yalebulldogs.com

Yale Faces No. 7 Duke in Battle of Unbeatens

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – So far in 2022, the Yale men's soccer team has been up to any and all challenges. The Bulldogs are unbeaten through six games, have had success against nationally prominent opponents and responded well to quick turnarounds. Perhaps the biggest test, though, is up next....
yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Dominate at Princeton Invitational; Win by 12 Strokes

PRINCETON, N.J. – The Yale women's golf program dominated at the Princeton Invitational this weekend behind three top-10 finishes – including a third-place finish from senior Ami Gianchandani – to win the tournament title at the Springdale Golf Club. Competing in a field that included all six...
yalebulldogs.com

Yale Takes Third at 46th Annual Macdonald Cup

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Behind a trio of top-10 finishes, the Yale men's golf program finished third in the 46th annual Macdonald Cup at the world-famous Yale Golf Course this weekend. First year Will Lodge highlighted a strong weekend for the Bulldogs, taking second on the individual leaderboard. Minnesota...
yalebulldogs.com

Yale Women’s Sailing Dominates Mrs. Hurst Bowl

ENFIELD, N.H. -- The Yale women's sailing team put together an absolutely dominant showing at the Mrs. Hurst Bowl at Dartmouth this weekend. Sailing two teams in the event, the Bulldogs ably demonstrated the immense depth of talent on their roster. One team, consisting of Carmen Cowles, Sydney Zoeher, Sarah Moeder, Emma Cowles and Carmen Berg, took first place by a commanding sixty point margin. The other Yale team, made up of Mia Nicolosi, Ximena Escobar, Megan Grimes and Jessi Avila-Shah, finished in third place, a mere two points behind second.
Connecticut Sports
yalebulldogs.com

Fairfield Edges Yale in Shootout, 3-2

FAIRFIELD, Conn. – The Yale field hockey team used some late magic to force a tie near the end of regulation at Fairfield Sunday, giving the Bulldogs a chance at what would have been their second overtime win of the weekend. But after a marathon double-overtime session, the game went to a shootout that was not decided until the ninth attempt for each team. The Stags ultimately came away with the win on midfielder Agustina Casteluchi's goal, making the final 3-2. Yale (5-3, 1-0 Ivy League) was coming off a thrilling 3-2 overtime win at Brown. Fairfield (3-6, 0-0 NEC) scored the only goal of the first half, by attacker Julianna Kratz at 21:05. Shots were even at 3-3 for the half.
yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Earn First Place at Hoyt Trophy

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- The Yale coed sailing team put on a strong showing at three events this weekend. The Bulldogs battled challenging conditions at three regattas, coming away with first at the Hoyt Trophy, ninth at the Hood Trophy, and sixth at the Salt Pond Invite. The Hoyt Trophy was...
WTNH

Floridians fleeing to Connecticut to escape Hurricane Ian

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Travelers are eager to get out of Hurricane Ian’s path as the storm strengthened to a category 2 hurricane Monday. “We couldn’t wait to get out, and we did it just in the nick of time, but I feel bad for the people left behind,” said Kathy Bruciati, who was at […]
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Fighting Words: The Battle Between Free Speech Protections and Connecticut Law

In August of 2022, a 14-year-old Black football player from Enfield High School was going door to door in town selling raffle tickets to support his team. When he ventured onto the property of one home in the largely white town, a woman began screaming at him to get off her property and her son […] The post Fighting Words: The Battle Between Free Speech Protections and Connecticut Law appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
ctbites.com

Guide To Great Coffee in Connecticut: Happy National Coffee Day 2022!

October 1st is National Coffee Day. If this listing was a coffee cup it would be a mega-super-duper-de-booper-trente. To make the (brewing) process easier for you to discover fabulous-and sometimes hidden- java joints to caffeinate or simply enjoy the velvety and multi-faced notes of a fine cup of’ Joe, we have divided this list by county. Enjoy the thrill of a new favorite spot or re-visit an old favorite.The slow pour has already begun as you read this…
Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac student death ruled accidental overdose amid rising drug usage in college students nationwide

EDITOR’S NOTE: Being Quinnipiac University’s newspaper of record, The Quinnipiac Chronicle has historically reported on all incidents pertaining to current student deaths. Following the September 2021 death of student Cristian Caamano in an off-campus home, the Chronicle’s staff requested publicly-available information from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the Hamden Police Department regarding this matter.
i95 ROCK

Moose on the Loose Outside Danbury Movie Theater

BREAKING: Moose runs wild outside AMC Lowes Theater in Danbury on Monday (9/26/22). I must give credit to the Ethan, Lou and Large Dave Show Meteorologist Jack Drake AKA Jack on the Reels. Jack broke Moose-Gate on his Facebook (Danbury Weather) on Tuesday (9/27/22). In addition to Jack's work on the I-95 Morning Show, he does his own independent reporting. Jack is a real meteorologist, a WCSU grad and a cloud enthusiast. Jack posted the video with the following header:
Eyewitness News

On this day 37 years ago, Hurricane Gloria slammed into Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - On Sept. 27, 1985, Connecticut endured a direct hit from a category 1 hurricane. Hurricane Gloria swept through through the state 37 years ago. Former Channel 3 reporter Brian Garnett reported from Pequot Avenue in New London. “At probably the height of Gloria’s fury, this is...
ai-cio.com

David Holmgren Is Out at Hartford HealthCare

David Holmgren has been dislodged from his post as CIO at Hartford HealthCare, which he has held for the past 12 years. He and his investment staff are being replaced by Morgan Stanley. The $4.2 billion in pension and endowment assets he oversaw have enjoyed good returns. In fiscal year...
WSBS

Where is the Most Affordable City to Buy a Home in New England?

Many folks throughout Massachusetts and the country are facing financial difficulties. Sure the price at the pump has dropped in recent weeks but the price of gas is still 75%, higher than in 2020. Then folks have to deal with grocery prices going through the roof. As matter of fact, grocery prices are up nearly 20% which is the largest inflation surge in 43 years. Rents in many cities are up around 65%. Not to mention, the waiting list for affordable housing in many communities including the Berkshires, feels like it goes on for an eternity. It's hard for many to keep their heads above water.
