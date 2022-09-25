Read full article on original website
Related
ktxs.com
Uvalde County keeping pressure on Texas political brass
UVALDE - Uvalde County keeping political pressure on Austin Monday - this time in the way of a letter with a very pointed request. Uvalde County Commissioners are writing a letter and sending it to House speaker Dade Phelan requesting a meeting with him to discuss drafting legislation to raise the minimum age to buy an assault rifle from 18 to 21.
ktxs.com
Hurricane Ian on path to strike Florida as Category 4 storm
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — After additional strengthening overnight, Ian is a category one hurricane with maximum winds of 80 mph moving to the northwest at 13 mph. Meteorologists expected Hurricane Ian to continue to rapidly intensify as it approaches western Cuba. Ian is expected emerge into the southeast Gulf of Mexico Tuesday as a major hurricane.
ktxs.com
Tropical Storm Ian strengthens as it heads to Cuba, Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Tropical Storm Ian is expected to continue gaining strength and morph into a hurricane in the coming days. Ian, as of Sunday morning, has 50 mph winds and a decreasing pressure of 1001 mb, and is showing signs of some banding features forming. Banding features are a key ingredient to intensification, so seeing the start of these features suggests that intensification is likely to continue throughout Sunday.
Comments / 0