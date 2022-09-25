ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

One Killed In Double Odenton Shooting Under Investigation, Police Say (DEVELOPING)

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B6ZEA_0i9pGuYu00
Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating the double shooting. Photo Credit: Unsplash/Michael Förtsch

One person was killed and a second injured in a double shooting in Anne Arundel County, police said.

Officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department were dispatched to a stretch of the 1500 block of Annapolis Road in Odenton at approximately 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, where there was a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers said they located two victims, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials noted that “this was a targeted incident.”

No additional information regarding the victims or possible suspects has been released, according to the agency, as detectives continue to work the case.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.

Comments / 5

Ice Man
2d ago

I moved from PG County to AA County....i may have made a calculated mishap....because of this continued violence!

Reply(2)
6
Related
Daily Voice

Multiple Hit-Run Drivers At Large Following Fatal Incident On Waldorf Roadway: Sheriff

Multiple hit-and-run drivers are at large after a 30-year-old scooter driver was killed when he was struck by several vehicles in Maryland, police say. Hughesville resident Jeremy Alexander Parks was operating an electric scooter southbound on Old Washington Road in Waldorf shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26 when he was struck near the intersection of Bad Dog Alley.
WALDORF, MD
Bay Net

Detectives Identify And Arrest Shooting Suspect In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. – On September 17 at approximately 2:31 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of St. Andrews Way and St. Charles Parkway in Waldorf for the report of an incident between two vehicles, which involved a collision and shots being fired. The two vehicles fled prior to police arrival.
WALDORF, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
City
Odenton, MD
Anne Arundel County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Odenton, MD
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

DC Shooter Charged With Murdering Maryland Man In Prince George's County, Investigators Say

A months-long investigation into a fatal summer shooting in Maryland led to the apprehension of a Washington, DC man who is facing a murder charge, authorities announced. Travon Marquis Ingram, 29, has been charged with the murder of 29-year-old Clinton resident Deangelo Deonte Johnson, who was shot and killed in June, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Police ID man killed in shooting, crash near I-295 in northeast DC

WASHINGTON - Authorities have identified a man whose death they say is being investigated as a homicide following a shooting and car crash that happened last week in northeast D.C. Police say 45-year-old Harold Blair, III was found dead in an overturned vehicle in the 1000 block of Kenilworth Avenue...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Daily Voice Anne
Daily Voice

Young Girls Armed With Baseball Bats Break Into Anne Arundel County Home, Beat Residents

One woman has been arrested after she and three young girls broke into a home in Anne Arundel County and beat the residents with baseball bats, authorities say. Detectives say the armed group entered the home on the 200 block of Hilltop Road around 1:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 26, and attacked the residents, leaving them with minor injuries, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Maryland AG Releases New Details On Officer-Involved Essex Shooting

An investigative report into an officer-involved shooting earlier this year has been released by the Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division (IID). Ralph Picarello III was killed by members of the Baltimore County Police Department in May during an investigation of a reported domestic disturbance in the 900 block of Broundbrook Way in Essex, authorities say.
ESSEX, MD
WTOP

Police ID man shot, killed in Suitland

The Prince George’s County police have identified the man shot and killed in Suitland, Maryland, Sunday. Michael Morgan, 26, of Suitland, was found wounded in the 4600 block of Silver Hill Road, near Washington National Cemetery, around noon, the police said Monday. He was taken to a hospital where...
SUITLAND, MD
Daily Voice

Teens Being Charged As Adults For Midday Armed Oxon Hill Carjacking, Police Say

Three teens are facing charges for allegedly carjacking a pair at gunpoint in broad daylight in Prince George's County, officials announced. Prince George’s County Police patrol officers from the Oxon Hill Station arrested a 17-year-old and 16-year-old, both from Oxon Hill, and a 17-year-old from Washington, DC on Sunday, Sept. 25 following an investigation into a midday carjacking.
OXON HILL, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland Man Dead After Massive Party Crowd Prevents First Responders From Helping

One person is dead and at least one person was injured in a massive late night party in Odenton, authorities say. Officers were alerted of a shooting inside of the basement business around 2:30 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 25. Once on the scene, nearly 100 people were seen scattering from the business, with one bleeding victim trying to get away and another in the doorway, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ODENTON, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
369K+
Followers
54K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy