Over 1 Million Tesla Vehicles Recalled Because The Window Could Pinch Your Hand
Recalls are a common phenomenon for almost any automaker. Some recent examples include the automatic Nissan Z possibly rolling away and the wheels falling off on the Toyota bZ4X. Tesla is no stranger to recalls, but this latest one is related to a rather strange issue. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has issued a recall for 1.1 million Tesla vehicles due to power windows that could pinch a driver or passenger's hand.
MotorAuthority
Brabus builds a Mercedes-Benz G-Class pickup packing 888 hp
Mercedes-Benz has yet to launch additional body styles for its second-generation G-Class but German tuning company Brabus has one in the form of its XLP. Once in a while Brabus likes to offer a special version of the XLP fitted with more of everything. The latest is the P 900 Rocket Edition, which is limited to just ten examples.
The Mercedes EQS SUV Has A Price In America, And It Ain't Tiny
Ever since the hateful W163 M-Class was introduced in 1997, Mercedes-Benz has been building SUVs in the USA. 25 years later, that tradition continues, with the EQS SUV now sailing down the Tuscaloosa assembly line. Soon, the electric SUV will slink into Mercedes dealers across the country and, in preparation, the automaker has released local trim specifications and pricing. Note that all prices listed below don't include the $1,150 destination and delivery charge.
Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV Debuts On October 16 With Two Motors, AWD
When Mercedes-Benz reveals the EQE SVU on October 16, Mercedes-AMG will be there, too. The pair will unveil the new electric vehicle to the world at 8 p.m CEST (2 p.m. ET), providing our first full look at the model. Powertrain details remain a mystery, but the EQE sedan provides...
The Verge
Mercedes-Benz’s electric G-Wagen is coming in mid-2024, chairman says
Mercedes-Benz’s electric G-Wagen will arrive in mid-2024, the company’s chairman Ola Källenius said during a roundtable with reporters this week, according to Autoblog. Källenius also said he drove a prototype version of the electric SUV at the company’s testing facility in Graz, Austria, and came away convinced that the future of off-road adventure is electric.
2023 Ford Mustang Loses Its Coolest Color Scheme And Most Powerful Model
For the 6th-generation Ford Mustang, the 2023 model year will no doubt be its most disappointing yet. Not that this is a bad thing. Not only has Ford basically perfected the 6th-gen muscle car, but the brand new 7th-generation Mustang has just made its debut. That car, frankly, has a...
Ferrari Purosangue Debuts With 715-HP V12 And Suicide Doors
Ferrari's first-ever production four-door, four-seat vehicle. Features a 715-horsepower front-mid-mounted 6.5-liter V12. Front and rear transmission units create an effective AWD system. 0-62 mph in 3.3 seconds, top speed of 193 mph. Following an age of development and numerous spy shots and teasers, Ferrari has finally revealed its first-ever SUV...
TEASED: New Ford Super Duty Won't Ditch The Power Stroke Diesel
An all-new Ford F-150 was introduced for the 2021 model year, once again extending Ford's phenomenal reign in the pickup segment. It's now the turn of the larger and more capable Super Duty lineup - comprised of the F-250, F-350, and F-450 - to be replaced as well, and Ford is building up to its unveiling with a series of teasers.
Most Powerful New Cars In 2022 Under $50,000
Just twenty or so years ago, you would have had to buy a Ford Mustang SVT Cobra to get over 300 horsepower under the hood of the working-class hero pony car. Run its $28,605 MSRP into an inflation calculator, and that's a smidge over 47,000 of our 2022 dollars. Here's the mind-blower, though: For $27,470 in 2022, a base-model four-cylinder Mustang makes the same 310 hp.
Kia Wants To Move EV Production To The USA
Ever since the Inflation Reduction Act was announced, automakers have been scrambling to get factories up and running in North America. This is because America currently relies heavily on China for lithium-ion battery production. To continue taking advantage of federal tax credits, automakers who aren't already producing EVs locally will be compelled to do so. Already, an assembler called Magna Steyr that builds cars for Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Toyota is hunting for a location in the United States.
2024 Ford Mustang Convertible
The unveiling of the 2024 Ford Mustang range brought with it a few interesting new elements, not the least of which is the highly-anticipated Dark Horse coupe model. The Ford Mustang Convertible lineup retains two engine options for 2024, with the higher output GT Convertible reviewed separately. The less-powerful EcoBoost Convertible did get its share of TLC, however, and promises to give buyers even more driving pleasure than before. With more duality in this format, you can enjoy drop-top cruising and the occasional burnout on track - but if you were hoping for a manual transmission, you're plumb out of luck. Based on a heavily revised version of the old platform, but with a substantially revised engine, is the EcoBoost Mustang all you need for your drop-top thrills? Or is something missing from the equation?
