ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kgncnewsnow.com

AJ Swope Plaza

A local non-profit organization has released information on one of its community projects in Amarillo that is currently under construction. The Friends of A.J. Swope have teamed up with the Crouch Foundation to build the A.J Swope Performance in the Arts In The Sunset Complex on the north side of it.
AMARILLO, TX
canyonnews.com

Obit: Elizabeth “Beth” Comerford

Elizabeth “Beth” Comerford, 55, of Canyon, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Services will be 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Freedom Fellowship Church with Darren Dye, officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 27 from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Brooks Chapel. Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Directors.Beth was born September 24, 1966 at the F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming to John and Alice Simon.
CANYON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Canyon, TX
City
Rockwall, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

NWTHS honoring first responders lost to suicide

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Northwest Texas Healthcare System Behavioral Health hosted the fourth annual flag-raising ceremony, in support of National Law Enforcement Suicide Awareness Day. According to BLUE H.E.L.P, a non-profit organization that began collecting data on law enforcement suicides in 2016 the organization reported that in 2021 there were 138 law enforcement suicides and […]
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

The Ghostly Life Of The Nat Ballroom In Amarillo

The Nat. The one and the only. The Nat Ballroom. I can't think of a single place more iconic and beloved than The Nat. The stories to tell of the looming building on 6th Street are endless. One topic in particular becomes pretty popular around this time of the year: the ghosts of The Nat.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Naughty Business Names In Amarillo? Yeah, We Have A Few.

There are things in life that make a grown adult chuckle at times. You know, those little "inside adult jokes" when your kids are constantly asking what you're laughing at. Sometimes those things are in plain sight and you just bust out laughing. Amarillo has several of those places along your drive.
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Goldie
Person
Sarah
Person
Jesus
kgncnewsnow.com

COA Pavilion Finished With Framing

The City of Amarillo celebrated the finished structure for the new Santa Fe Depot Pavilion on the 26th of September. The held ceremony had city officials signing the last piece to be installed and then raised into position. Jerry Danforth, the Director of Facilities for the COA laid out the...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

TxDOT Amarillo: FM 280 to FM 2171 now reopen

Update (3:39 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo district of TxDOT said that FM 280 has now reopened as of 3:36 p.m. Monday. Original Story: HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Amarillo District reported a road closure in Hutchinson County on Monday at around 1:20 p.m. According to TxDOT Amarillo on […]
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missionary#Extended Family#Brooks Funeral Directors
Mix 94.1

What Do Amarillo’s Elected Officials Think Of Mary Jane?

I'm sure you've always wondered how our elected officials feel about marijuana. It's the kind of burning question that keeps you up at night, believe me, I know. Okay maybe I'm being a little sarcastic.. But what if I told you that I found myself wondering that exact thing and threw myself down the political rabbit hole. I found out quite a bit about the politicians we've elected and their stance on both recreational and medical use of cannabis--it's oddly fascinating.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Man Indicted for Manslaughter

An Amarillo man was indicted in a street racing crash that killed his wife and son. Paul Anthony Montano was indicted on one count of racing on highway causing serious bodily injury or death and two counts of manslaughter on Wednesday. Paul was racing a Ford Mustang on May 6...
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Obituaries
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Amazon facility closed due to bed bug infestation

Update (4:34 p.m.) Officials from Amazon said that all products from the Amarillo Amazon Fulfillment Center Warehouse are processed for returns to a vendor, recycled or donated. Officials stressed that products are not sent to customers from the facility. Original: AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amazon Fulfillment Center Warehouse located in Amarillo is temporarily closed […]
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy