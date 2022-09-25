Willard places five players on Bay first team

PORT CLINTON — Josh Bauerle was a tad worried.

The Willard girls tennis coach wasn’t concerned about his team’s talent or capabilities entering Saturday’s SBC Bay Division tournament at Port Clinton. After all, the Crimson Flashes have won six straight league championships with a 76-2 record since 2017.

But there was a lot going on.

“It was our homecoming, which meant the girls had to spend all day playing tennis and then drive over an hour home before they could get ready for the big dance,” Bauerle said.

Turns out, the coach once again had nothing to worry about. Willard placed five of its seven players on the first team and the other two earned second team all-league on Saturday at the Von Thron-Hablitzel Tennis Center.

“They focused on the task at hand and turned in a fantastic day of tennis,” Bauerle said.

Willard’s Belle Van Zoest continued her dominant season at third singles. She defeated St. Mary Central Catholic’s Sophia Swain (6-0, 6-1), then beat Port Clinton’s Alexa Taylor in the finals (6-0, 6-4).

Van Zoest is now 19-0 this season.

“Belle put up a great day to bring home the third singles championship and run her singles record on the year to a remarkable 19-0,” Bauerle said.

The second doubles team of Rebecca Honaker and Emmy Danhoff won their bracket. After a bye, they beat Huron’s Savannah Rodgers and Claire Daughterty (6-3, 7-5), then won the title over Port Clinton’s Isabella Marvicsin and Olivia Spencer (6-3, 6-2).

In the win over Huron, Honaker and Danhoff trailed 1-5 before winning 7-5. Five days prior to Saturday, the pair had lost to Marvicsin and Spencer by scores of 6-2, 6-3.

“Rebecca in particular had an amazing week, winning a team SBC title Tuesday, being crowned homecoming queen Friday and winning their individual SBC title on Saturday,” Bauerle said.

At first doubles, Maelyn Shaarda and Moriah Slone beat Port Clinton’s Page and Grace Smothers by scores of 6-4 and 7-5. They lost in the finals to Oak Harbor’s Emma Hand and Jesse Bolander (6-3, 6-2).

Willard’s Macey Robinson also finished second at second singles. She beat SMCC’s Kealy Kolar (6-1, 6-2), then fell to Grace Arnold in the finals (6-2, 6-3).

Edison’s Alli Vogus again topped the field at first singles. She beat Willard’s Naomi Schag in the semifinals (6-0, 6-1), after Schag had beaten Oak Harbor’s Ashley Schiller (6-1, 6-2).

Vogus then beat Port Clinton’s Reagan Ruthsatz in the finals, 6-2, 6-4.

Edison’s Ivy Kluding was honorable mention at third singles, as was the first doubles team of Brynleigh Dail and Delaney Lococo.

“Port Clinton and Coach (Lindsey) Dunn hosted a great tournament as always,” Bauerle said. “They made sure things went smoothly and efficiently so our girls could get off the courts and on to homecoming.”