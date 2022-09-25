ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NewsTimes

Middletown Hall of Fame to honor two teams in 2023 induction ceremony

MIDDLETOWN — A three-time state champion high school boys track and field dynasty and a semi-pro women’s basketball juggernaut from almost a century ago will be celebrated by the Middletown Sports Hall of Fame next year. The Class MM champion Middletown Blue Dragon teams from 1998, 1999 and...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Register Citizen

GNW Co-Op football shuts out Wilby in first NVL home game

WINSTED — Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic, led by three touchdowns from Freddie Camp, issued an emphatic statement to its new league, the NVL, in a 35-0 home-opening win over Wilby Saturday afternoon at Van Why Field. “I couldn’t have asked for anything better,” Coach Scott Salius told his team. “That was the...
WATERBURY, CT

