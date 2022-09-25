Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail store chain opening new location in OhioKristen WaltersCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Association Can Issue a 10-Day Strike Notice to Garfield Heights School Board.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Cleveland Approves Stimulus ChecksDayana SabatinCleveland, OH
Related
Darius Garland: This culture change are the Cavs is super cool; expect Mobley to be 'a different monster'
Darius Garland talks about where he was when the Donovan Mitchell trade was completed, the culture change around this organization, the expectations for Evan Mobley entering his second season, the internal expectations for this team and more.
Yardbarker
Kevin Love drops 4 All-Star claim on Cavs at Media Day
There’s a considerable amount of excitement surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers heading into the 2022 season, especially after the team acquired star guard Donovan Mitchell in a trade this offseason. But the excitement was already there even before Mitchell’s arrival, as the Cavs possess a young core that figures to have them right in the mix as contenders in the Eastern Conference. Put it all together and it’s not hard to see why people are excited.
Golden State Warriors Officially Sign 4x NBA Champion
On Monday, the Golden State Warriors officially signed Andre Iguodala.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Hilariously Troll Dwyane Wade After Cavaliers Announce Contract Extension For Dean Wade: "The Best DWade In Cleveland's History."
Some players' names are synonymous with the franchises that they give a majority of their careers. Dirk Nowitzki with the Dallas Mavericks, Tim Duncan with the San Antonio Spurs, and Kobe Bryant with the Los Angeles Lakers, are all excellent examples of superstars who stayed and won with the teams that drafted them. However, things don't always work out magically, sometimes legends have to leave the teams where they've spent their careers in their later years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Jazz Notes: Collin Sexton, Justin Zanik, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay
That is good news for the Jazz, as Sexton averaged 24.3 points with the Cavs in 2020-21, proving that he’s a young player who can always fill it up. And after trading Donovan Mitchell, the Jazz are gonna need some points. Sexton can fill that void immediately. Sexton was...
ESPN nearly gets the Top 100 right when it comes to the Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers have six players in ESPN’s top 100. ESPN has released their Top 100 NBA players for the upcoming NBA season, giving six of those spots to members of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Representing the Cavs on the annual list are Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert, and Kevin Love.
Grizz Interviews: (AUDIO) with Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Coach Jenkins & more players w/Jeffrey Wright-2022 Grizzlies Media Day Coverage on 929 FM
Full Coverage/Player interviews & More: 2022 Memphis Grizzlies Media Day with G&J Show at FedExForum Full Coverage/Player interviews & More: 2022 Memphis Grizzlies Media Day with G&J Show at FedExForum
Yardbarker
Cavs Announce Contract Extension for Dean Wade
Of that, $16.5 million is guaranteed, per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. Wade’s agents, Austin Walton and Adam Papas, confirmed terms of the deal to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Wade, 25, is 6-foot-9 and just completed his third NBA season, all with the Cavs. He averaged 5.3 points and 2.9...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Cavs’ Evan Mobley reacts to Kevin Garnett comparison
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley had a highly successful rookie season, emerging as a strong presence on both ends of the floor in 2021. Mobley was so good that his play reminded some of Hall of Famer and NBA champion Kevin Garnett. The Cavs second year-pro was asked about the Garnett comparisons during his availability at NBA Media Day on Monday- and the talented forward certainly had an interesting reaction. Here’s what Mobley had to say, per Joe Vardon of The Athletic.
NBA・
Cavs president Koby Altman: We're really excited in terms of our roster; there's a real runway for multiple years
Koby Altman talks about the process in trading for Donovan Mitchell, the rebuild process, the backcourt combination of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Love’s role on this roster and this team’s ability to compete for a championship.
Yardbarker
Joe Burrow’s 3-word message to Donovan Mitchell after trade to Cavs
As noted, Burrow was a big Cleveland fan when LeBron was wreaking havoc in the city. Classy move from the QB to reach out to Mitchell. The Cavs are looking very scary with Donovan Mitchell now in their backcourt alongside Darius Garland. With the twin towers of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen too, J.B. Bickerstaff’s squad could potentially have four All-Stars in their first unit.
NBA・
Donovan will decide Bulls’ starting point guard in camp
No single player on the Chicago Bulls’ roster can replace Lonzo Ball. His blend of positional size, perimeter defense, outside shooting and pace-pushing tendency is as unique as it is fundamental to the Bulls’ preferred identity. An identity, remember, that propelled them to the top of the Easter Conference as late as February of last season.
Comments / 0