From weird wellness to celebrity art: 5 things you missed at Louder Than Life on Sunday

Sunday morning was "Thunderstruck" before Louder Than Life began, but by the time the festival rolled around, sunny skies lit up the array of booths and stages where action on the final day would take place.

Sunday's lineup included big names like Papa Roach , Alice in Chains , Incubus and headliner Red Hot Chili Peppers , but people started lining up behind stages for smaller performers like Dirty Honey and The Warning early in the afternoon.

As evening hours approached, the line for ice cream was dozens of people long on a sultry 80 degree day. Louder Than Life definitely brought the some of the most interesting outfits of the season: zebra onesies, beards galore, a few kilts, and likely hundreds of band tees of acts past and present who have graced the stage.

The vibes definitely didn't disappoint: crowds had up hand horns during every show and sunbathed on inflatable lawn chairs as fans young and old were jumping up and down for British band The Struts and throwing up hearts for the Oxymorrons .

If you couldn't make it down to the Highlands Festival Grounds, here are five other things you missed:

Weird, wild wellness

Hellflower Soap Company started "on a whim" after owner Carrie Simpson said she was spending too much on Lush products. Soaps, scrubs, CBD tinctures and "Holy Water" hand sanitizer lined the tables at Simpson's booth on Sunday, and Lance Dixon said the Los Angeles couple's products are geared toward helping you enjoy the ritual of cleaning up after a long day at festivals like Louder Than Life.

"Cleaning yourself with a good product and treating your body well should be part of that," Dixon said. "You're out here, you're beating yourself up, you're out in the sun all day. You're filthy."

Hellflower's products are as unique as their their namesake, mostly based on music that the couple enjoys. They have a sanguineous soap called "Drain the Blood," named for a song by The Distillers, one called "Lemmy" named for Motörhead and "Out Comes the Wolves" named for the Rancid album.

Trippy, celebrity art

Some of your favorite artists may have secret talents, and it shouldn't be a surprise that some creatives foray into the world of visual art. Punk Rock and Paintbrushes is an art collective that puts on shows of the art made by career musicians like Lzzy Hale of Halestorm, Jay Weinberg of Slipknot and Sunday's own headliner, drummer Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Smith's art pairs beats from his drums and his own paintings, said owner Emily Nielsen. His paintings are bright and abstract while Weinberg's is notably more somber, and it showcases something inspired but apart from the artists' music, Nielsen said.

Exclusive bourbon picks

Chris' Picks was a booth in one of the far corners of the festival grounds, but its contents didn't go unnoticed by bourbon connoisseurs. The bourbons at this booth are "single-barrel picks," said Nathan Crespo with SoHo Concessions, which means you can't get it anywhere else.

When buyers go to a distillery, they can sample and choose which bourbons they want to present to clients, Crespo said. They bottle the ones they like in their entirety, and that makes them exclusive to events like Bourbon and Beyond or Louder Than Life.

One of Crespo's favorite bourbons at the booth is from Starlight Distillery by Huber's in Southern Indiana. It's aged in a cognac barrel, he added. "American White Oak barrels from three different cooperage companies and four different barrel styles" add complexity to the whiskey, according to Huber's website.

Woman-fronted rock

It was Faelin Landy and Elizabeth Belanger's first time at Louder Than Life, and they said they were most excited for Sunday's lineup of performers like The Pretty Reckless and headliner Red Hot Chili Peppers.

But the couple was caught dancing to The Warning, a trio of sisters from Monterrey, Mexico, who can only be described as "incredible" by Belanger. The group caught Belanger and Landy's attention because they're touring with Halestorm, another one of the couple's favorite groups.

The Warning combines "mind-blowing riffs" with "unpredictable, stadium-filling rhythms and infectious vocals," according to their site. They got their start with a cascade of "viral" moments, like the group's cover of "Enter Sandman" ― which they performed at Louder Than Life ― on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2015.

The next big rockstar (maybe)

Rows of rockers (including the next Slash, maybe?) could be found shredding at the back of The Music Experience's tent.

The Experience allows festival-goers to try out unique and, sometimes, unreleased instruments that local music shops might not have, said Justin Press, artists and repertoire representative for the company. This year, a guitar made from bourbon barrels stood center stage in the tent.

"It's an acquired taste to be a bourbon lover, and it's an acquire talent to become a guitar player, so how can we marry the two?" is the question that inspired the guitar, Press said.

The world needed a crossover, he added.

You can also check out Lzzy Hale from Halestorm and Gene Simmons from KISS exclusives as well as attend the "30 Second Shred" where rock stars of all ages can compete with festival participants as their audience at The Music Experience.

