Read full article on original website
Related
KXL
Missing Salem Teenager Found Dead
SALEM, Ore. – Sad news out of Salem Tuesday, where police say a missing teenager has been found dead. 16-year-old Zackary Brenneman was reported missing September 16th. His body was found in the Willamette River Saturday afternoon. The State Medical Examiner confirms he drowned. There’s no evidence of foul...
kptv.com
Mom of Portland teen who died from accidental fentanyl overdose sues alleged drug dealer on behalf of son
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The mom of a Portland teen who accidentally overdosed on fentanyl-laced pills is now suing the alleged drug trafficker. Kerry Cohen says her son Griffin Hoffmann had a big heart and loved life. “He was my favorite person in the world,” said Cohen. “Being around him...
Man charged with unprovoked killing of retired professor, beating elderly man in downtown Portland held without bail
A man charged with killing a retired professor and seriously injuring another man during an unprovoked attack at a Portland bus stop in June was denied bail Monday after a judge heard evidence that the suspect appeared unremorseful and delusional in statements afterward to police. Multnomah County Circuit Judge Benjamin...
oregontoday.net
Officer Involved Shooting Update Southern Oregon, Sept. 26
UPDATE-Name and additional details released – On Monday September 19, 2022 at 7:55 PM, officers from the Grants Pass Police Department responded to a call reporting suspicious activity in progress at a city park. Upon police contact, a male suspect fled the scene on foot and officers canvassed the neighborhood in an attempt to locate him. During the search, one of the officers encountered an armed male resident in the area. During the encounter, the resident was shot by the officer. The resident is identified as Mark Barrett Caldwell (46) of Grants Pass. Immediate first aid was given to Caldwell and he was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. On September 22, 2022, Caldwell was pronounced deceased at Rogue Valley Medical Center in Medford. Police are still searching for the initial male suspect who fled and are seeking assistance from the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch Center at 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677) from your mobile phone. This continues to be an active investigation and no further information will be released at this time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc16.com
Oregon State Police seize over 2 tons of illegal marijuana, 13 guns in Jackson County bust
PROSPECT, Ore. — Oregon State Police seized more than 4,000 pounds of illegal marijuana while searching two Jackson County properties last Thursday. The agency’s Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team worked with other law enforcement to serve the two search warrants at a warehouse and a separate property in Prospect, Oregon.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Oregon State Police Traffic Stop Leads Troopers to Discovery of Over 3,900 Grams of Methamphetamine, Ten Firearms
CLACKAMAS COUNTY - On Friday, September 2, 2022, at approximately 5:00 P.M., a Trooper with the Oregon State Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in Clackamas County. According to a press release from the Oregon State Police, during the traffic stop, the driver, identified as 37-year-old Thomas James...
‘No sense of justice’: Hundreds cycling through Oregon courts without public defenders
Thomas Ahern is a man of many problems. He’s homeless, broke, bleeding from cuts and scrapes, and according to authorities in Portland and Washington County, has been caught inside stolen cars twice since late July — both leading to felony cases.
kptv.com
26-year-old woman killed in Wallace Park shooting identified
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the woman who died following a shooting at Wallace Park on Friday. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. at the park in northwest Portland. Officers arrived to the scene and found Erika Caroline Walker Evans, 26, who had been shot. Evans died at the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tough-on-crime Oregon congressional candidate Mike Erickson handcuffed for DUI, drug charges
In ads and political mailers, Republican congressional hopeful Mike Erickson boasts of his support for police and pledges to vote against any bills that are “soft on crime.” He claims that his Democratic opponent in Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District, state Rep. Andrea Salinas, wants to make it harder for police to do their jobs […] The post Tough-on-crime Oregon congressional candidate Mike Erickson handcuffed for DUI, drug charges appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Teen groped at SE Portland bus stop, driver stops to help
An unidentified man who allegedly groped a teenager's breasts at a Southeast Portland bus stop remains at large, police said.
Should jurors hear about pit bulls in Happy Valley assault case?
Judge asked to exclude evidence about dogs to avoid potential prejudice against assault suspect who allegedly shot Gladstone police sergeant.A judge is being asked to exclude attempted-murder evidence about a woman's dogs on the basis that jurors might be prejudiced against the assault suspect if they learned she kept pit bulls in Happy Valley prior to allegedly shooting a Gladstone police sergeant in November 2021. Yvette Lares Garcia (aka Yvette Pando), 37, allegedly shot Gladstone Police Sgt. Travis Hill at her home in Happy Valley during a welfare check that she requested for her dogs while on the way to...
kptv.com
Stolen car found in Sandy River
MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Authorities found a stolen car in the Sandy River on Monday morning. Deputies discovered the car and called the owner who was surprised that it wasn’t parked in their driveway, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. A picture tweeted by the sheriff’s office...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
16-year-old boy accused of starting Salem house fire
Salem police arrested a 16-year-old boy for allegedly starting a fire at a residence on Friday.
Boise Police chief, ex-Portland assistant chief, asked to resign
The Portland Police Bureau's former assistant chief Ryan Lee was asked to step down from his position as police chief in Boise.
Lax supervision that led to Oregon prisoner escape, brutal attack ‘appalling,’ judge says
A distracted Oregon Department of Forestry worker was the lone supervisor at a work site last year when a prisoner with a violent history walked away and bludgeoned two women with a large tree branch in an isolated Washington County campground, according to state officials and investigative reports released Friday.
tualatinlife.com
Tualatin man convicted of killing mother
Garth Patrick Beams of Tualatin was sentenced to life in prison by a Washington County circuit court judge last month for beating his 74-year-old mother to death with a baseball bat in 2018. Beams was convicted on Aug. 25 of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon in the...
KTVL
Oregon firefighter dies in Idaho while battling the Moose fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon firefighter died September 20, while fighting the Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho. Officials say 48-year-old Gerardo Rincon of Independence, Oregon suffered a medical emergency. Rincon was working for North Reforestation Inc. as a crew boss of a Type 2 crew. Rincon had been a...
kptv.com
Woman arrested, charged with driving stolen vehicle and DUI in Clark Co.
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A woman was arrested Sunday in Clark County and charged with driving a vehicle reported stolen in Portland and driving under the influence, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 11 a.m., police responded to five reports of a reckless driver, several...
kptv.com
Man dies in shooting outside NE Portland hotel
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died in a shooting outside a northeast Portland hotel on Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a hotel near Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 82nd Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man who was shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
WWEEK
Three Multnomah County Corrections Deputies Are on Leave Pending a Criminal Investigation
Three Multnomah County sheriff’s corrections deputies, Mirzet Sacirovic, Jorge Troudt and Gustavo Valdovinos, were placed on paid administrative leave Sept. 21, WW has learned. Corrections deputies typically supervise inmates in the county’s jails. The suspensions are “related” to a joint investigation by the sheriff’s office and Oregon State...
Comments / 0