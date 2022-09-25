ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

THV11

Police investigating 'suspected incident' at Arkansas hospital

SHERWOOD, Ark — The Sherwood Police Department announced that there's "police activity" at CHI St. Vincent Infirmary North and advise the public to avoid the area. There's currently no information on the threat involved or what caused police to respond but we are working to get more information on the incident.
SHERWOOD, AR
Little Rock, AR
Little Rock, AR
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: September 28, 2022

10 block of Hall Drive, obstructing governmental operations, refusing to provide information. Officers responded after a man was seen knocking on windows at a property. The man was arrested for refusing to give his name or identifying information to the officers. A resident later told police that the man had followed her to the residence even though she did not know who he was.
STUTTGART, AR
THV11

Little Rock police search for missing man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested help in locating a missing man. 25-year-old Jahlil Livingston was last seen in Little Rock. He is described as being about 5'6" in height and about 170 pounds. If you have any information regarding his location, please contact...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Pedestrian hit and killed

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Searcy man died Friday night when a vehicle struck him. Arkansas State Police reported the incident happened at 8:23 p.m. Sept. 23 on Old Railroad Road in White County. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 41-year-old Christopher Dixon was in the westbound lane when...
SEARCY, AR
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
