful to receive the support of the Agriculture Education Foundation. This support allows me to pursue my

goal of becoming an agriculture teacher” Hileman said. “Agriculture teachers are preparing future industry leaders

and professionals. As an agriculture teacher, I will provide vital education to all youth. Every child deserves the

opportunity to learn about agriculture.”

Scholarship recipients were selected based on their commitment to agriculture education. The recipients all

provided applications that revealed a thorough understanding of the greatest threats to the food supply in America.

All five students are successful academically and have been awarded for their success in 4-H and the FFA.

“This is all part of the effort to have agriculture education in every elementary and high school in the state,” said

Foundation Chairman Jim Buchy. “As we work hand and hand with community leaders in Cincinnati and Cleveland, a

common problem is a lack of qualified teachers. We are hopeful to use this scholarship to recruit more ag teachers.”

The Foundation points out a shortage of agriculture educators in this country. As recently as 2019, there were 182

high school agriculture programs without a qualified teacher.

The scholarship opportunities are open to any student who meets the minimum qualifications and is enrolled or

planning to enroll in an agriculture teaching major or 4-H extension major at any of Ohio’s three Universities

offering these programs or another two-year or four-year school in Ohio offering a two plus two program or

another pathway to become an agriculture teacher or extension educator.

Below is a list of the five recipients awarded scholarships:

Holden Nuhn of Collins is a freshman at Wilmington College planning to be an agriculture teacher upon

graduation.

Cora Crillow of Millersburg is a freshman at The Ohio State University, ATI planning to be an agriculture

teacher upon graduation.

Seth Richardson of Springfield is a freshman at The Ohio State University, ATI planning to be an agriculture

teacher upon graduation.

Haven Hileman of Stout is a sophomore at The Ohio State University planning to be an agriculture teacher

upon graduation.

Luke Jennings of Felicity is a freshman at The Ohio State University planning to be an agriculture teacher

upon graduation.