Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
numberfire.com
Vikings' Dalvin Cook (shoulder) will not return in Week 3
The Minnesota Vikings have ruled out Dalvin Cook (shoulder) for the remainder of Sunday's Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions. Cook aggravated the shoulder injury he has been dealing with dating back to his college days, and will not return to Sunday's game against the Lions. He has played through the injury in previous seasons, though his name will still be one to watch for on injury reports this week.
NBC Sports
Rob Gronkowski attends Buccaneers home opener; agent isn’t aware of any change in his plans
The Buccaneers could use a few good pass catchers. There’s one who’s available for any team to sign. Tight end Rob Gronkowski. Gronk, according to JoeBucsFan.com, attended the regular-season home opener against the Packers. Per the report, there have been discussions about a potential return. The issue, however, is “sensitive” because tight end Kyle Rudolph had been a healthy scratch in the first two games of the year.
Josh Allen, Bills injury woes go from bad to worse with Jordan Poyer update
The Buffalo Bills have clearly established themselves as a true Super Bowl contender after destroying the Los Angeles Rams on the road in Week 1 and toying with the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 at home. However, it’s not all roses and butterflies for Josh Allen and company this season, particularly for the Bills’ defense which might not have its Pro Bowl duo of safeties this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The Bills are already guaranteed to be without Micah Hyde after he landed on the injured reserve, while Jordan Poyer is listed questionable for the Miami game, but is not expected to play, according to a report by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.
Yardbarker
Dalvin Cook’s London vow after leaving Week 3 win over Lions with shoulder injury
The Minnesota Vikings pulled off a huge comeback victory against the division rival Detroit Lions on Sunday, 28-24. However, in the win their superstar running back, Dalvin Cook, was injured in the third quarter and left the game for good. After the game, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell addressed the injury to Cook.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Commanders coach Ron Rivera not happy with Jimmy Garoppolo report
Jimmy Garoppolo came close to being the Washington Commanders’ quarterback, according to an ESPN report Sunday morning. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers had worked out parameters for a trade with Washington at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. However, Garoppolo decided to have shoulder surgery, leading to the trade falling through.
Report: Dolphins list 6 players as inactive vs. Bills but will have Terron Armstead and Xavien Howard
The Miami Dolphins are going to be without a few players when they face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The team has reported that it will miss at least six players for the Sunday showdown. Those players are Cethan Carter, Raekwon Davis, Erik Ezukanma, Myles Gaskin, Hunter Long and Skylar Thompson.
NBC Sports
Ravens LB calls out Mac Jones' trash talk after beating Patriots
Mac Jones doesn't hesitate to bark at opposing players. Just ask Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen. Queen dropped a potential interception on a pass from Jones early in the third quarter of Sunday's game at Gillette Stadium, and on the next play, Patriots running back Damien Harris punched in a 2-yard rush that gave New England a 20-14 lead at the time.
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson is first QB to achieve this feat vs. Patriots in Belichick era
The New England Patriots defense got another painful reminder Sunday of how difficult Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is to defend. The 2019 league MVP torched the Patriots defense in leading the Ravens to a 37-26 win in their Week 3 game at Gillette Stadium. He completed 18 of 29...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Should Pats sign any of these free agent QBs amid Jones' injury?
The New England Patriots are in a tough spot at quarterback with starter Mac Jones reportedly having suffered a "pretty severe" high ankle sprain in Sunday's Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He is "likely to miss multiple games" with the injury, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday night. The...
Las Vegas Raiders’ Josh McDaniels has closed-door meeting with Mark Davis after latest loss
The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves at 0-3 under new head coach Josh McDaniels following Sunday’s narrow loss to the
NBC Sports
Ed Reed tells Lamar Jackson: Ravens are a business first, if you get hurt they’ll pay you less
One of the greatest players in Ravens history is warning Lamar Jackson that he needs to take care of himself until the team has taken care of him contractually. Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed told Kevin Clark of TheRinger.com that Jackson, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, should be focused primarily on keeping himself healthy until he has the long-term guaranteed contract he’s seeking.
SB Nation
NFL winners and losers: Josh McDaniels is killing the Raiders
It’s a particularly awful morning for the Las Vegas Raiders. As Monday dawned following Week 3 the Raiders find themselves as the only 0-3 team in the NFL, lagging behind in the AFC West, and with some major soul searching to do. It wasn’t long ago that the Raiders...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
What we learned as Jimmy G struggles in ugly loss to Broncos
DENVER — The new/old look 49ers took the field Sunday night for the first time this season. Jimmy Garoppolo officially reclaimed his old starting job after second-year quarterback Trey Lance was lost for the season with a fracture and ligament damage to his right ankle. Garoppolo struggled mightily in...
Look: Wild Brawl Outside NFL Stadium On Sunday Afternoon
As the Miami Dolphins picked up a huge 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, a violent fight unfolded outside Hard Rock Stadium. Shared by TMZ Sports, a fan postage footage of two Dolphins fans attacking a Bills fan wearing a Josh Allen jersey. As the Bills fan attempts to get up, a man in a Tua Tagovailoa jersey kicks him in the face.
Minnesota Vikings schedule: Turning the page from disaster heading into Week 3
2022 Minnesota Vikings schedule: Week 3 Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 25 vs Lions 1:00 PM FOX
NBC Sports
Giants fear Sterling Shepard’s knee injury is season-ending
Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard had to be carted off the field after the team’s final offensive snap in Monday night’s loss to the Cowboys, and afterward multiple Giants indicated the indication is that Shepard will miss the rest of the season. Giants coach Brian Daboll said it’s...
D’Andre Swift’s expected injury timeline, per Lions’ Dan Campbell
Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift picked up an injury in the Week 3 loss against the Minnesota Vikings and early indications suggest he’s set for a stint on the sideline. Via Dave Birkett, Swift could miss time with his shoulder injury, and head coach Dan Campbell suggested that keeping him out until after Detroit’s bye week could be the best course of action.
NBC Sports
Chiefs release Elijah Lee
The Chiefs released linebacker Elijah Lee from the 53-player roster Tuesday, according to the NFL’s personnel notice. Lee immediately becomes a free agent, and it’s possible the team could re-sign him to the practice squad. He has appeared in all three of the Chiefs’ games, seeing action on...
NBC Sports
Ex-Eagles LB's Jalen Hurts take is embarrassingly dumb
Eagles fans, do you remember Emmanuel Acho? You might know him from his recent transformation into a Fox Sports talking head and New York Times bestselling platitude peddler, but do you remember him as an Eagle?. He played in 20 games, recorded 33 tackles, and promptly retired after two seasons...
NBC Sports
Shanahan takes blame for putting Jimmy G in 'bad spot' on safety
Kyle Shanahan shouldered some of the blame on the play that might have been the difference in the 49ers' 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football at Empower Field at Mile High. Midway through the third quarter with the 49ers leading 7-3, a San Francisco drive that...
Comments / 0