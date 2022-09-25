Read full article on original website
yalebulldogs.com
Yale Faces No. 7 Duke in Battle of Unbeatens
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – So far in 2022, the Yale men's soccer team has been up to any and all challenges. The Bulldogs are unbeaten through six games, have had success against nationally prominent opponents and responded well to quick turnarounds. Perhaps the biggest test, though, is up next....
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Dominate at Princeton Invitational; Win by 12 Strokes
PRINCETON, N.J. – The Yale women's golf program dominated at the Princeton Invitational this weekend behind three top-10 finishes – including a third-place finish from senior Ami Gianchandani – to win the tournament title at the Springdale Golf Club. Competing in a field that included all six...
yalebulldogs.com
Yale Takes Third at 46th Annual Macdonald Cup
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Behind a trio of top-10 finishes, the Yale men's golf program finished third in the 46th annual Macdonald Cup at the world-famous Yale Golf Course this weekend. First year Will Lodge highlighted a strong weekend for the Bulldogs, taking second on the individual leaderboard. Minnesota...
yalebulldogs.com
Yale Women’s Sailing Dominates Mrs. Hurst Bowl
ENFIELD, N.H. -- The Yale women's sailing team put together an absolutely dominant showing at the Mrs. Hurst Bowl at Dartmouth this weekend. Sailing two teams in the event, the Bulldogs ably demonstrated the immense depth of talent on their roster. One team, consisting of Carmen Cowles, Sydney Zoeher, Sarah Moeder, Emma Cowles and Carmen Berg, took first place by a commanding sixty point margin. The other Yale team, made up of Mia Nicolosi, Ximena Escobar, Megan Grimes and Jessi Avila-Shah, finished in third place, a mere two points behind second.
yalebulldogs.com
Fairfield Edges Yale in Shootout, 3-2
FAIRFIELD, Conn. – The Yale field hockey team used some late magic to force a tie near the end of regulation at Fairfield Sunday, giving the Bulldogs a chance at what would have been their second overtime win of the weekend. But after a marathon double-overtime session, the game went to a shootout that was not decided until the ninth attempt for each team. The Stags ultimately came away with the win on midfielder Agustina Casteluchi's goal, making the final 3-2. Yale (5-3, 1-0 Ivy League) was coming off a thrilling 3-2 overtime win at Brown. Fairfield (3-6, 0-0 NEC) scored the only goal of the first half, by attacker Julianna Kratz at 21:05. Shots were even at 3-3 for the half.
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Earn First Place at Hoyt Trophy
PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- The Yale coed sailing team put on a strong showing at three events this weekend. The Bulldogs battled challenging conditions at three regattas, coming away with first at the Hoyt Trophy, ninth at the Hood Trophy, and sixth at the Salt Pond Invite. The Hoyt Trophy was...
NewsTimes
The Week 4 GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll: For first time since 2015, Southington is No. 1... but barely
In his column after Southington’s huge, come-from-behind win at then-top-ranked Greenwich, GameTimeCT columnist Jeff Jacobs said at least seven teams had a legitimate claim to the top spot in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll. The voters didn’t go so far as a seven-way tie, but six teams got...
America’s best wings are in Connecticut, says Buffalo wing festival
Two of the country’s best wing joints are right next door in Connecticut. The National Buffalo Wing Festival, hosted in Buffalo, New York, annually announced earlier this month the winners for best wing categories. The Blind Rhino sports bar located in Norwalk and Bridgeport, Connecticut, was announced first place...
Governor Lamont Congratulates 4 Connecticut Schools Named ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’
It's cool to hear a good "way to go" from your boss every once in a while, and recently four Connecticut schools were named "National Blue Ribbon Schools" so Governor Lamont sent out a press release to congratulate them. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program is a part of the...
