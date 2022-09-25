Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
4 Fun Places to Go With Kids in Lancaster City This FallMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Food Banks and Non-Profits in Need of Donations This Season [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
5 Highly Rated Places to Get Pizza in Lancaster City, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
auwolves.com
Alvernia Takes Third at Moravian Invitational
Bethlehem, Pa. (Sept. 26, 2022) - Alvernia University Men's Golf finished third at the Moravian University Invitational on Monday, hosted by Saucon Valley Country Club - Weyhill Course. Alvernia finished with a team score of 330 to finish 13 strokes behind the University of Scranton, who took first place overall.
auwolves.com
Boreman Paces Alvernia at Stevenson Invitational
Upperco, Md. (Sept. 26, 2022) - McKylie Boreman paced Alvernia University to a second place finish at the Stevenson Invitational on Monday in women's golf action at Piney Branch Golf Club. Boreman finished second overall with a round of 79 to lead Alvernia to a second place team finish with...
auwolves.com
Three Golden Wolves Earn MAC Weekly Honors
Annville, Pa. (Sept. 26, 2022) - Three Alvernia University student-athletes earned MAC Player of the Week honors for their performances during the week of September 19-September 25, 2022. Women's Cross Country graduate student Cera Gaston was named the MAC Runner of the Week and Men's Soccer swept MAC Commonwealth weekly...
auwolves.com
Alvernia Blanks #16 Montclair State, 1-0
Reading, Pa. (Sept. 25, 2022) - A converted penalty kick by Nick Willson in the 47th minute was all Alvernia University (5-1-3) needed to upset #16/21 Montclair State University (6-1-3) on Sunday afternoon in non-conference men's soccer action at Alvernia. In a game that was delayed an hour and 20...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vista.today
Chester County Home to Four of Pennsylvania’s 50 Best School Districts for Athletes
The Conestoga High School football team represents the Tredyffrin-Easttown School District, which ranks 26th among Pennsylvania's best school districts for athletes. Chester County is home to four of Pennsylvania’s 50 best school districts for athletes in 2022, according to recently published rankings by Niche.com. To determine the 2022 Best...
WFMZ-TV Online
Schuylkill County native living in Florida preps for Ian
Schuylkill County native Danny Dewald has been living in Cape Coral, south of Sarasota, for eight years, and he is already seeing some scary signs as Hurricane Ian approaches the Gulf Coast of Florida. "The water level is way lower than it usually is," Dewald said. Dewald, his son, and...
4 Fun Places to Go With Kids in Lancaster City This Fall
Whether you have a toddler who is all about dressing up or a pre-teen into all things virtual, options are many within Lancaster City. Here are four fun places to go with kids this season:
3 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania
What do you like to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If you usually prefer to eat seafood, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Pennsylvania that you should absolutely visit if you have't already.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New foods at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Everywhere you look at the Bloomsburg Fair, there is food and lots of it. No matter what you like, it's pretty much guaranteed to be there. That can make it hard for new vendors to come up with ideas, but somehow they do it every year!
$139K PA lottery ticket won in Lycoming County
LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Lottery awarded an online prize worth $139,000 on the game Mine Blowing Jackpot, to a player from Lycoming County. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, the Lycoming County player won a total amount of $139,283.70. Mine Blowing Jackpot features a connect-style internet instant game with one progressive jackpot. Online players can […]
If You Searched for the Best Suburb in Pennsylvania, Where Would It Be? Hint: It’s in Delaware County
If you could pick any suburb in Pennsylvania to live in, where would you move to? Would you stay right here in Delaware County?. According to 247wallst.com, the best suburb in Pennsylvania is actually in Delaware County’s own back yard. The publication named Swarthmore Borough, population 6,304, as the...
Inflation impacts a day at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The Bloomsburg Fair only comes around once a year, and it's something many people look forward to. But this year, many folks are talking about the prices. They've gone up at many of the stands. Jeremy Evans owns Incredible Popcorn. He runs four stands at the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gov. Wolf announces new Pennsylvania state parks
On Tuesday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the locations of three new Pennsylvania state parks.
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
Digital Voice
Steph’s Subs Short Staff Affects Business
Steph’s Subs is a beloved local eatery that many residents of Bloomsburg visit frequently. Yet, this wonderful establishment is lacking the staff to keep it running much longer. Many small businesses have fallen under due to the lack of staffing, especially the food service industry. It is saddening to see such wonderful small businesses being affected so immensely by the lack of workers.
The City Of Philadelphia Could Decide The Pennsylvania Senate Race
John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz are both acting accordingly.
Lancaster Farming
A Family Becomes First Generation Farmers as a Result of COVID-19
HALIFAX, Pa. — When the COVID-19 pandemic first appeared in Chester County in early 2020, Ryan Mossop, 43, and his wife, Kelli Brown-Mossop, 44, had an awakening, which led to a reshuffling of both their professional and personal lives. Ryan was a collision technician for 27 years and was...
Ronald Butler released on bail
Williamsport, Pa. — A man who lived on the same property where the remains of two young girls were found was released on nominal bail today in Lycoming County Court. Ronald Butler, 54, was granted intensive supervised bail with conditions based on Rule 600 in the Pennsylvania Code that requires a trial be held within the first 180 days of the filing of a complaint. Butler has been in jail more than 180 days without being placed on the trial list. ...
This Pennsylvania City Is One Of The Most Foul-Mouthed In The US
Can you guess which city it is?
Lehigh Valley Couple Dies In Route 309 Crash: Authorities
A 73-year-old Lehigh Valley woman and her 83-year-old husband died after a crash on Route 309, authorities said. Judith Rutherford was pronounced dead at the scene on Friday, Sept. 23, the Bucks County Coroner told WFMZ. Robert E. Rutherford, of Coopersburg (Upper Saucon Township), meanwhile, was taken to St. Luke’s...
Comments / 0