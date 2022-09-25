ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, WI

Portage defeats Milton football on late touchdown

By By CALAHAN STEED Adams Publishing Group
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GjzBe_0i9pJrWQ00

PORTAGE—With eight seconds left, it looked like Milton was going to earn a 26-25 win over Portage.

Portage quarterback Gavin Thompson had other plans.

Thompson threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Ashton Krasovec, giving Portage the 31-26 win in a Badger Conference crossover matchup.

“The quarterback broke the pocket, one of our safeties came up to try and stop him and he threw it over the top for a touchdown,” said Milton head coach Rodney Wedig. “It was a tough way to lose, but it was an exciting game.”

Thompson and Krasovec also connected for Portage’s opening touchdown in the first quarter.

Milton scored a 10-yard touchdown pass from Aiden Schoen to Brogan McIntyre later in the first. The Red Hawks (2-4 overall, 2-2 conference) took a 12-7 lead in the second on a 5-yard run from Quinn Williams.

Portage would retake the lead when Thompson found Krasovec for the second time on a 39-yard touchdown. The Warriors went up 19-12 with a 5-yard touchdown run from Braxton Druckrey with 3:24 in the second quarter.

The Red Hawks gained some momentum before the half ended, driving down the field and scoring on a 2-yard run from Williams, tying the game at 19-19.

“When we got the ball back right before halftime, we moved the ball well,” said Wedig. “We went no-huddle, got it inside the red zone and went with our 22-personnel, which is two tight ends and two backs in the backfield, and he was able to punch it in.”

After a scoreless third, Portage found the end zone in the fourth on a 1-yard run from Druckrey. Milton took a 26-25 lead on a 7-yard run from Williams with 3:10 left.

The Red Hawks got the ball back and were running down the clock when they were faced with a fourth down. Milton opted to go for it to keep the ball and bleed the rest of the remaining time but was stopped short of the line to gain.

After the turnover on downs, Portage got the ball back and was faced with a fourth-and-3 of their own. That’s when Thompson threw his third touchdown to Krasovec for the 31-26 win.

Milton travels to Sun Prairie East (4-2, 3-1) next Friday. The Cardinals are ranked second in the Division 2 Wisconsin Football Coaches poll.

“We have to play mistake-free football, and the big thing is somebody has to rise up and make a play,” said Wedig.

Schoen finished 14 of 21 for 167 yards and two touchdowns. Williams recorded 21 carries for 83 yards and scored three touchdowns.

PORTAGE 31, MILTON 26

Milton 6 13 0 7 — 26

Portage 7 12 0 12 — 31

FIRST QUARTER

P—Thompson 13-yard pass to Krasovec, 9:09.

M—Schoen 10-yard pass to McIntyre, 5:53.

SECOND QUARTER

M—Williams 5-yard run, 11:51.

P—Thompson 39-yard pass to Krasovec, 8:38.

P—Druckrey 2-yard gain, 3:24.

M—Williams 2-yard run, 0:05.

FOURTH QUARTER

P—Druckrey 1-yard gain, 6:58.

M—Williams 7-yard run, 3:10.

P—Thompson 44-yard pass to Krasovec, 0:05.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
otenews.com

College Buys Land in Fitchburg for athletics, wellness campus

On September 7, Edgewood College announced the purchase of land for an Athletic and Wellness Campus in Fitchburg, a Madison suburb about five miles from the Monroe St. campus. The college paid $773,950 for the 40-acre parcel, according to records from the Fitchburg city assessor’s office. College officials say...
FITCHBURG, WI
Q985

Wisconsin Is Home To Massive 45 Acre Outdoor Halloween Haunt

The Return Of Fall In Wisconsin Means Halloween Is Coming Soon. The calendar says it's now finally officially fall. Our weather has started to change too. That means Halloween is just around the corner. Don't worry if you need some help getting into the holiday spirit because there are plenty of events to get you there. Leading the way are some scary haunts.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portage, WI
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Milton, WI
Local
Wisconsin Football
Portage, WI
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Milton, WI
Sports
nbc15.com

Madison gas prices soar

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As anyone who went by a gas station in Madison over the past week can certainly attest, drivers will need to dig a lot deeper the next time they fill their tanks. Average gas prices in the Wisconsin capital spiked more than 40 cents in the...
MADISON, WI
WISN

Storms cause damage, power outages

MILWAUKEE — Thunderstorms rolled through southeastern Wisconsin Sunday. There were several trees and branches down in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood. The storms started in the northern counties and moved south. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for almost every county at some point. There were power outages across the area,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
boreal.org

Oldest canoe ever found in Great Lakes region excavated in Wisconsin

Maritime archaeologists in Wisconsin have recovered a canoe that they say is around 3,000 years old, making it the oldest boat ever found in the Great Lakes region. The Wisconsin Historical Society (WHS) said the canoe was found in Lake Mendota in Madison, Wisconsin Thursday. The canoe is carved from a single piece of white oak and measures about 14.5 feet long.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Badger Conference#The Red Hawks
fox47.com

None injured, caged birds found dead in fire at business north of Madison

MADISON, Wis. — A fire at a business north of Madison prompted a large emergency response Saturday. Crews from Sun Prairie, DeForest, Waunakee, Marshall, Madison and Cottage Grove were sent to the 4600 block of Dovetail Drive just after 4:15 p.m for a reported commercial fire. Black smoke could be seen from the front of the building and flames could be seen in the rear.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

New Glarus Oktoberfest attracts thousands, great beer and tradition lead the event

MADISON, Wis. — Every fall, New Glarus hosts one of the premiere Oktoberfests in the region. The celebration brings in people from all over, featuring, beer, music and more. When people think of Oktoberfest, they think beer. While there was plenty of beer in New Glarus this weekend, the four-day event featured so much more. Oktoberfest originates from celebrating the...
NEW GLARUS, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
livability.com

Moving to the Greater Madison Region? Here 8 Counties to Consider.

If you're moving to the Madison area, you've got a range of great choices within the region. Let us help you find your perfect place. Anchored by Madison, the state capital of Wisconsin, the region is composed of eight counties, each offering excellent quality-of-life assets and a wealth of career opportunities.
MADISON, WI
WISN

New area code coming to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced on Thursday the creation of a new, additional area code to overlay the area in which the 608 area code is now in service. It's in the Madison area and southwest and southcentral Wisconsin. The PSC says that the...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

1 dead in fiery Hwy. 10 semi crash

One person is dead and another person is injured after two semi tractor trailers collided Tuesday on Hwy. 10, officials said. At about 12:30 p.m., the Portage County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a report of a crash in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton. Initial reports relayed that one of the vehicles involved in the crash was on fire.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. officials identify person’s body recovered from Lake Monona

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have identified the person whose body was recovered from Lake Monona last week as a Milwaukee resident. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said that Brian Noll, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner’s office completed its autopsy on...
DANE COUNTY, WI
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
512K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy