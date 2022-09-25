Read full article on original website
Clay County District Schools closed Wednesday through Friday due to Hurricane IanZoey FieldsClay County, FL
First Clay County Bonded Transportation Program project begins soon in MiddleburgZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Mississippi man arrested in Orange Park for battery at InTown Suites HotelZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
GoFundMe created after 2-year-old girl dies, Middleburg teen injured in pedestrian accidentZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Chargers vs. Jaguars Game Day Betting Odds: Week 3 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under
Here's a look at the game day betting odds ahead of the Chargers' Week 3 matchup against the Jaguars.
Why the Jaguars Could Be a Force in the AFC
After back-to-back wins against the Colts and Chargers, they look like a team that can compete with the upper rungs of the NFL.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans
Colts HC Frank Reich praised QB Matt Ryan for coming up big for them down the stretch when they really needed it in the Week 3 upset win over the Chiefs to push them to 1-1-1. “That’s what I love about Matt. The guy is — you cannot faze him,” Reich said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’ve been around a lot of great ones, but as far as guys that are on to the next play, Matt is as good — he’s certainly as good as anybody I’ve been around. There are some other guys, you know, the Peyton Mannings of the world, but Matt Ryan is unflappable. The guy is unflappable. You try to say, hey — he’s already on to the next play. He’s already to the next play.
Tri-City Herald
Chargers place WR Guyton on IR, claim LB Tuszka off waivers
The Los Angeles Chargers placed wide receiver Jalen Guyton on injured reserve and claimed outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka off waivers on Tuesday. Tuszka made his first NFL start for the Tennessee Titans in last week's win over the Las Vegas Raiders, getting two tackles. Tuszka was a seventh-round pick by Denver in 2020 and also played for Pittsburgh and Tennessee.
Tri-City Herald
Commanders O-Line Looking to Bounce Back vs. Cowboys
The Washington Commanders are leading the league in a statistic after last week's loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, it isn't a stat you want to be first in. After allowing nine sacks against the Eagles, the offensive line has racked up 15 sacks through three weeks, which is more than any team in the NFL ... tied with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Tri-City Herald
Jalen Hurts “Relentless in Everything he Does”
PHILADELPHIA – Shane Steichen was leaving the facility last week after a day of practice and meetings when he ran into Jalen Hurts. “I don't even remember what time it was, maybe 8 o’clock at night,” said the Eagles’ offensive coordinator on Tuesday afternoon “He came up and he said, ‘What's up?’ I said, ‘Going to go home, get some rest?’ (He said) ‘I am going in the weight room and getting on the bike.’
numberfire.com
Chargers' Keenan Allen (hamstring) out for Week 3
The Los Angeles Chargers have ruled out Keenan Allen (hamstring) for Sunday's Week 3 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Allen will miss a second straight game as he continues to nurse a strained hamstring. Mike Williams went off for a massive game in Week 2 with Allen sidelined, and should...
Tri-City Herald
Giants Waive Running Back Antonio Williams
The New York Giants have waived running back Antonio Williams from their 53-man rose and released linebacker Chuck Wiley from their practice squad. The Giants will have two openings on their 53-man roster as they are expected to place receiver Sterling Shepard on injured reserve following the receiver's unfortunate ACL tear in last night's loss against Dallas.
Tri-City Herald
Lawrence Taylor Challenges Cowboys Micah Parsons: ‘Keep It Up For 13 Years!’
Turns out 60 percent of Micah Parsons got 100 percent of Lawrence Taylor's attention. On a night when the Dallas Cowboys' star linebacker was slowed by illness, his defense dominated the New York Giants and his production was noticed by the Hall-of-Fame pass-rusher. Parsons is the first player in NFL history to have 17 sacks in their first 18 games, but Taylor isn't quite ready to relinquish his unofficial title as the most feared defender in the history of football.
Tri-City Herald
Baker Ready for College Reunion With Burrow
Linebacker Jerome Baker will be going back home to Ohio this week for the Miami Dolphins game against the Cincinnati Bengals. It's a homecoming to which he had been looking forward, but there's another aspect of the game that's had him excited — a reunion with former college teammate Joe Burrow.
NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Jaguars Keep Climbing After Shutting Down Chargers
The Jaguars are getting closer and closer to the top-10 after two dominant showings in a row.
Yardbarker
Chargers DE Joey Bosa gets official injury status update after exiting in first quarter vs. Jaguars
Joey Bosa was forced to exit in the first quarter of the Los Angeles Chargers’ Week 3 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 27-year-old looked like he was in considerable pain as he h aded to the medical tent with an apparent groin injury, and right now, it looks like this could be an issue for LA moving forward.
