Henrico Police seek Glen Allen burglary suspect
Henrico Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect who allegedly stole personal belongings from an apartment in Glen Allen last month. Police responded Aug. 24 to the 4100 block of Fairlake Lane in the Oakbrook Apartments southwest of the intersection of Gaskins and Springfield roads. A...
Henrico Police looking for stolen car
According to police, officers took a report of a stolen vehicle on Thursday, Sept. 8. The owner of the car, a Nissan Altima, said it had been stolen the week prior on the 700 block of Copper Creek Lane in the western part of the County.
One injured in shooting on Hull Street, Richmond Police investigating
Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting in South Richmond that left one man hospitalized.
Chesterfield Police asking for help finding wanted fugitive
According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, 19-year-old Damon Satchell is wanted for robbery, felonious assault, malicious wounding, burglary and two counts of using a firearm while committing a felony.
Ashland man turns himself in after truck stop shooting
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the Lewistown Truck Stop for a reported shooting Sunday, where police talked to a man who told them another male had fired two shots at him from a handgun while they were in the parking lot of the business.
Missing Louisa County woman considered in danger
Louisa County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.
Police ID man killed walking along busy Henrico road
Police have released the name of the 52-year-old man killed walking along a busy road in Henrico County Saturday night.
NBC12
Police search for suspect in robbery on VCU’s campus
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Police are looking for a suspect involved in an on-campus robbery Friday afternoon. Campus police say the robbery happened in the 700 block of West Main Street. The victim told police they were approached by a man who attempted to take their bag. When the...
Police identify motorcyclist in fatal collision in South Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A motorcyclist who collided fatally with an SUV Saturday night on the South Side of Richmond has been identified. Richmond Police say Allenmichael Marrs, a 31-year-old man who lived in Charlottesville is the motorcyclist who died at the scene of the collision at 6:13 p.m. The SUV driver was traveling east […]
Chesterfield bus driver accused of DUI hit-and-run continues court proceedings
A Chesterfield bus driver accused of driving under the influence in a hit-and-run incident in April continued with court proceedings yesterday.
Police ID motorcyclist killed in crash at Richmond intersection
Police have released the name of the 31-year-old man on a motorcycle killed in a crash at at intersection on Richmond's Southside Saturday evening.
NBC12
Truck driver sentenced for Chesterfield school bus crash
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man will spend time behind bars following a crash that happened back in April involving a school bus. The school bus landed in a ravine after being struck by a pickup truck on Hull Street Road. Good samaritans raced to the scene to save the driver and special needs students on board.
Hit-and-run crash injures motorcyclist, Richmond police seek suspect
Richmond Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run incident in downtown Richmond.
Chesterfield Police looking for credit card theft, fraud suspect
Police in Chesterfield are looking for a man they say stole credit cards from vehicles before using them for "high-dollar purchases" at several stores.
Man charged with murder of woman in Richmond ‘domestic-related’ incident
A man is in custody following an investigation by the Richmond Police Department into a homicide in the neighborhood of Jahnke.
NBC12
Driver flees scene after striking motorcyclist in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after a hit and run Sunday at 6 p.m. in the 600 block of East Canal Street. Police arrived at the scene to find a female motorcyclist injured after colliding with a silver or gray sedan. The motorcycle was traveling northbound on South 5th Street through the intersection when it was hit by the sedan that was traveling southbound.
Pedestrian identified in fatal Saturday night crash in Henrico
Police have confirmed the identity of the man who was fatally hit in Eastern Henrico County Saturday night.
Active police investigation taking place near Petersburg High School
Petersburg Schools have announced an active police near Petersburg High School and Vernon Johns Middle School on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Vanished but not forgotten, new details into disappearance of Keeshae Jacobs
Sept. 26, 2022, marks six years since, then 21-year-old Keeshae Jacobs, vanished from the streets of Richmond. Now, her mother, Toni Jacobs, is speaking out about evidence she believes has been ignored by police.
cbs19news
Man facing murder charge for weekend death in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Chesterfield man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with a death in Richmond over the weekend. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that 30-year-old Laquan Johnson was arrested in Orange County. On Monday, the Richmond Police Department identified the victim as 30-year-old NeNe Kline,...
