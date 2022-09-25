RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after a hit and run Sunday at 6 p.m. in the 600 block of East Canal Street. Police arrived at the scene to find a female motorcyclist injured after colliding with a silver or gray sedan. The motorcycle was traveling northbound on South 5th Street through the intersection when it was hit by the sedan that was traveling southbound.

