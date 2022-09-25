Read full article on original website
Girls Volleyball Snapshot: Frontier, Amherst leading competitive Eastern League & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. MassLive released its girls volleyball league snapshots on September 26. Get to know more about the Western Mass. girls volleyball outlook by checking out the Super 7 and rankings at the bottom of the article.
Sports scores, stats for Monday: Bristol-Plymouth boys blank Old Colony in soccer action
TAUNTON — The fourth week of the fall high school season in Greater Taunton kicked off with plenty of action. Here’s a look at the scores, stats and highlights from Monday. Field Hockey: Bridgewater-Raynham vs. Barnstable ...
NewsTimes
Middletown Hall of Fame to honor two teams in 2023 induction ceremony
MIDDLETOWN — A three-time state champion high school boys track and field dynasty and a semi-pro women’s basketball juggernaut from almost a century ago will be celebrated by the Middletown Sports Hall of Fame next year. The Class MM champion Middletown Blue Dragon teams from 1998, 1999 and...
Register Citizen
GNW Co-Op football shuts out Wilby in first NVL home game
WINSTED — Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic, led by three touchdowns from Freddie Camp, issued an emphatic statement to its new league, the NVL, in a 35-0 home-opening win over Wilby Saturday afternoon at Van Why Field. “I couldn’t have asked for anything better,” Coach Scott Salius told his team. “That was the...
