One Killed In Double Odenton Shooting Under Investigation, Police Say (DEVELOPING)

Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating the double shooting. Photo Credit: Unsplash/Michael Förtsch

One person was killed and a second injured in a double shooting in Anne Arundel County, police said.

Officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department were dispatched to a stretch of the 1500 block of Annapolis Road in Odenton at approximately 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, where there was a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers said they located two victims, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials noted that “this was a targeted incident.”

No additional information regarding the victims or possible suspects has been released, according to the agency, as detectives continue to work the case.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.