Floridians fleeing to Connecticut to escape Hurricane Ian
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Travelers are eager to get out of Hurricane Ian’s path as the storm strengthened to a category 2 hurricane Monday. “We couldn’t wait to get out, and we did it just in the nick of time, but I feel bad for the people left behind,” said Kathy Bruciati, who was at […]
Fighting Words: The Battle Between Free Speech Protections and Connecticut Law
In August of 2022, a 14-year-old Black football player from Enfield High School was going door to door in town selling raffle tickets to support his team. When he ventured onto the property of one home in the largely white town, a woman began screaming at him to get off her property and her son […] The post Fighting Words: The Battle Between Free Speech Protections and Connecticut Law appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
ctbites.com
Guide To Great Coffee in Connecticut: Happy National Coffee Day 2022!
October 1st is National Coffee Day. If this listing was a coffee cup it would be a mega-super-duper-de-booper-trente. To make the (brewing) process easier for you to discover fabulous-and sometimes hidden- java joints to caffeinate or simply enjoy the velvety and multi-faced notes of a fine cup of’ Joe, we have divided this list by county. Enjoy the thrill of a new favorite spot or re-visit an old favorite.The slow pour has already begun as you read this…
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Quinnipiac student death ruled accidental overdose amid rising drug usage in college students nationwide
EDITOR’S NOTE: Being Quinnipiac University’s newspaper of record, The Quinnipiac Chronicle has historically reported on all incidents pertaining to current student deaths. Following the September 2021 death of student Cristian Caamano in an off-campus home, the Chronicle’s staff requested publicly-available information from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the Hamden Police Department regarding this matter.
Moose on the Loose Outside Danbury Movie Theater
BREAKING: Moose runs wild outside AMC Lowes Theater in Danbury on Monday (9/26/22). I must give credit to the Ethan, Lou and Large Dave Show Meteorologist Jack Drake AKA Jack on the Reels. Jack broke Moose-Gate on his Facebook (Danbury Weather) on Tuesday (9/27/22). In addition to Jack's work on the I-95 Morning Show, he does his own independent reporting. Jack is a real meteorologist, a WCSU grad and a cloud enthusiast. Jack posted the video with the following header:
Eyewitness News
On this day 37 years ago, Hurricane Gloria slammed into Connecticut
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - On Sept. 27, 1985, Connecticut endured a direct hit from a category 1 hurricane. Hurricane Gloria swept through through the state 37 years ago. Former Channel 3 reporter Brian Garnett reported from Pequot Avenue in New London. “At probably the height of Gloria’s fury, this is...
Register Citizen
Westport's Alma Sarelli announces run for state representative after Republican drops out
WESTPORT — Alma Sarelli recently announced her candidacy for Connecticut's 136th House District as a Republican after the previous candidate dropped out this summer. "I am running for state representative because I want to return the focus to the basic priorities all of us share," Sarelli said. Sarelli will...
ai-cio.com
David Holmgren Is Out at Hartford HealthCare
David Holmgren has been dislodged from his post as CIO at Hartford HealthCare, which he has held for the past 12 years. He and his investment staff are being replaced by Morgan Stanley. The $4.2 billion in pension and endowment assets he oversaw have enjoyed good returns. In fiscal year...
Where is the Most Affordable City to Buy a Home in New England?
Many folks throughout Massachusetts and the country are facing financial difficulties. Sure the price at the pump has dropped in recent weeks but the price of gas is still 75%, higher than in 2020. Then folks have to deal with grocery prices going through the roof. As matter of fact, grocery prices are up nearly 20% which is the largest inflation surge in 43 years. Rents in many cities are up around 65%. Not to mention, the waiting list for affordable housing in many communities including the Berkshires, feels like it goes on for an eternity. It's hard for many to keep their heads above water.
Connecticut’s First Sound on Sound Left Attendees Saying ‘SoS’ — Here’s What Happened at the Music Festival
Sound on Sound had plenty of 'poor planning' according to attendees at the first day of the music festival. Here's what fans are saying on social media.
Register Citizen
Despite loss and job cuts, Yale New Haven Health still eyes three new hospitals — 'at this point'
NEW HAVEN — Yale New Haven Health System's plan to buy three new hospitals in Waterbury, Vernon and Manchester wasn't impacted by an anticipated $300 million loss, an expected $250 million budget deficit and 155 job cuts "at this point." Senior Vice President Vin Petrini said the health system's...
