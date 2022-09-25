ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Allen Rips Off Dolphins Helmet; QB Tua Tagovailoa Wobbles: Bills at Dolphins - WATCH

By Timm Hamm
The Miami quarterback was being examined for an injury after leaving the game late in the first half.

It's a matchup of undefeated teams from the AFC East on Sunday and at the half, it's everything you thought it could be with at Hard Rock Stadium.

A late low-light: Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen ripped the helmet of Miami defender Christian Wilkins ... who Bills folks have always considered a dirty player ...

And earlier?

Miami Dolphins quarterback and NFL passing leader Tua Tagovailoa went to the locker room after hitting his head on the turf after being hit late in the first half. The hit brought a roughing-the-passer penalty against the visiting Buffalo Bills.

As Tagovailoa was scrambling out of the pocket just before the two-minute warning , he hit Jaylen Waddle for eight yards across the middle on a 3rd and 3. He was hit by what was ruled a late hit as the Bills were hit with a roughing-the-passer penalty.

Tua tried to stand up but struggled before collapsing. He had to be helped to his feet by teammates before trainers came to help him off the field.

Tagovailoa went immediately to the locker room for further evaluation.

Miami backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater came into the game in relief of Tua and went 0-for-2 and took an eight-yard sack.

Tua was having another stellar game before the injury, going 8-for-10 for 76 yards and a touchdown in the first half.

As Miami begins, the second half, Tua is back in the game to face a Buffalo defense that is shorthanded due to injury but trying to do its part to match the Bills' high-powered offense.

