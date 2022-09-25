Read full article on original website
Related
Dr. Dre on Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: “She Has the Opportunity to Really Blow Us Away”
Earlier this week, the NFL announced that it will partner with Apple Music as the sponsor for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. After rumors that Taylor Swift would be chosen as this year’s halftime performer began to circulate, Rihanna announced that she will officially be headlining the show. As part of the Super Bowl announcement, Dr. Dre sat down with Apple Music 1 host Ebro Darden to discuss Rihanna’s headlining performance.
Rihanna to perform at Super Bowl after previously declining over kneeling controversy
Rihanna will perform the Super Bowl LVII halftime show in February after reportedly turning down an offer four years ago in support of Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling protests during the national anthem. The National Football League (NFL) announced her appearance on Sunday after the pop star teased the performance on...
Look: LeBron James Reacts To Super Bowl Halftime News
The NFL has selected Rihanna to headline the next Super Bowl Halftime Show. LeBron James is one of many fans to endorse the selection. With Week 3 action underway, Rihanna and the NFL shared the same image of a football to tease the announcement. The NBA icon expressed his excitement on Twitter by posting multiple raised hand and flame emojis.
Rihanna Shares Instagram Post About Super Bowl Halftime Show
The singer took to Instagram yesterday to seemingly confirm that she will be headlining the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show. Without any caption, the star shared a photo of her tattooed hand holding up a football. Many celebrity friends took to the comments to show their excitement over the major...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Have fun’: Dr. Dre gives Rihanna some advice ahead of 2023 Super Bowl halftime show
Super Bowl LVI halftime show headliner and self-proclaimed Rihanna “super-fan” Dr. Dre “can’t wait to see” what the “Umbrella” artist has in store for next year’s event. During a radio interview Sunday with Apple Music 1, the “Next Episode” rapper offered some...
thesource.com
National Fenty League: Rihanna to Perform Super Bowl Halftime Show
Is the music return of Rihanna on the way? During the Sunday noon slate of football games, Rihanna shared an image of her holding a football. The meaning: Rihanna will be performing at halftime of the Super Bowl. This year’s game will be performed at State Farm Stadium in Glendale,...
Tri-City Herald
Keeping cool amid Adam Levine’s cheating scandal, Maroon 5 announces Las Vegas residency
Maroon 5, that upcoming Las Vegas residency of yours is absurd. Just a week after frontman Adam Levine was embroiled in a cheating scandal involving Instagram model Sumner Stroh and other women, Maroon 5 announced its performing plans for 2023. On Tuesday, the pop band shared in matching Instagram and...
Rihanna Spotted Out for First Time Since Super Bowl Announcement, Heading to N.Y.C. Recording Studio
Rihanna casually headed to a music studio in New York City Monday evening after it was revealed that she'll be headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show Rihanna has been seen publicly for the first time since the bombshell announcement was made that she will be headlining the Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show performance. The 34-year-old singer, actress and businesswoman dressed comfortably on Monday night as she headed to a music studio in New York City, wearing a graphic T-shirt and black bomber jacket. She paired the jacket with black sweatpants and Adidas sneakers with neon...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tri-City Herald
’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Who Previously Appeared on Other TV Shows Before Their TLC Debut
Not new to this! While90 Day Fiancéstars appear on the successful, long-running series thanks to their international love interests, for some, it’s not their first claim to fame. The reality show is meant to document couples as they navigate the K-1 visa process, but some of the cast already had TV credits to their names prior to their TLC debut.
After getting booted from Try Guys, Ned Fulmer apologizes for his 'workplace' affair
Ned Fulmer, who has built his brand on being a 'wife guy,' is out of YouTube comedy troupe the Try Guys after having an affair with a co-worker.
Comments / 0