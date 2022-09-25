ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Dr. Dre on Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: “She Has the Opportunity to Really Blow Us Away”

Earlier this week, the NFL announced that it will partner with Apple Music as the sponsor for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. After rumors that Taylor Swift would be chosen as this year’s halftime performer began to circulate, Rihanna announced that she will officially be headlining the show. As part of the Super Bowl announcement, Dr. Dre sat down with Apple Music 1 host Ebro Darden to discuss Rihanna’s headlining performance.
NFL
The Spun

Look: LeBron James Reacts To Super Bowl Halftime News

The NFL has selected Rihanna to headline the next Super Bowl Halftime Show. LeBron James is one of many fans to endorse the selection. With Week 3 action underway, Rihanna and the NFL shared the same image of a football to tease the announcement. The NBA icon expressed his excitement on Twitter by posting multiple raised hand and flame emojis.
NFL
Parade

Rihanna Shares Instagram Post About Super Bowl Halftime Show

The singer took to Instagram yesterday to seemingly confirm that she will be headlining the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show. Without any caption, the star shared a photo of her tattooed hand holding up a football. Many celebrity friends took to the comments to show their excitement over the major...
GLENDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
Glendale, AZ
Entertainment
Glendale, AZ
Football
thesource.com

National Fenty League: Rihanna to Perform Super Bowl Halftime Show

Is the music return of Rihanna on the way? During the Sunday noon slate of football games, Rihanna shared an image of her holding a football. The meaning: Rihanna will be performing at halftime of the Super Bowl. This year’s game will be performed at State Farm Stadium in Glendale,...
GLENDALE, AZ
People

Rihanna Spotted Out for First Time Since Super Bowl Announcement, Heading to N.Y.C. Recording Studio

Rihanna casually headed to a music studio in New York City Monday evening after it was revealed that she'll be headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show Rihanna has been seen publicly for the first time since the bombshell announcement was made that she will be headlining the Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show performance. The 34-year-old singer, actress and businesswoman dressed comfortably on Monday night as she headed to a music studio in New York City, wearing a graphic T-shirt and black bomber jacket. She paired the jacket with black sweatpants and Adidas sneakers with neon...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Rihanna
Person
Mary J. Blige
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Colin Kaepernick
Tri-City Herald

’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Who Previously Appeared on Other TV Shows Before Their TLC Debut

Not new to this! While90 Day Fiancéstars appear on the successful, long-running series thanks to their international love interests, for some, it’s not their first claim to fame. The reality show is meant to document couples as they navigate the K-1 visa process, but some of the cast already had TV credits to their names prior to their TLC debut.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy