Portage defeats Milton football on late touchdown

PORTAGE—With eight seconds left, it looked like Milton was going to earn a 26-25 win over Portage.

Portage quarterback Gavin Thompson had other plans.

Thompson threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Ashton Krasovec, giving Portage the 31-26 win in a Badger Conference crossover matchup.

“The quarterback broke the pocket, one of our safeties came up to try and stop him and he threw it over the top for a touchdown,” said Milton head coach Rodney Wedig. “It was a tough way to lose, but it was an exciting game.”

Thompson and Krasovec also connected for Portage’s opening touchdown in the first quarter.

Milton scored a 10-yard touchdown pass from Aiden Schoen to Brogan McIntyre later in the first. The Red Hawks (2-4 overall, 2-2 conference) took a 12-7 lead in the second on a 5-yard run from Quinn Williams.

Portage would retake the lead when Thompson found Krasovec for the second time on a 39-yard touchdown. The Warriors went up 19-12 with a 5-yard touchdown run from Braxton Druckrey with 3:24 in the second quarter.

The Red Hawks gained some momentum before the half ended, driving down the field and scoring on a 2-yard run from Williams, tying the game at 19-19.

“When we got the ball back right before halftime, we moved the ball well,” said Wedig. “We went no-huddle, got it inside the red zone and went with our 22-personnel, which is two tight ends and two backs in the backfield, and he was able to punch it in.”

After a scoreless third, Portage found the end zone in the fourth on a 1-yard run from Druckrey. Milton took a 26-25 lead on a 7-yard run from Williams with 3:10 left.

The Red Hawks got the ball back and were running down the clock when they were faced with a fourth down. Milton opted to go for it to keep the ball and bleed the rest of the remaining time but was stopped short of the line to gain.

After the turnover on downs, Portage got the ball back and was faced with a fourth-and-3 of their own. That’s when Thompson threw his third touchdown to Krasovec for the 31-26 win.

Milton travels to Sun Prairie East (4-2, 3-1) next Friday. The Cardinals are ranked second in the Division 2 Wisconsin Football Coaches poll.

“We have to play mistake-free football, and the big thing is somebody has to rise up and make a play,” said Wedig.

Schoen finished 14 of 21 for 167 yards and two touchdowns. Williams recorded 21 carries for 83 yards and scored three touchdowns.

PORTAGE 31, MILTON 26

Milton 6 13 0 7 — 26

Portage 7 12 0 12 — 31

FIRST QUARTER

P—Thompson 13-yard pass to Krasovec, 9:09.

M—Schoen 10-yard pass to McIntyre, 5:53.

SECOND QUARTER

M—Williams 5-yard run, 11:51.

P—Thompson 39-yard pass to Krasovec, 8:38.

P—Druckrey 2-yard gain, 3:24.

M—Williams 2-yard run, 0:05.

FOURTH QUARTER

P—Druckrey 1-yard gain, 6:58.

M—Williams 7-yard run, 3:10.

P—Thompson 44-yard pass to Krasovec, 0:05.