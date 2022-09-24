Read full article on original website
Related
lmcbobcats.com
Döring, Dorscht, and Judy Post Victories as Women's Cycling Hosts High Country MTB Challenge
BANNER ELK, N.C. – Lees-McRae women's cycling had a solid two days of competition as the Bobcats hosted the High Country Collegiate MTB Challenge over the weekend. Maria Döring and Lina Dorscht picked up victories for Lees-McRae in the Women's A races for Short Track and Cross Country on the weekend.
lmcbobcats.com
Gilbert and Swinand Collect Victories for Men's Cycling in High Country Collegiate MTB Challenge
BANNER ELK, N.C. – Jack Gilbert and Pete Swinand earned victories over the weekend in the Men's A Downhill and Men's C Short Track as Lees-McRae men's cycling hosted the High Country Collegiate MTB Challenge over the past two days. THE BASICS. TEAM RESULTS: No Team Scoring. RACE: High...
247Sports
THE MORNING AFTER…JMU
Appalachian State finally ran out of the game-ending magic it should’ve never needed during a stunning 32-28 home loss to JMU. Leading 28-3 in the second quarter, App State was outscored 29-0 over the final 36:10 in a two-phase breakdown of offense and defense, which also extended to the Mountaineer sideline.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Out of Our Past
“Folks left a meting about the closing of the local Social Security Office without answers and with little satisfaction. Harry Sanderson said, ‘I don’t know if this meeting did any good, but we sure showed that a lot of us support keeping this office open.” (9/26) “Donnie...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Avery County, NC, Wilkes County, NC, Johnson County, TN at 714 pm EDT, Sep 25t
Ashe NC-Watauga NC- 714 PM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022. Watauga and southwestern Ashe Counties through 745 PM EDT…. At 713 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over. Peoria, or near Beech Mountain, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size...
Hurricane Ian on track to create severe weather in Carolinas
Forecasts have pulled the potential track of the storm farther west in the past day or so, increasing the chance for local impacts starting late this week.
my40.tv
Winner winner! Buncombe County woman buys $30 scratch-off ticker, wins $3 million
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Elizabeth Rathburn of Candler tried her luck on a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize. Rathburn bought her lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from Boone’s Convenience Corner on Smoky Park Highway in Candler. When Rathburn arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect...
Statesville Record & Landmark
New Lake Norman North Carolina Stake is formed
Membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Iredell and Mecklenburg counties has substantially increased over the past few years. As a result, on Sept. 18, under the direction of worldwide Church leadership, the Lake Norman North Carolina Stake was established. Congregations in the Church of Jesus...
RELATED PEOPLE
ourstate.com
Written in Stone: North Carolina’s Rock Formations
Chimney Rock and the surrounding cliffs were formed more than half a billion years ago, when molten rock cooled and solidified into granite deep beneath the Earth’s surface. The granite was later transformed by heat and pressure into Henderson gneiss — a type of metamorphic rock found only in the Carolinas and named for the North Carolina county where it was first described. Over the course of millions of years, Chimney Rock was exposed as weather eroded the soil and rock around it. The monolith now towers 315 feet above the mountainside and will appear to grow taller as erosion continues. Getting to the top requires climbing up 499 steps — or walking through a nearly 200-foot man-made tunnel, then taking a 26-story elevator followed by 40 steps. Once there, visitors are rewarded with sweeping views of Hickory Nut Gorge and the Rocky Broad River as it flows into Lake Lure.
newsfromthestates.com
Floods? Landslides? Before the remnants of Hurricane Ian arrive, find out if you live in a disaster-prone zone
Just two weeks ago, Col. J. R. Sanderson, a senior government advisor for a SBP, a disaster management consulting firm, warned state lawmakers to pay attention to future storm impacts in the mountains. “You’re probably going to be OK in response to a hurricane because you’ve done it dozens of times,” Sanderson said. He is working with officials in Kentucky after floods devastated the eastern part of the state earlier this year. ” I would worry about the mountains. Your highest risk is going to be flooding in the mountains. It’s going to devastate those communities.”
Charges pending for teen following fatal Caldwell County crash
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — One man died after investigators say a teen driver caused a crash on Monday. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NC DPS), the crash occurred on Monday around 1:25 p.m. near the intersection of Adako Road and Brown Mountain Beach Road in Caldwell County. Authorities were called to the scene of a two-car crash between a Toyota Tacoma and a Honda Civic.
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Lake Lure, NC, USA By Debbie Rubin
A rainy day brought me out to capture the water droplets and the lighting on the leaves and trees. It was actually brighter than usual because the rain varied in intensity, and periodically allowed the sun to shine through. The autumn colors were exemplified and the path filled with the fallen leaves. I walked around carting my camera and my tripod stopping periodically to capture the light. It looked as if it was beckoning me to follow the path to see what lay beyond.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Up, up and away: Carolina BalloonFest set to take flight
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Following a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the 47th Carolina BalloonFest is set to take flight Oct. 14-16 in Statesville. In addition to the dozens of hot air balloons that will decorate the skies of Iredell County throughout the weekend, there will be live music, a wine and craft beer garden featuring North Carolina brewers and vintners, and family-friendly activities.
This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Visiting your local flea market can be a fun way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's something there for everyone.
my40.tv
Craving Greek? Pick up food at the 36th annual Asheville Greek Festival
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 36th annual Asheville Greek Festival is in full swing. The festival kicked off on Friday, Sept. 23, at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. This is the third year the festival has operated as a drive-thru only. Patrons can choose between five Greek plates,...
Man killed by train in Westminster
A Westminster man was killed by a train Friday Night, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tennessee Tribune
Wrong Way River Lodge & Cabins Urban Campground Opens in Asheville
Asheville, N.C.–Wrong Way River Lodge & Cabins is an urban cabin campground right on the French Broad River Greenway in West Asheville, NC — which officially opened. its doors on September 1, 2022. Sixteen cabins built into the landscape give. guests easy access to the outdoors and the...
my40.tv
Cheese lovers gather for Carolina Mountain Cheese Fest, benefitting local cheese makers
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Cheese lovers gathered Sunday, Sept. 25 for the Carolina Mountain Cheese Festival. Attendees filled the Oak and Grist Distilling Company in Black Mountain to taste and buy local artisan cheeses, enjoy pairings, experience chef demonstrations and more. The festival aims to promote and raise...
wccbcharlotte.com
Motorcyclist Killed In Crash In Catawba County
HICKORY, N.C. — A Newton man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Hickory. Police say Kevin Wayne Letterman, 51, was driving 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he collided with a 2008 Nissan at the intersection of US Hwy 70 SE and 21st Street Drive SE. The crash happened Thursday, September 22, 2002 at 2:34p.m.
cityoflenoir.com
Wood, Fire, Smoke Festival coming to Downtown Lenoir
If you like barbecue, artisan crafts, steel creations and fall weather, you're going to love the Wood, Fire, Smoke Festival in Downtown Lenoir, North Carolina. The Wood, Fire, Smoke Festival is happening from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in the lots between Hog Waller Stage and the Golden Cardinal Gallery (old William's Produce building) in Downtown Lenoir. Church Street and Boundary Street will be closed to vehicle traffic.
Comments / 0