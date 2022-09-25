Read full article on original website
msn.com
The Symptoms Of Liver Cancer
Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the cells of your liver. Several types of cancer can form in the liver. The most common being hepatocellular carcinoma. Other types of liver cancer, such as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and hepatoblastoma, are much less common. Most people don't have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. But here is what you should keep an eye out for. Liver Cancer Symptoms • Losing Weight Without Trying • Loss Of Appetite • Upper Abdominal Pain • Nausea And Vomiting • General Weakness And Fatigue • Abdominal Swelling • Jaundice • White, Chalky Stools Make an appointment with your doctor if you experience any signs or symptoms that worry you.
ohmymag.co.uk
Bone cancer: Fatigue and other less-known symptoms that are often ignored
Bone cancer is a very rare form of cancer, making up less than 1% of all cancers. In the UK, around 550 cases of bone cancer are recorded each year, NHS statistics show. This type of cancer most commonly affects the pelvis or the long bones in the arms and legs, although it can begin in any bone in the body. Bone pain, swelling and tenderness near the affected area are some of the common symptoms. Other less known signs can lead to a delay in diagnosis and treatment.
Healthline
Numbness, Muscle Pain, and Other RA Symptoms
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) causes a number of painful symptoms, including stiffness, visible swelling, and deformation of the joints in the fingers and hands, if inflammation isn’t managed. Although joint pain and stiffness are the defining features of the condition, they are by no means the only symptoms of RA....
verywellhealth.com
Symptoms of Ovarian Dermoid Cysts
Ovarian dermoid cysts (mature cystic teratomas) are usually asymptomatic. When symptoms do occur, they include pain in the lower abdomen or pelvis and a mass that you or your healthcare provider can feel upon examination. Severe symptoms such as intense pain and fever may be caused by growing cysts or...
Medical News Today
What causes arm numbness?
Numbness in the arm has many possible causes that range from mild to severe. Simply sitting or sleeping in the wrong position can restrict the blood flow or put excess pressure on a nerve, making the arm go numb. However, unexplained arm numbness may indicate an underlying health condition, such...
healio.com
COVID-19 infection linked to neurologic, neuro-ophthalmic complications
A literature review documented manifestations of central and peripheral nervous system disease, including along afferent and efferent visual pathways, related to COVID-19 infection, according to data in the Journal of Neuro-Ophthalmology. “Acute and chronic neurologic and neuro-ophthalmic symptoms continue to be described and characterized as our understanding of infection and...
Healthline
What Are the Early Warning Signs of Pancreatic Cancer?
Pancreatic cancer has the best treatment outcomes when it’s diagnosed in the early stages. But early pancreatic cancer is generally without symptoms, and the first warning signs of pancreatic cancer often overlap with other, less serious, conditions. This means that many people with pancreatic cancer don’t get medical help...
verywellhealth.com
Can Frequent Urination Be a Symptom of Diabetes?
Frequent urination may be an early sign of diabetes. Diabetes mellitus is a group of diseases characterized by the body’s impaired ability to produce or respond to insulin as it should, leading to high blood sugar (glucose) levels. When blood sugar levels are too high, the kidneys must work harder to eliminate excess glucose from the blood. This can cause excessive thirst and frequent urination.
When Should You Go To The Hospital For Abdominal Pain?
You've probably experienced abdominal pain at one time or another. Most of the time, it is not anything to worry about and generally caused by gas, constipation, or indigestion, according to the Cleveland Clinic. That being said, abdominal pain can be the result of a more serious condition that requires medical attention. This makes it hard to know when to seek medical care.
MedicalXpress
Long COVID after mild SARS-CoV-2 infection: Persistent heart inflammation might explain heart symptoms
After recovering from a SARS-CoV-2 infection, many people complain of persistent heart complaints, such as poor exercise tolerance, palpitations or chest pain, even if the infection was mild and there were no known heart problems in the past. Earlier studies, predominantly among young, physically fit individuals, were already able to show that mild cardiac inflammation can occur after COVID-19. However, the underlying cause of persistent symptoms, and whether this changes over time, was unknown.
verywellhealth.com
What Is Mild Obesity-Related Diabetes?
Diabetes mellitus, also called type 2 diabetes or diabetes, is a serious medical condition linked to having excess weight or obesity. It involves high blood sugar and challenges with the way the body processes food. Mild obesity-related diabetes (MOD) occurs when you have excess weight or obesity but do not...
Healthline
Paget’s Disease: What Causes This Chronic Bone Disorder?
Paget’s disease of the bone is a rare condition that causes weak, misshapen bones. It’s chronic, meaning it’s a long-term disorder. However, when treated early, bone deformities and pain can be reduced or prevented. In this article, we’ll explore the causes, symptoms, and treatments of Paget’s disease...
sciencetimes.com
Type 2 Diabetes: Symptoms, Early Signs, and Complications
Type 2 diabetes is the most common type of diabetes. It is the impairment of the body's ability to regulate blood glucose levels. This happens when excessive sugar circulates your bloodstream, which eventually results in disorders of the nervous, circulatory, and immune systems. In type 2 diabetes, your pancreas doesn't...
Is There A Link Between Migraines And Epilepsy?
Understanding what epilepsy and migraines are, as well as their symptoms, is the first step to understanding the connection between the two conditions.
verywellhealth.com
Blood Clots
Blood clots form to stop excess bleeding from an injury. Usually, blood clots are beneficial but they can be harmful at times, blocking blood flow within the body’s organs, and potentially causing serious consequences, such as a heart attack or a stroke. In an emergency, the effects of a...
Healthline
Can High Blood Sugar Cause Dizziness?
In people with diabetes, dizziness is one of the symptoms that can happen due to high blood glucose levels. The level of dizziness can vary, from mild lightheadedness to feeling like the ground beneath you is tilting. Some describe the experience as if their head is spinning, even though they’re standing still.
verywellhealth.com
What Is Plummer Disease?
Plummer disease is a condition that causes hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid). With Plummer disease, nodules in the thyroid gland produce excess thyroid hormones. This condition also is known as toxic multinodular goiter. One or more nodules on the thyroid that overproduce thyroid hormones can cause hyperthyroidism. If the condition involves multiple...
What's The Difference Between Thyroid Markers?
According to the National Health Service (NHS), your thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland in front of your neck in your trachea. A 2010 study published in the journal Informed Health explains that the thyroid gland plays a vital role in your body's metabolism and overall performance. The gland itself is part of the endocrine system and produces two main hormones: thyroxine or tetraiodothyronine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3), per WebMD. The source notes that these hormones can affect everything from how fast your heart beats to whether you'll have a good night's sleep. When a disorder with the thyroid gland arises, the gland will produce too little or too many hormones, per WebMD.
MedicalXpress
When surgery for endometriosis is the answer
Endometriosis is a painful condition where cells similar to the lining of the uterus grow outside of the uterus. While it most commonly occurs in the pelvis, it can occur anywhere in the abdomen or pelvis. Dr. Megan Wasson, a Mayo Clinic medical and surgical gynecologist, says it's a quality-of-life...
Healthline
What’s the Difference Between Primary and Secondary Osteoarthritis?
Arthritis is a group of more than 100 conditions that cause joint pain and inflammation. The most common type, osteoarthritis, is caused by the breakdown of cartilage on the ends of bones in a joint. adults in the United States have osteoarthritis, and it becomes more common with age. Mild...
