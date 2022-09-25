Guided Kayak Tours with Sky Lakes Wilderness Adventures! Bike Rentals, Snowshoe Rentals and supplies for Crater Lake National Park! Call us!

Read full article on original website
This magical cave that produces rainbow light, found in Rainier National Park, may be deadly, officials have warned
Grab screenshot from matt Nichols Instagram handle. Nature photographer Mathew Nichols posted a photo of the icy rainbow cave on his Instagram handle. This cave is situated at Mount Rainier National Park, Washington. The cave shows all colors of the rainbow on its icy roof. As Sunlight falls from an opening, the color is seen across the cave’s roof.
BBC
Hilaree Nelson: US mountaineer missing after 'skiing into crevasse'
Rescuers in Nepal are searching for the famed US mountaineer Hilaree Nelson after she went missing on the world's eighth tallest mountain. Ms Nelson reportedly fell into a deep crevasse during a ski descent on Monday. The North Face-sponsored athlete had earlier reached the summit of Mount Manaslu in Nepal...
Glacier National Park Tourist Arrested After Repeatedly Crashing Car Into Historic Wall
Officials from Glacier National Park have arrested an individual after the man crashed into one of the park’s historic walls, multiple times. The man was reported to be in police custody after officials received several reports regarding the individual’s dangerous driving. The driver was on the Going-to-the-Sun Road early Saturday morning.
CNBC
This 31-year-old spent $15,000 setting up an Airbnb yurt near the Grand Canyon—now it earns him $28,000 per year
In 2011, Louis Herron dropped out of Ball State University, packed a backpack and moved west. Restless for outdoor adventure, the Indianapolis native picked up a job washing dishes at a restaurant near Yosemite National Park. He worked his way up to employee recreation, guiding hikes for park employees. After a couple of months, he nabbed a similar role at Glacier National Park before settling in Flagstaff, Arizona, right outside the Grand Canyon.
Bark Ranger Keeps Wildlife and Visitors Safe at Glacier National Park
Gracie is a Border Collie who works to keep wildlife and visitors safe at Glacier National Park. Considered a four-legged ranger, Gracie began her Wildlife Working Dog career in 2016 while partnering with her human, Mark Biel. Employed at the park as a natural resources program manager, it was Biel’s idea to use Gracie’s natural […] The post Bark Ranger Keeps Wildlife and Visitors Safe at Glacier National Park appeared first on DogTime.
He survived an avalanche on Everest. Then he disappeared on a California mountain.
Quang Thân summitted the world's tallest peaks: Kilimanjaro, Aconagua, Denali. He survived an avalanche on Everest. On a routine hike, he disappeared.
Yellowstone National Park Campers Shocked to Wake Up Surrounded by Bison Herd
Bison are a common sight at Yellowstone National Park, however, it’s not everyday that campers at one of America’s most iconic parks wake up to a herd of the massive creatures surrounding their site. Take a look at the clip below as dozens of North America’s largest mammals come within feet of one camper’s tent.
WATCH: Yellowstone National Park Ranger Goes Fishing for a Lost Hat in a Geyser
A Yellowstone National Park tour group came upon a strange sight recently. It started when they approached the boardwalk surrounding Excelsior Geyser Crater, which sits in the Midway Geyser Basin. When the group stepped up to the viewing area, they found a park ranger going fishing in the dormant geyser. But, he wasn’t looking for fish. He was actually fishing for a lost hat.
The Best National Parks To Visit In The Fall
These parks in Virginia, South Carolina, Utah and other states are perfect for an autumn visit.
Thrillist
These Luxury Glamping Spots Are Right Next to Many U.S. National Parks
In any other situation, I would have peed my pants. It was the middle of the night—which in Dark-Sky-certified southern Utah is… really freaking dark—and a lone coyote howl pierced the dead-quiet night. Soon, its keening was joined by a chorus of these carnivorous beasts, each animal seemingly attempting to outdo the others on volume.
OnX Backcountry App Review: The Digital Mapping Tool That Backpackers and Campers Need
This wasn’t what I was expecting to hear from the campground host at Kalaloch, a popular beach on Washington State’s Olympic Peninsula, when I asked about open campsites. He laughed, turned his official national park cap around backwards, and proceeded to describe the unmarked dirt roads I would need to follow inland to get to state forest and private logging land, where the rules on dispersed camping are much more relaxed than in Olympic National Park. The park’s campsites had been booked solid ever since reservations opened up on Memorial Day—a trend that has accelerated over the last few years, first as increasing numbers of camping and backpacking reservations went online, and then as the pandemic sent everyone scrambling to book vacations in the outdoors. For the most popular locations—like Yosemite National Park—you’re also competing against scripts and bots as scalpers illegally resell choice spots. Rolling out to spend some time in the outdoors without a reservation—even on a Monday, like I had—just isn’t a smart gamble anymore.
Goats Come Out of Nowhere to Surprise Hiker on Mountain Peak in Montana in Wild Video
Recently, one Montana hiker came across a few surprising hiking buddies while scaling a mountain peak. During the thrilling adventure – which was thankfully caught on video – the mountain climber came face to face with some mountain goats high above the Montana plains. Hiker Is Jointed By...
visitusaparks.com
Four Spring Days on the Olympic Peninsula
On the morning of your third day on the Olympic Peninsula, even more options await. We recommend choosing one of three expeditions: kayaking, exploring Hurricane Ridge, or whale watching. Slow down and enjoy the freedom of the open road on the Olympic Peninsula. Though this route takes you clockwise around...
cancerhealth.com
A Cancer Survivor’s Surfing Adventure With “First Descents”
Early on in sharing my journey, I received an email from an organization called First Descents. The email said they offered “free outdoor adventure programs that empower them to climb, paddle, and surf beyond their diagnosis, reclaim their lives, and connect with others doing the same.” Initially, I was skeptical (since this seemed too good to be true — almost like a timeshare offer). However, I talked to the guy who emailed and I was hooked. I told him that I would definitely make it onto a program the following year.
Five Incredible Road Trips Perfect for Fall
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Fall is the perfect time for a road trip. Temperatures are cooler, so you can drive with the windows down. Peak summer crowds have gone back to work and school, and off-season deals abound. Plus, you’ll be treated to fall foliage, you-pick orchards, and autumn festivals.
gripped.com
Renowned Skier Hilaree Nelson Missing on Manaslu
Big mountain skier Hilaree Nelson went missing near the summit of Manaslu within the past day while her partner Jim Morrison descended on skies. The Himalayan Times broke the news this morning. Nelson and Morrison had climbed to the true summit of Manaslu and started to ski down when she...
