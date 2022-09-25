ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Comments / 3

Related
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit Is Going Viral Today

Erin Andrews is once again dominating the sideline with her outfit game. The Fox Sports sideline reporter is on the call for Sunday afternoon's "Game of the Week" between the Buccaneers and the Packers. Andrews is rocking a pretty awesome sun hat. Hey, it's hot in Florida on Sunday afternoon,...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Former Girlfriend News

Tom Brady's former girlfriend was trending in the headlines this week amid reports of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback's marriage struggles. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback reportedly took a trip up north to spend time with his former girlfriend, actress Bridget Moynahan. Brady, 45, has a child with his ex-girlfriend,...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Michael Irvin News

Michael Irvin looked noticeably different when he appeared on NFL Network earlier today. The Playmaker's trademark eyeglasses were nowhere to be found, leaving some to wonder if he had ditched them. As it turns out, Irvin simply forgot them at his hotel. Fans are having some fun with this information,...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw Warning News

Terry Bradshaw had a notable warning for an NFL quarterback on Sunday afternoon. The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback turned Fox Sports analyst is warning Jameis Winston. Bradshaw believes that Winston could be at risk of losing his starting job. "Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton." Winston...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
Glendale, AZ
Entertainment
State
Arizona State
Glendale, AZ
Football
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
NFL
People

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says

"They would like to work things out," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month," a source tells PEOPLE. The longtime couple have been away from each other for the last six weeks, as Brady, 45, returns to the NFL and Bündchen, 42, is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," says one insider. A second source...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Shocked By Patrick Mahomes Halftime Video

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy weren't seeing eye-to-eye on how the team's offense closed out the half. With some time left on the clock before the half, Kansas City's OC decided to just run the clock out, something that Mahomes had questions about as the team headed for the locker room.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
Person
Kevin Burkhardt
Person
Snoop Dogg
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Jameis Winston News

Jameis Winston is battling through major pain. According to reports, the New Orleans Saints quarterback plans on playing, though he's been battling some serious injuries as of late. "Jameis Winston, who is expected to play vs #Panthers, has experienced discomfort from what’s considered a painful injury. Focused on getting healthier...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Lvii#Local Life#American Football#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Performance Info#Havingfun#State Farm Stadium#Fox#Roc Nation#The Cincinnati Bengals
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Troubled NFL Star Brett Favre

Former NFL star Brett Favre has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons as of late. The Hall of Fame quarterback is currently in the middle of a welfare scandal in his home state of Mississippi. Favre has not yet been charged with anything, though it's possible his role...
NFL
The Spun

Look: OJ Simpson Calls For NFL Quarterback's Benching

Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson is calling for a starting quarterback benching. Simpson, who starred in the NFL before being accused - and later acquitted - of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, took to social media this week. The former NFL star believes...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Danica Patrick Business News

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick has turned into quite the business woman. Patrick has a number of notable ventures, along with a budding television analyst career, though few things, if any, seem to bring Patrick as much business joy as her podcast. The former race car driver made...
WORLD
Pitchfork

Dr. Dre on Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: “She Has the Opportunity to Really Blow Us Away”

Earlier this week, the NFL announced that it will partner with Apple Music as the sponsor for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. After rumors that Taylor Swift would be chosen as this year’s halftime performer began to circulate, Rihanna announced that she will officially be headlining the show. As part of the Super Bowl announcement, Dr. Dre sat down with Apple Music 1 host Ebro Darden to discuss Rihanna’s headlining performance.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy