After Death Homeless Man Was Not Ever Forgotten By Family
Losing a family member has to be one of the hardest things to go through. A loved one is gone. It has got to be even harder when you have no idea you lost someone close to you. You have to find out a month later. So Amarillo did have a small memorial for Lloyd but without any family there.
AJ Swope Plaza
A local non-profit organization has released information on one of its community projects in Amarillo that is currently under construction. The Friends of A.J. Swope have teamed up with the Crouch Foundation to build the A.J Swope Performance in the Arts In The Sunset Complex on the north side of it.
Obit: Elizabeth “Beth” Comerford
Elizabeth “Beth” Comerford, 55, of Canyon, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Services will be 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Freedom Fellowship Church with Darren Dye, officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 27 from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Brooks Chapel. Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Directors.Beth was born September 24, 1966 at the F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming to John and Alice Simon.
Bluegrass Gospel Making Its Way to Amarillo With A Free Show
F you are looking for a great evening with some great music, then you are in for a treat. The Paul Family Bluegrass Band is making its way to the Texas Panhandle and planning a stop in Canyon, Texas. If you love the sound of steel guitars, banjos, and guitars...
Gracie’s Project low-cost shot clinic
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Gracie’s Project helping local seniors with a low-cost shot clinic for their pets. The first clinic will be held on Oct. 1 at the Wesley Community Center at 1615 S Roberts. It will from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The non-profit said they are going to take the shot clinic into […]
NWTHS honoring first responders lost to suicide
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Northwest Texas Healthcare System Behavioral Health hosted the fourth annual flag-raising ceremony, in support of National Law Enforcement Suicide Awareness Day. According to BLUE H.E.L.P, a non-profit organization that began collecting data on law enforcement suicides in 2016 the organization reported that in 2021 there were 138 law enforcement suicides and […]
Mix 94.1
The Ghostly Life Of The Nat Ballroom In Amarillo
The Nat. The one and the only. The Nat Ballroom. I can't think of a single place more iconic and beloved than The Nat. The stories to tell of the looming building on 6th Street are endless. One topic in particular becomes pretty popular around this time of the year: the ghosts of The Nat.
Mix 94.1
Naughty Business Names In Amarillo? Yeah, We Have A Few.
There are things in life that make a grown adult chuckle at times. You know, those little "inside adult jokes" when your kids are constantly asking what you're laughing at. Sometimes those things are in plain sight and you just bust out laughing. Amarillo has several of those places along your drive.
COA Pavilion Finished With Framing
The City of Amarillo celebrated the finished structure for the new Santa Fe Depot Pavilion on the 26th of September. The held ceremony had city officials signing the last piece to be installed and then raised into position. Jerry Danforth, the Director of Facilities for the COA laid out the...
Amarillo’s New Terrifying Haunt Is In A 6000sqft Warehouse
It may have taken six years, but Amarillo's newest haunted house is set to give you all the thrills you crave in 2022. In case you haven't heard yet, the newest haunted attraction in town is located on West Sundown Lane, which is eerily appropriate. The Haunt At Sundown is...
Crews respond to early Monday fire on South Nelson
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released information on a fire in the area of I-40 and South Nelson early Monday morning. According to the department, firefighters responded to a structure fire in the area of I-40 and South Nelson at around 6:50 a.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, crews saw fire showing from […]
TxDOT Amarillo: FM 280 to FM 2171 now reopen
Update (3:39 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo district of TxDOT said that FM 280 has now reopened as of 3:36 p.m. Monday. Original Story: HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Amarillo District reported a road closure in Hutchinson County on Monday at around 1:20 p.m. According to TxDOT Amarillo on […]
Student with gun arrested on Caprock High School campus
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a student who had a gun at Caprock High School Monday morning. According to a news release from the Amarillo Police Department, information was given to the department regarding a student on Caprock High School’s campus who had a gun. The school […]
Strange Mounds Appear on Maps Just North of Amarillo
It's funny what you find we you start looking on Google Earth. You can find some exciting and strange things. While researching something else, I was looking on Google Earth around Boys Ranch Road and the Floating Mesa, I scanned over a really interesting piece of land. It was filled...
What Do Amarillo’s Elected Officials Think Of Mary Jane?
I'm sure you've always wondered how our elected officials feel about marijuana. It's the kind of burning question that keeps you up at night, believe me, I know. Okay maybe I'm being a little sarcastic.. But what if I told you that I found myself wondering that exact thing and threw myself down the political rabbit hole. I found out quite a bit about the politicians we've elected and their stance on both recreational and medical use of cannabis--it's oddly fascinating.
Amarillo Man Indicted for Manslaughter
An Amarillo man was indicted in a street racing crash that killed his wife and son. Paul Anthony Montano was indicted on one count of racing on highway causing serious bodily injury or death and two counts of manslaughter on Wednesday. Paul was racing a Ford Mustang on May 6...
Amarillo Amazon facility closed due to bed bug infestation
Update (4:34 p.m.) Officials from Amazon said that all products from the Amarillo Amazon Fulfillment Center Warehouse are processed for returns to a vendor, recycled or donated. Officials stressed that products are not sent to customers from the facility. Original: AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amazon Fulfillment Center Warehouse located in Amarillo is temporarily closed […]
1 arrested in connection with aggravated robbery
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that one person was arrested in connection with an aggravated robbery earlier this month in the 1300 block of southeast 10th. According to APD, Christopher Ty Garcia, 27, was identified as the suspect in an aggravated robbery in the 1300 block of southeast 10th Ave on […]
Highlights: #4 Rams move to 4-0 for just the fourth time in program history
SAN ANGELO, Texas— The fourth-ranked Angelo State Rams defeated West Texas A&M Saturday afternoon 34-14. The Ram’s offense came alive in the second half going 65 yards on nine plays. Zach Bronkhorst finished 23 of 29 passing for 279 yards and a touchdown. Rasheen Green and Noah Massey led the receivers with 67 and 56 […]
Fairly’s team alleges city’s ‘secret plan’ in new docs
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In the most recent set of court documents filed in Potter County District Court by Amarillo Businessman Alex Fairly’s legal team, the team, once again, lays out its allegations against the city of Amarillo, choosing to highlight their belief that the city of Amarillo had a “secret plan” to fund the […]
