Tillamook County, OR

KXL

Missing Salem Teenager Found Dead

SALEM, Ore. – Sad news out of Salem Tuesday, where police say a missing teenager has been found dead. 16-year-old Zackary Brenneman was reported missing September 16th. His body was found in the Willamette River Saturday afternoon. The State Medical Examiner confirms he drowned. There’s no evidence of foul...
SALEM, OR
oregontoday.net

Officer Involved Shooting Update Southern Oregon, Sept. 26

UPDATE-Name and additional details released – On Monday September 19, 2022 at 7:55 PM, officers from the Grants Pass Police Department responded to a call reporting suspicious activity in progress at a city park. Upon police contact, a male suspect fled the scene on foot and officers canvassed the neighborhood in an attempt to locate him. During the search, one of the officers encountered an armed male resident in the area. During the encounter, the resident was shot by the officer. The resident is identified as Mark Barrett Caldwell (46) of Grants Pass. Immediate first aid was given to Caldwell and he was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. On September 22, 2022, Caldwell was pronounced deceased at Rogue Valley Medical Center in Medford. Police are still searching for the initial male suspect who fled and are seeking assistance from the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch Center at 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677) from your mobile phone. This continues to be an active investigation and no further information will be released at this time.
GRANTS PASS, OR
kptv.com

26-year-old woman killed in Wallace Park shooting identified

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the woman who died following a shooting at Wallace Park on Friday. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. at the park in northwest Portland. Officers arrived to the scene and found Erika Caroline Walker Evans, 26, who had been shot. Evans died at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Tough-on-crime Oregon congressional candidate Mike Erickson handcuffed for DUI, drug charges

In ads and political mailers, Republican congressional hopeful Mike Erickson boasts of his support for police and pledges to vote against any bills that are “soft on crime.” He claims that his Democratic opponent in Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District, state Rep. Andrea Salinas, wants to make it harder for police to do their jobs […] The post Tough-on-crime Oregon congressional candidate Mike Erickson handcuffed for DUI, drug charges appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon City News

Should jurors hear about pit bulls in Happy Valley assault case?

Judge asked to exclude evidence about dogs to avoid potential prejudice against assault suspect who allegedly shot Gladstone police sergeant.A judge is being asked to exclude attempted-murder evidence about a woman's dogs on the basis that jurors might be prejudiced against the assault suspect if they learned she kept pit bulls in Happy Valley prior to allegedly shooting a Gladstone police sergeant in November 2021. Yvette Lares Garcia (aka Yvette Pando), 37, allegedly shot Gladstone Police Sgt. Travis Hill at her home in Happy Valley during a welfare check that she requested for her dogs while on the way to...
GLADSTONE, OR
kptv.com

Stolen car found in Sandy River

MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Authorities found a stolen car in the Sandy River on Monday morning. Deputies discovered the car and called the owner who was surprised that it wasn’t parked in their driveway, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. A picture tweeted by the sheriff’s office...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
tualatinlife.com

Tualatin man convicted of killing mother

Garth Patrick Beams of Tualatin was sentenced to life in prison by a Washington County circuit court judge last month for beating his 74-year-old mother to death with a baseball bat in 2018. Beams was convicted on Aug. 25 of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon in the...
TUALATIN, OR
KTVL

Oregon firefighter dies in Idaho while battling the Moose fire

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon firefighter died September 20, while fighting the Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho. Officials say 48-year-old Gerardo Rincon of Independence, Oregon suffered a medical emergency. Rincon was working for North Reforestation Inc. as a crew boss of a Type 2 crew. Rincon had been a...
INDEPENDENCE, OR
kptv.com

Man dies in shooting outside NE Portland hotel

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died in a shooting outside a northeast Portland hotel on Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a hotel near Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 82nd Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man who was shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
PORTLAND, OR

Community Policy