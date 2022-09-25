Read full article on original website
Westword
Animal Shelter Demand Has Staffers Working Like Dogs
When ten-month-old Peggy Sue, a mixed-breed puppy, arrived at Aurora’s animal shelter in April, she “was not adjusting well to the shelter environment,” according to staff notes. “Cowering in the back of her kennel, Peggy was overwhelmed with fear and would frantically move away in a blind panic anytime someone would try to interact with her.”
Hunter activates SOS call after cutting himself while skinning a bear in Colorado
Crews from Grand County Search and Rescue (GCSAR) were paged to a wilderness area near Lake Granby on September 18 after receiving an SOS signal from a hunter. The hunter had reportedly cut his thigh while he was skinning a bear. "His hunting partner had bandaged the wound and stopped...
WATCH: Two Moose Caught Lurking Near Napping Colorado Man
Picture this. You're walking around beautiful Downtown Breckenridge and you come to this perfect little spot on a well manicured patch of grass near a rolling stream and decide to take a break and enjoy the scenery and lay back and take a little power nap. Then, a few minutes...
Clear Creek County Undersheriff passes away, sheriff says
Clear Creek County Undersheriff Bruce Snelling passed away at his home Saturday night, according to Clear Creek Sheriff Rick Albers.Albers wrote the following statement in a Facebook post Sunday morning:"It is never an easy task to have to share difficult news: Saturday evening, September 24, 2022, Undersheriff Bruce Snelling passed away at his home.I know that Bruce loved his Clear Creek family and was proud of the employees he commanded and the community he served.We will continue to provide communication and additional information as we work through this tragic loss together.The Sheriff's Office offers the Snelling family our most sincere condolences for their loss."Albers said he'll provide more information on Monday.Snelling's brother tells CBS News Colorado that the 60-year-old died of natural causes.Snelling served as undersheriff since 2015, according to his LinkedIn page, and prior to that, he was a captain at the sheriff's office. He also served as a longtime spokesman for the agency.
Summit Daily News
Paddleboarding coven conjures up a magical afternoon on Dillon Reservoir to celebrate the arrival of spooky season
On Saturday, Sept. 24, folks passing by the Dillon Reservoir may have spotted a coven of floating witches. Though it may seem hilarious or even confusing for some, organizer Tanya Barnicoat from Glenwood Springs said it’s the perfect way to say goodbye to summer. As fall descends upon the...
Seeing smoke near Bear Creek Lake Park? Here’s why
If you notice smoky skies in Lakewood or Jefferson County on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, it is because of a wildland fire investigation class.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Do Silverthorne residents know there’s no fire station in town?
I am just wondering how many people actually know that there is no fire station in Silverthorne. What do the residents in all the new houses out on Colorado Highway 9 think? Do they know how long it will take on a busy summer or winter day to get to their home?
This Colorado City is One of the Least Potty Mouthed in the Country!
Do you have a potty mouth? Your cursing may stand out if you're in the Mile High City. According to a new report Denver is one of the least potty mouthed cities in the country, followed by Nashville and San Antonio. The report by Preply finds the average person swears...
Colorado restaurant named 1 of top hidden gems in US
Tripadvisor released its 2022 Travelers' Choice Awards on Tuesday for the best restaurants. On one of those lists is a restaurant in Burlington.
Wienermobile rolls into Colorado: When and where you can see it
PARKER, Colo. — One of the most famous automobiles ever made is back in the Mile High City. The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making stops in Colorado this weekend, hot dog officials announced. Driven by brand ambassadors called Hotdoggers, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will be...
Teenage girl crashes into home while fleeing Highlands Ranch party bust
A large party held Friday night ended with three teenage girls crashing into the front of a Highlands Ranch home after a police pursuit.
coloradosun.com
Clear Creek County Undersheriff Bruce Snelling dies
Clear Creek County Undersheriff Bruce Snelling died at his home in Golden on Saturday evening. The county sheriff’s office announced Snelling’s death in a news release on Sunday. The office didn’t share more details. Snelling had served as undersheriff since 2015. “I know that Bruce loved his...
Top rated places for pancakes in Denver metro, cities across Colorado
Monday is National Pancake Day. If you’re looking for a place to grab a stack, look no further.
Full Moon festival returns to Denver this weekend
The traditional Full Moon or Mid-Autumn festival dating back 3,000 years is celebrated throughout East and Southeast Asia. The free event will take place in RiNo.
Teen could be facing several charges after crashing into home
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said Monday that the teen behind the wheel of a car that crashed into a home over the weekend could be facing several charges.
Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years
Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Coronavirus, nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado
Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver metro area to get roasted Hatch green chiles. What may seem an errand for some is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green chile by...
Colorado skier missing in the Himalayas
DENVER — Search efforts are underway for a professional skier from Telluride who went missing in the Himalayas in Nepal. Hilaree Nelson went missing just below the summit of Mt. Manaslu in Nepal, according to reports, her sponsor The North Face said in a statement:. “We are in touch...
Uncle accused of killing 4-year-old nephew with ax found not guilty by reason of insanity
BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A man who was charged in the 2017 killing of his 4-year-old nephew was found not guilty by reason of insanity and was committed to the Colorado Department of Human Services (DHS). Emanuel Doll, now 30, was charged with first-degree murder after deliberation and first-degree murder-victim...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: The post office in Breckenridge is a disaster and needs fixed
I have been part of the Breckenridge community since 1970, spending weekends and holidays here for years. Now we are full-time summer residents, staying five months a year. I am over 80 years old and have to get into Breckenridge’s post office to get my mail at least a few times a week. The conditions at the post office are such that I have serious problems entering and exiting the building. The steps are badly broken and a hazard to navigate. The sidewalks and handicap ramp are far less than smooth. And if you use the side entrance and steps inside, it is filthy and looks like it hasn’t been cleaned or painted in years.
