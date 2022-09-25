Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in ArkansasTravel MavenArkansas State
Vanished Across Arkansas. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her FatherThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Missing Arkansas Man Is First Of Three Sons Beloved Mother Has LostThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorth Little Rock, AR
Their Mother Vanished In 1974, But Authorities Refused To Take A Report Until 2013The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Campbell, KY
Related
Little Rock police: Potential suspect in CHI St. Vincent shooting detained
Little Rock police said they detained a person who they believe is potentially responsible for a shooting incident at CHI St. Vincent in Sherwood.
Police investigating 'suspected incident' at Arkansas hospital
SHERWOOD, Ark — The Sherwood Police Department announced that there's "police activity" at CHI St. Vincent Infirmary North and advise the public to avoid the area. There's currently no information on the threat involved or what caused police to respond but we are working to get more information on the incident.
Police: One dead, person of interest in custody in shooting at CHI St. Vincent North in Sherwood
One person is dead and one person has been taken into custody in connection with a shooting at CHI St. Vincent North hospital in Sherwood.
One person dead, suspect charged after shooting at Arkansas hospital
SHERWOOD, Ark. — Multiple Arkansas police agencies were on the scene of an active shooter threat at a Sherwood hospital on Wednesday morning where at least one person has died and the shooter was arrested. Josh Cook, who works as the spokesperson for CHI St. Vincent North, initially confirmed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTLO
UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting at CHI St. Vincent North in Sherwood
One person is dead and one person is in custody after a shooting inside CHI St. Vincent North in Sherwood Wednesday. According to the Arkansas Democratic Gazette, officials were able to secure and clear the hospital after it was placed on lockdown. The name of the victim or suspect wasn’t...
Little Rock police leaders say investigation into pursuit that left teen dead nearly complete
Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said they are in the final stages of an investigation ordered by the mayor after the department never publicly disclosed a 2021 pursuit with a car that ultimately crashed, killing a teenager.
Police confirm 1 killed, 1 in custody in hospital shooting
SHERWOOD, Ark. — Police in Sherwood, Arkansas, said they are on the scene of an active shooting incident. The Sherwood Police Department said the incident happened at CHI St. Vincent Hospital on Wednesday but did not release any other details. Update 1:40 p.m. EDT Sept. 28: KTHV is reporting...
Police respond to active shooter at Arkansas hospital
Police in Arkansas are responding to reports of an active shooter at a hospital located in the suburbs of Little Rock on Wednesday, according to authorities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: September 28, 2022
10 block of Hall Drive, obstructing governmental operations, refusing to provide information. Officers responded after a man was seen knocking on windows at a property. The man was arrested for refusing to give his name or identifying information to the officers. A resident later told police that the man had followed her to the residence even though she did not know who he was.
Deputies: Student arrested in Watson Chapel School District threats
Jefferson County deputies arrested an 18-year-old Wednesday after the Watson Chapel School District received a bomb threats and texts concerning other violent incidents over the past two weeks.
Police: Body found near W. 65th Street, investigation underway
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating an overnight homicide that happened near W. 65th Street. According to reports, the Little Rock Fire Department located a body near the 5500 block of W. 65th Street. After the discovery, police arrived and found the victim who was suffering...
Little Rock police search for missing man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested help in locating a missing man. 25-year-old Jahlil Livingston was last seen in Little Rock. He is described as being about 5'6" in height and about 170 pounds. If you have any information regarding his location, please contact...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KATV
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office remembers a fallen 'public safety legend'
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office mourns the loss of who they call, a "public safety legend in Southeast Arkansas," after he passed away from cancer on Monday. John Badgley will be missed by many according to a press release from the office. Sheriff Lafayette Woods,...
Little Rock City Attorney: Hundreds of documents related to upcoming festival deleted from city computer
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Little Rock's city attorney said he found numerous deleted city documents related to an upcoming festival originally requested under the state's Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).
Crash on 1-30 near Benton causes huge delay
A vehicle crash on Interstate 30 in Saline County is causing a huge delay for westbound commuters Wednesday evening.
End of watch: Sheriff honors EMS ‘public safety legend’ who died of cancer
Mourning in southeast Arkansas with the passing of a leader in the region’s first-responder community.
Kait 8
Pedestrian hit and killed
SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Searcy man died Friday night when a vehicle struck him. Arkansas State Police reported the incident happened at 8:23 p.m. Sept. 23 on Old Railroad Road in White County. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 41-year-old Christopher Dixon was in the westbound lane when...
KATV
'Ring' security system donating 1,000 video doorbells to AR domestic violence shelter
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One of Arkansas's largest domestic violence shelters, Women & Children First, announced a collaboration with Ring to provide resources to survivors of family violence Tuesday morning. A news release said Ring will be donating up to 1,000 Ring video doorbells and stick-up cameras will go...
Little Rock Fire Department responds to train derailment at Arch and 65th Street
Officials with the Little Rock Fire Department said that a train derailed the tracks Tuesday morning.
Bryant police: 2 officers injured in crash, ASP to investigate
Officials with the Bryant Police Department said that two Bryant police officers were injured in a crash Saturday morning.
THV11
Little Rock, AR
28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Little Rock local newshttps://www.thv11.com/
Comments / 0