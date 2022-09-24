Read full article on original website
Detroit Red Wings preseason game score vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: How to follow the game
Exhibition opener: Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (1-1-0) Where: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. Radio: WXYT-AM (1270; other radio affiliates). Game notes: Training camp is over and it's now time to see what the Red Wings are made of. And of course, it's the new-look Red Wings, as Steve Yzerman spent the offseason mixing in new forwards, new defensemen, a new goalie and a new head coach. This is the first of eight exhibitions this preseason.
Flyers’ O’Reilly to join camp; Philadelphia cuts five
Forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard were released from their ATO, and Alexis Gendron, a seventh-round selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, heads to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL. Huchette is undrafted and spent the 2021-2022 season with the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL, scoring 33 points (12G,...
Preview: Ducks Open Preseason Slate Today vs. Arizona
The Ducks officially begin the 2022 preseason this afternoon, taking on the Arizona Coyotes at Tucson Convention Center. Puck Drop: 2 p.m. | Listen: Ducks Stream | NHL GameCenter | Stats. Today's audio broadcast will be available exclusively on Ducks Stream, as it will be for the entire 2022-23 season...
Flyers reduce training camp roster to 67 players
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today the club has reduced training camp by five players and added F Cal O'Reilly on a professional try-out (PTO), according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The Flyers have released forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard from their amateur try-out contracts...
NHL Top Players: Nos. 30-21
NHL Network is getting ready for this season by ranking the top 50 players in the League. Researchers, producers and on-air personalities compiled the list, and players 30-21 were revealed Sunday in the seventh of a nine-part series. Here is the list:. 30. Kyle Connor, F, Winnipeg Jets. Since the...
Philadelphia Flyers Launch New Docuseries: The Standard
PHILADELPHIA, PA (September 26, 2022) - Today the Philadelphia Flyers in-house content shop, On the Fly Productions, announced the launch of its newest docuseries The Standard. Following back-to-back seasons with extremely limited access due to COVID-19 restrictions, The Standard will give fans a new opportunity to peek behind the curtain as the docuseries takes them behind the scenes of this year's training camp.
Rapid Recap: LA Kings 2, Vegas Golden Knights 1 (OT)
In their second preseason game, the LA Kings defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 in overtime on Monday in Vegas. An Adrian Kempe power play goal in overtime gave the LA Kings their first win of the preseason. It was a much more veteran lineup on Monday for the Kings...
B's Fall to Flyers in Preseason Opener
With this being the first game for both teams, it was a slow start at Wells Fargo. After a scoreless first period, the Flyers Noah Cates took advantage of a power power two minutes into the second making it 1-0 Philadelphia. The penalty was on Jakob Lauko, who was able to rebound in the third period to tie the game, 1-1, with under just over seven minutes remaining in regulation. The winger collected a puck in the slot and ripped a wrister low blocker-side on Flyers goalie Troy Grosenick.
Sept. 25: NHL Preseason Roundup
Gaudreau has three assists in Blue Jackets debut; Huberdeau scores for Flames. Johnny Gaudreau had three assists in his Columbus Blue Jackets debut, a 5-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Nationwide Arena in Columbus on Sunday. Gaudreau, who signed a seven-year, $68.25 million contract ($9.75 million average annual value)...
Capitals season preview: Ovechkin, Kuznetsov continue to drive offense
Other forwards must step up with Backstrom, Wilson out; Kuemper adds stability in net. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps open, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Washington Capitals.
Blue Jackets fall to Penguins in first of two today
The Blue Jackets kicked off the eight-game preseason slate for 2022 with a 3-2 overtime loss against the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena in downtown Pittsburgh. After a scoreless first period, Columbus used a pair of power-play goals to take a 2-1 lead after 40 minutes in the exhibition lidlifter. After an even first two periods, Pittsburgh pushed for the tying goal in the latter half of the third and finaly got it in the final minute. Jason Zucker then won it for the Penguins 1:58 into the overtime period.
