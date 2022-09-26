ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waller, TX

Closures along FM 2920 after at least 2 killed in major car crash in Waller, police say

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4869ll_0i9oVww800 A deadly car crash led to major closures at an intersection along FM 2920 on Sunday morning.

At 11:08 a.m., officers responded to a major vehicle accident on FM 2920 at Kickapoo Road, according to Waller police.

Deputies told Eyewitness News a black sedan occupied by three women was traveling along Kickapoo Road.

The sedan drove through a flashing red light and was hit by a white truck traveling on FM 2920, according to deputies.

Investigators said two of the women were pronounced dead at the scene and the third woman was taken to the hospital by Life Flight.

There were no further injuries reported.

All west and eastbound lanes are closed at Binford and Kermier Road.