Ford Is Bringing The Bronco's Trail Turn Assist To A Parking Lot Near You
Ford recently filed a patent for a vehicle turning radius reduction system with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The filing, discovered by Motor Authority, specifically mentions cars with a longer wheelbase, like trucks and larger front-wheel-drive SUVs that might struggle in tight spaces. The system will use...
VW Gen.Travel Is Perfect For People Who Hate Flying
Volkswagen will unveil an all-new design study at the Chantilly Arts & Elegance festival near Paris this weekend. Chantilly Arts & Elegance is a relatively new automotive garden party, focusing exclusively on awarding design in several categories. It is, therefore, the perfect place to unveil what VW calls an entirely...
Coyote V8 Fans Will Love Ford Performance's Newest Part
The Ford Performance parts catalog is an impressive one and boasts just about every component you can think of for your restomod or any other aftermarket project. For instance, while the manual gearbox continues to fall out of favor, you can get yourself a five-speed manual Tremec gearbox from Ford. Those with a bit more cash to burn can even drop almost $30,000 on the 760-horsepower supercharged V8 engine found in the soon-to-be-gone Ford Mustang GT500.
Ford Takes Big Step To Challenge Tesla's EV Dominance
In light of the Inflation Reduction Act, we're seeing weekly announcements of new EV manufacturing facilities in the US from carmaker trying to regain access to federal tax credits. This is bound to continue for a while as automakers weigh up the benefits of local plants for EVs or try and convince the government to open a few loopholes - as South Korea is trying to do on behalf of Hyundai and Kia.
Hennessey Makes It Easier For Miami Residents To Get Mega Horsepower
Hennessey Special Vehicles has announced the appointment of a new dealer in Florida. The Warren Henry Auto Group, a well-known auto retailer in North Miami, has partnered with the boutique brand to sell the Venom F5 and recently revealed Venom F5 Roadster to wealthy gearheads. Erik Day, CFO & Partner...
Fully-Specced 2023 Honda CR-V Has An Eye-Watering Price Tag
Pickup trucks aside, can you guess what the best-selling vehicle in America was last year? With 407,739 units sold, it was the Toyota RAV4. An unsurprising result when you consider the value for money, reliability, safety, and extensive lineup to suit most people's pockets. But trailing just behind was the Honda CR-V, with 361,271 examples sold.
2023 BMW Z4 Debuts New Face And Thundernight Purple Paint
Facelifted third-generation Z4 that debuted in 2018. Thundernight, Portimao Blue, and Skyscraper Grey paint options added. It's hard to believe that the BMW Z4 has been around for twenty years. Now in its third generation, the compact roadster has outlived several rivals, including the Honda S2000 and now-deceased Mercedes-Benz SLC. All that remains in this dwindling segment are the Audi TT Roadster and Porsche 718 Boxster. To keep its fighter looking fresh and feeling sharp, Munich has updated the Z4 for the 2023 model year. So, what's changed?
One Of The Greatest Collection Of JDM Cars In America Is Up For Sale
Some of the greatest JDM sports cars ever made are now allowed to be imported into the USA, with the top examples going to exclusive collectors, museums, and hobbyists with deep pockets. This influx of imports has also seen the value of these cars skyrocket: cars such as the Nissan Skyline GT-R are reaching silly prices, and even the smaller naturally-aspirated Honda Type-R models are selling for much more than their modern contemporaries. We've covered a few JDM gems being sold on Bring A Trailer before, but this eleven-car collection, curated by The Cultivated Collector, an enthusiast-focused dealership based in New Canaan, Connecticut, is something else and brings together some of our favorite Japanese cars ever.
Ford's New Super Duty Debuts With New 6.8-Liter V8 And Smart Towing Tech
All-new 2023 F-Series Super Duty now comes standard with a 6.8-liter V8. New high-output version of the 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 diesel. This is the all-new 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty, and it's arguably as important to the economy as it is to the American manufacturer's bottom line. The Super Duty's market share is more than 50% in the utility, mining, construction, and emergency response vehicles segment. The revenue it alone generates for Ford is more than the revenue streams of several Fortune 500 companies, including Southwest Airlines, Nordstrom, and Marriott International.
