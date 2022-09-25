ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Yardbarker

Kevin Love drops 4 All-Star claim on Cavs at Media Day

There’s a considerable amount of excitement surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers heading into the 2022 season, especially after the team acquired star guard Donovan Mitchell in a trade this offseason. But the excitement was already there even before Mitchell’s arrival, as the Cavs possess a young core that figures to have them right in the mix as contenders in the Eastern Conference. Put it all together and it’s not hard to see why people are excited.
Yardbarker

NBA Fans Hilariously Troll Dwyane Wade After Cavaliers Announce Contract Extension For Dean Wade: "The Best DWade In Cleveland's History."

Some players' names are synonymous with the franchises that they give a majority of their careers. Dirk Nowitzki with the Dallas Mavericks, Tim Duncan with the San Antonio Spurs, and Kobe Bryant with the Los Angeles Lakers, are all excellent examples of superstars who stayed and won with the teams that drafted them. However, things don't always work out magically, sometimes legends have to leave the teams where they've spent their careers in their later years.
Yardbarker

Cavs Announce Contract Extension for Dean Wade

Of that, $16.5 million is guaranteed, per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. Wade’s agents, Austin Walton and Adam Papas, confirmed terms of the deal to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Wade, 25, is 6-foot-9 and just completed his third NBA season, all with the Cavs. He averaged 5.3 points and 2.9...
Yardbarker

Cavs’ Evan Mobley reacts to Kevin Garnett comparison

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley had a highly successful rookie season, emerging as a strong presence on both ends of the floor in 2021. Mobley was so good that his play reminded some of Hall of Famer and NBA champion Kevin Garnett. The Cavs second year-pro was asked about the Garnett comparisons during his availability at NBA Media Day on Monday- and the talented forward certainly had an interesting reaction. Here’s what Mobley had to say, per Joe Vardon of The Athletic.
Yardbarker

Joe Burrow’s 3-word message to Donovan Mitchell after trade to Cavs

As noted, Burrow was a big Cleveland fan when LeBron was wreaking havoc in the city. Classy move from the QB to reach out to Mitchell. The Cavs are looking very scary with Donovan Mitchell now in their backcourt alongside Darius Garland. With the twin towers of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen too, J.B. Bickerstaff’s squad could potentially have four All-Stars in their first unit.
NBC Sports Chicago

Donovan will decide Bulls’ starting point guard in camp

No single player on the Chicago Bulls’ roster can replace Lonzo Ball. His blend of positional size, perimeter defense, outside shooting and pace-pushing tendency is as unique as it is fundamental to the Bulls’ preferred identity. An identity, remember, that propelled them to the top of the Easter Conference as late as February of last season.
