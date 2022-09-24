ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banner Elk, NC

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

THE MORNING AFTER…JMU

Appalachian State finally ran out of the game-ending magic it should’ve never needed during a stunning 32-28 home loss to JMU. Leading 28-3 in the second quarter, App State was outscored 29-0 over the final 36:10 in a two-phase breakdown of offense and defense, which also extended to the Mountaineer sideline.
BOONE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Out of Our Past

“Folks left a meting about the closing of the local Social Security Office without answers and with little satisfaction. Harry Sanderson said, ‘I don’t know if this meeting did any good, but we sure showed that a lot of us support keeping this office open.” (9/26) “Donnie...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Banner Elk, NC
Banner Elk, NC
Sports
Due West, SC
Sports
City
Madison, SC
City
Madison, NC
City
Due West, SC
Statesville Record & Landmark

New Lake Norman North Carolina Stake is formed

Membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Iredell and Mecklenburg counties has substantially increased over the past few years. As a result, on Sept. 18, under the direction of worldwide Church leadership, the Lake Norman North Carolina Stake was established. Congregations in the Church of Jesus...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Ryan
ourstate.com

Written in Stone: North Carolina’s Rock Formations

Chimney Rock and the surrounding cliffs were formed more than half a billion years ago, when molten rock cooled and solidified into granite deep beneath the Earth’s surface. The granite was later transformed by heat and pressure into Henderson gneiss — a type of metamorphic rock found only in the Carolinas and named for the North Carolina county where it was first described. Over the course of millions of years, Chimney Rock was exposed as weather eroded the soil and rock around it. The monolith now towers 315 feet above the mountainside and will appear to grow taller as erosion continues. Getting to the top requires climbing up 499 steps — or walking through a nearly 200-foot man-made tunnel, then taking a 26-story elevator followed by 40 steps. Once there, visitors are rewarded with sweeping views of Hickory Nut Gorge and the Rocky Broad River as it flows into Lake Lure.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
newsfromthestates.com

Floods? Landslides? Before the remnants of Hurricane Ian arrive, find out if you live in a disaster-prone zone

Just two weeks ago, Col. J. R. Sanderson, a senior government advisor for a SBP, a disaster management consulting firm, warned state lawmakers to pay attention to future storm impacts in the mountains. “You’re probably going to be OK in response to a hurricane because you’ve done it dozens of times,” Sanderson said. He is working with officials in Kentucky after floods devastated the eastern part of the state earlier this year. ” I would worry about the mountains. Your highest risk is going to be flooding in the mountains. It’s going to devastate those communities.”
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Charges pending for teen following fatal Caldwell County crash

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — One man died after investigators say a teen driver caused a crash on Monday. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NC DPS), the crash occurred on Monday around 1:25 p.m. near the intersection of Adako Road and Brown Mountain Beach Road in Caldwell County. Authorities were called to the scene of a two-car crash between a Toyota Tacoma and a Honda Civic.
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
landscapephotographymagazine.com

Lake Lure, NC, USA By Debbie Rubin

A rainy day brought me out to capture the water droplets and the lighting on the leaves and trees. It was actually brighter than usual because the rain varied in intensity, and periodically allowed the sun to shine through. The autumn colors were exemplified and the path filled with the fallen leaves. I walked around carting my camera and my tripod stopping periodically to capture the light. It looked as if it was beckoning me to follow the path to see what lay beyond.
LAKE LURE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Triple Double
WSOC Charlotte

Up, up and away: Carolina BalloonFest set to take flight

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Following a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the 47th Carolina BalloonFest is set to take flight Oct. 14-16 in Statesville. In addition to the dozens of hot air balloons that will decorate the skies of Iredell County throughout the weekend, there will be live music, a wine and craft beer garden featuring North Carolina brewers and vintners, and family-friendly activities.
STATESVILLE, NC
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Visiting your local flea market can be a fun way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's something there for everyone.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
Tennessee Tribune

Wrong Way River Lodge & Cabins Urban Campground Opens in Asheville

Asheville, N.C.–Wrong Way River Lodge & Cabins is an urban cabin campground right on the French Broad River Greenway in West Asheville, NC — which officially opened. its doors on September 1, 2022. Sixteen cabins built into the landscape give. guests easy access to the outdoors and the...
ASHEVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Motorcyclist Killed In Crash In Catawba County

HICKORY, N.C. — A Newton man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Hickory. Police say Kevin Wayne Letterman, 51, was driving 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he collided with a 2008 Nissan at the intersection of US Hwy 70 SE and 21st Street Drive SE. The crash happened Thursday, September 22, 2002 at 2:34p.m.
HICKORY, NC
cityoflenoir.com

Wood, Fire, Smoke Festival coming to Downtown Lenoir

If you like barbecue, artisan crafts, steel creations and fall weather, you're going to love the Wood, Fire, Smoke Festival in Downtown Lenoir, North Carolina. The Wood, Fire, Smoke Festival is happening from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in the lots between Hog Waller Stage and the Golden Cardinal Gallery (old William's Produce building) in Downtown Lenoir. Church Street and Boundary Street will be closed to vehicle traffic.
LENOIR, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy