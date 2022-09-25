ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants Elevate DL Henry Mondeaux & CB Fabian Moreau

Both will return to the practice squad without having to pass through waivers after the game. Moreau, 28, is a former third-round pick of Washington back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.33 million contract that included an $825,392 signing bonus. He was testing the...
Ravens Sign OLB Jeremiah Attaochu To PS, Cut CB T.J. Carrie

Attaochu, 29, is a former second-round pick by the Chargers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year rookie contract before signing a one-year, $3 million contract with the 49ers. Attaochu was among the 49ers’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and later signed on with the...
Boise State QB Hank Bachmeier set to hit transfer portal

Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier intends to transfer with the Broncos off to a disappointing 2-2 start. A spokesman for Boise State confirmed Tuesday that Bachmeier has filed paperwork to initiate the process of transferring. Bachmeier told ESPN he wants to find a situation that will allow him to win games and prepare for the NFL.
Lawrence Taylor Challenges Cowboys Micah Parsons: ‘Keep It Up For 13 Years!’

Turns out 60 percent of Micah Parsons got 100 percent of Lawrence Taylor's attention. On a night when the Dallas Cowboys' star linebacker was slowed by illness, his defense dominated the New York Giants and his production was noticed by the Hall-of-Fame pass-rusher. Parsons is the first player in NFL history to have 17 sacks in their first 18 games, but Taylor isn't quite ready to relinquish his unofficial title as the most feared defender in the history of football.
Jets Signing OT Cedric Ogbuehi Off Texans Practice Squad

New York is in dire straights at tackle, as they’re missing veteran Duane Brown for another week on injured reserve and starter George Fant got banged up in Week 3. Ogbuehi, 29, is a former first-round pick out of Texas A&M by the Bengals in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9,325,682 million rookie contract that contained $8,728,997 fully guaranteed.
First Five 2022 Draft Picks of the Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams just won their second Super Bowl this year, and all eyes were on them as they selected their draft class. As the 2022 champion of the Super Bowl, they were the last team to choose in the NFL Draft. However, after they traded Matthew Stafford last year, the team didn’t have a first-round draft pick.
