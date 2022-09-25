Read full article on original website
SEE IT: Students across Va. walkout to protest changes to Youngkin's transgender policies
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Hundreds of students plan to walk out of their Virginia schools Tuesday in protest of the Virginia Department of Education's (VDOE) revised model transgender policies, according to the activist group Pride Liberation Project. The group said students at nearly 100 schools will walk out on...
September is coming to a close, and schools are still searching for enough teachers
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — September is coming to a close, and public schools are still struggling to have a teacher for every classroom. Texas school administrators on Friday shared what they're doing to recruit teachers while admitting teaching is not as attractive a career as it used to be.
Low-income residents in New Mexico can apply for economic relief
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — People in New Mexico may be eligible to apply for relief assistance starting today. The New Mexico Human Services Department will begin accepting applications from low-income residents. 10 million dollars have been allocated for the effort by the state legislature. Payments of at least...
