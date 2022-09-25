Kansas State attains No. 25 ranking in AP football poll; KU barely misses out

Kansas State’s football team moved into the AP Top 25 rankings Sunday following Saturday’s 41-34 victory over then-No. 6-ranked Oklahoma in Norman, Okla.

The Wildcats (3-1) took over the No. 25 spot in the poll.

Kansas, 4-0 following Saturday’s 35-27 home win over previously unbeaten Duke, inched closer to attaining its first appearance in the poll since week eight of the 2009 season. The Jayhawks on Sunday were the first team listed in the “others receiving votes” category, essentially coming in at No. 26.

The Jayhawks totaled 125 points in the balloting to Kansas State’s 166.

The top 10 consists of Georgia at No. 1 followed by Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Clemson, USC, Kentucky, Tennessee, Oklahoma State and North Carolina State.

Penn State is 11, followed by Utah, Oregon, Mississippi, Washington, Baylor, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, BYU, Arkansas, Minnesota, Wake Forest, Florida State, Pitt and K-State.

The others receiving votes: KU at No. 26 overall followed by Cincinnati, Florida, Washington State, Syracuse, Oregon State, Texas Tech, North Carolina, LSU, UCLA, Tulane and TCU.

Kansas State will take on Texas Tech at 11 a.m. Saturday, in Manhattan. KU will meet Iowa State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Lawrence.