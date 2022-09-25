ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State attains No. 25 ranking in AP football poll; KU barely misses out

By Gary Bedore
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

Kansas State’s football team moved into the AP Top 25 rankings Sunday following Saturday’s 41-34 victory over then-No. 6-ranked Oklahoma in Norman, Okla.

The Wildcats (3-1) took over the No. 25 spot in the poll.

Kansas, 4-0 following Saturday’s 35-27 home win over previously unbeaten Duke, inched closer to attaining its first appearance in the poll since week eight of the 2009 season. The Jayhawks on Sunday were the first team listed in the “others receiving votes” category, essentially coming in at No. 26.

The Jayhawks totaled 125 points in the balloting to Kansas State’s 166.

The top 10 consists of Georgia at No. 1 followed by Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Clemson, USC, Kentucky, Tennessee, Oklahoma State and North Carolina State.

Penn State is 11, followed by Utah, Oregon, Mississippi, Washington, Baylor, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, BYU, Arkansas, Minnesota, Wake Forest, Florida State, Pitt and K-State.

The others receiving votes: KU at No. 26 overall followed by Cincinnati, Florida, Washington State, Syracuse, Oregon State, Texas Tech, North Carolina, LSU, UCLA, Tulane and TCU.

Kansas State will take on Texas Tech at 11 a.m. Saturday, in Manhattan. KU will meet Iowa State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Lawrence.

KAKE TV

Game times set for KU, KSU October 8th games

The Big 12 Conference has announced kickoff times for October 8th games. Kansas is at home taking on TCU. The game will begin at 11:00 a.m. and be shown on Fox Sports1. K-State travels to Iowa State for an evening game. It begins at 6:30 and will be televised on ESPNU.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

K-State basketball lands 2023 three-star

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State men’s basketball has landed another commit in the 2023 recruiting class. Three-star prospect Macaleab Rich announced his commitment to the Wildcats on Instagram Monday. Rich is ranked the 129th player in the 2023 class and No. 3 player in Illinois, according to 247 Sports. He picked K-State over Missouri, UIC […]
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Adrian Martinez responds for Kansas State, and to a reporter's question

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The question heading into Kansas State's game Saturday night at Oklahoma was if the Wildcats — and specifically quarterback Adrian Martinez — could bounce back from a baffling loss to Tulane the week before. As Fitz explains, not only did K-State and Martinez respond, but Martinez put on a masterful performance in the Wildcats' 41-34 victory over the sixth-ranked Sooners. And then after the game, he spoke with the media, honestly addressing what the game meant and how disappointed he was in his performance against Tulane, but he also went out of his way to make sure a question asked by GoPowercat's Michael Goens was properly and accurately answered.
MANHATTAN, KS
Oklahoma Daily

'We're down in the mud': OU football at early crossroads in Brent Venables era after shocking Kansas State loss

Oklahoma’s defense had Kansas State pinned to third-and-16 with a chance to give the ball back to its offense in a one-possession game. On that late fourth quarter play, the Sooners designated a spy to contain shifty Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez, who had given them fits on the ground and in the air on Saturday night. But the spy was missing in action when Martinez scrambled up the middle, cut outside and sprinted away for 55 yards.
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Nebraska Is Getting Crushed Following Adrian Martinez' Showing

Adrian Martinez led Kansas State to a 41-34 upset win over No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday night. The Nebraska transfer sparked the biggest moment of his five-year collegiate career when scoring four rushing touchdowns to beat the Sooners, who were coming off a 49-14 blowout over the Cornhuskers. As Martinez...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNT News

Washburn Faculty say goodbye to Dr. Farley

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn University faculty held a retirement reception for Dr. Jerry Farley, Monday afternoon in Memorial Union. Dr. Farley will retire as Washburn University President on Friday, September, 30. “Dr. Farley, you have left an impressive mark on this University and touched the lives of all of us that have had the […]
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: What Emporia has lost

The news coming out of Emporia last week, with at least 30 members of the faculty of Emporia State University fired on one day, was terribly sad. Not just because the firings were a blow to the education of hundreds of ESU students, but also because it reflects a failure to understand just what, realistically speaking, higher education in Kansas should be all about.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Group sues Kansas Governor over Docking Building rebuild

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group that says it wants to save the Docking Building is suing Governor Kelly in Shawnee County District Court. Plains Modern Inc. is asking the court to reverse Governor Kelly’s order to rebuild the Docking Building, at 915 SW Harrison St., to a 3-story structure.
TOPEKA, KS
thesunflower.com

33 Emporia faculty terminated, WSU faculty responds at town hall

Emporia State has terminated 33 faculty members since Thursday, following the Kansas Board of Regent’s unanimous approval of ESU’s “Framework for Workforce Management” plan. The plan draws upon a KBOR policy that allows the termination of tenured faculty at state universities in Kansas. KBOR established this...
EMPORIA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Democrats float proposal to lower property taxes by reviving dormant fund

TOPEKA — A three-part proposal to reduce property taxes could save Kansas homeowners millions, Democratic lawmakers said during a news conference Monday at the Statehouse.  Rep. Vic Miller, D-Topeka, and Rep. Mike Amyx, D-Lawrence, released the plan for consideration in the next legislative session, which begins in January. The plan includes reducing residential property assessment […] The post Kansas Democrats float proposal to lower property taxes by reviving dormant fund appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Employee killed at Topeka Goodyear plant identified

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in an accident at the Topeka Goodyear Plant on Saturday. Officials say that Timmothy Cole, 59, of Topeka died from injuries sustained while on the job. Emergency responders arrived at the facility, located in the...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Crews respond to injury crash late Sunday in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews responded to an injury crash late Sunday in south Topeka. Authorities said the crash was reported just after 11:30 p.m. near S.W. 36th and Burlingame Road. Initial reports indicated two people were injured in the crash. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Emporia convenience store robbed at gunpoint

EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Emporia Police Department is looking for two men that robbed the Circle K convenience store Sunday at 3:30 a.m. According to the Emporia Police Department, two men entered the store and one was holding a rifle, while the other removed less than $1,000 worth of items from the store. Police said […]
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Pickup truck collides with semi truck on K4 injuring two people

MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were injured in a crash involving a pickup truck and a semi truck Saturday night in Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to the crash on K4 highway in Meriden around 8:17 p.m. on September 24. They said a pickup truck, driven by...
MERIDEN, KS
