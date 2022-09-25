ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Westword

Animal Shelter Demand Has Staffers Working Like Dogs

When ten-month-old Peggy Sue, a mixed-breed puppy, arrived at Aurora’s animal shelter in April, she “was not adjusting well to the shelter environment,” according to staff notes. “Cowering in the back of her kennel, Peggy was overwhelmed with fear and would frantically move away in a blind panic anytime someone would try to interact with her.”
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Clear Creek County Undersheriff passes away, sheriff says

Clear Creek County Undersheriff Bruce Snelling passed away at his home Saturday night, according to Clear Creek Sheriff Rick Albers.Albers wrote the following statement in a Facebook post Sunday morning:"It is never an easy task to have to share difficult news: Saturday evening, September 24, 2022, Undersheriff Bruce Snelling passed away at his home.I know that Bruce loved his Clear Creek family and was proud of the employees he commanded and the community he served.We will continue to provide communication and additional information as we work through this tragic loss together.The Sheriff's Office offers the Snelling family our most sincere condolences for their loss."Albers said he'll provide more information on Monday.Snelling's brother tells CBS News Colorado that the 60-year-old died of natural causes.Snelling served as undersheriff since 2015, according to his LinkedIn page, and prior to that, he was a captain at the sheriff's office. He also served as a longtime spokesman for the agency.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Summit County, CO
Pets & Animals
County
Summit County, CO
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
Summit County, CO
Lifestyle
Summit County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ozzy
9NEWS

Wienermobile rolls into Colorado: When and where you can see it

PARKER, Colo. — One of the most famous automobiles ever made is back in the Mile High City. The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making stops in Colorado this weekend, hot dog officials announced. Driven by brand ambassadors called Hotdoggers, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will be...
DENVER, CO
coloradosun.com

Clear Creek County Undersheriff Bruce Snelling dies

Clear Creek County Undersheriff Bruce Snelling died at his home in Golden on Saturday evening. The county sheriff’s office announced Snelling’s death in a news release on Sunday. The office didn’t share more details. Snelling had served as undersheriff since 2015. “I know that Bruce loved his...
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black And Tan#Guinea Pigs#The Week Of#Great Danes#Pet Lover#Dog Rescue Adoption#Siamese#Snowflake
95 Rock KKNN

Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years

Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Coronavirus, nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
K99

Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado

Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver metro area to get roasted Hatch green chiles. What may seem an errand for some is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green chile by...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Colorado skier missing in the Himalayas

DENVER — Search efforts are underway for a professional skier from Telluride who went missing in the Himalayas in Nepal. Hilaree Nelson went missing just below the summit of Mt. Manaslu in Nepal, according to reports, her sponsor The North Face said in a statement:. “We are in touch...
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: The post office in Breckenridge is a disaster and needs fixed

I have been part of the Breckenridge community since 1970, spending weekends and holidays here for years. Now we are full-time summer residents, staying five months a year. I am over 80 years old and have to get into Breckenridge’s post office to get my mail at least a few times a week. The conditions at the post office are such that I have serious problems entering and exiting the building. The steps are badly broken and a hazard to navigate. The sidewalks and handicap ramp are far less than smooth. And if you use the side entrance and steps inside, it is filthy and looks like it hasn’t been cleaned or painted in years.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy