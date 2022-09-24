Chimney Rock and the surrounding cliffs were formed more than half a billion years ago, when molten rock cooled and solidified into granite deep beneath the Earth’s surface. The granite was later transformed by heat and pressure into Henderson gneiss — a type of metamorphic rock found only in the Carolinas and named for the North Carolina county where it was first described. Over the course of millions of years, Chimney Rock was exposed as weather eroded the soil and rock around it. The monolith now towers 315 feet above the mountainside and will appear to grow taller as erosion continues. Getting to the top requires climbing up 499 steps — or walking through a nearly 200-foot man-made tunnel, then taking a 26-story elevator followed by 40 steps. Once there, visitors are rewarded with sweeping views of Hickory Nut Gorge and the Rocky Broad River as it flows into Lake Lure.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO