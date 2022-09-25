ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Pandemic can suppress Race for the Cure numbers, but not its kindness

By By Tom Henry / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YVJqA_0i9oASpd00

One of the lesser-known stories about Sunday’s annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure was that it was the 87th birthday of Toledoan Arthur S. Jones.

He wasn’t making a big deal about it, and that’s the point. His unselfish attitude and generous support for people who have or are going through breast cancer epitomize the event.

Mr. Jones was part of a large family contingent who came in support of his little sister, Charlotte Poindexter, a 73-year-old who went through breast cancer six years ago. She said she is feeling fine now. As about a dozen family members huddled around her, she said their sacrifice is probably what kept her alive.

“You can't get through cancer treatment without support of family,” she said.

The coronavirus pandemic has upended lives in many ways, not the least of which is the number of family members allowed to be with loved ones during health-care appointments, chemotherapy treatments, and radiation treatments. For many people, that is their greatest time of need.

Ms. Poindexter said she feels lucky she was diagnosed before such restrictions went into effect because she had so many family members coming to her appointments in support of her.

“They would have to give us larger areas because I had so many people,” she said.

Her message: “If you've got a good supporting team, you can fight this battle and get through it.”

As for Mr. Jones, he said he was pleased he could begin his 87th birthday in downtown Toledo by showing his love for and supporting his little sister.

This year’s race was the 29th the Northwest Ohio Susan G. Komen chapter has held locally, and — while attendance was down — it still inspired a lot of hugs, tears, and feelings of togetherness.

In past years, the corner of Summit and Monroe streets, where the race begins, has been packed with as many as 20,000 runners and walkers.

Gretchen Awad, the local Komen chapter’s executive director, said this year’s had about 3,000 registered and, of course, a hefty turnout of spectators along the route cheering people on.

But the event, much like the traditional Labor Day parade held a few weeks earlier, is still trying to regain its footing as the pandemic lingers and many people continue to be wary of large crowds.

The rain didn’t help, either, Ms. Awad noted, although the weather cleared up just in time, and this weekend’s crisp air has been far more conducive to running than the grueling summer heat and humidity that had stuck around until recently.

For 28 of those 29 years, former WTOL newscaster Chrys Peterson has served as honorary chairman.

She said the pink shirts keep her inspired, as do the simple acts of kindness that strangers give one another.

Ms. Peterson recalled seeing one man brighten an elderly woman’s day during a race several years ago simply by walking up to the trolley she rode on and touching her hand as a gesture of support for her.

“It’s so touching. If you come one time, you'll keep coming back because you get such a wonderful feeling,” Ms. Peterson said. “When you see the sea of pink and you realize how many people are affected by breast cancer every year, you know we just have to keep fighting, keep raising money, and keep helping our sisters and our brothers here in northwest Ohio who are diagnosed with breast cancer until there is a cure.”

Erika White, Communications Workers of America Local 4319 president and a fitness trainer, said she enjoys leading participants in warmups.

“The most important reason I do it is because I have family members and friends who have been warriors through breast cancer,” Ms. White said.

She said it is especially important to raise awareness of breast cancer risks and promote screening within the African-American and Latino communities.

Tom Simon, of Oregon, said he and other family members have walked every year since 2003 in memory of his late daughter-in-law, Mylette Simon, who died of breast cancer that year.

Anthony Watkins, 52, said he and other family members walked for the first time in memory of his late sister, Teresa Watkins, who would have turned 48 this year.

She died this past Valentine’s Day.

“She didn’t know about it until it was too late,” Mr. Watkins said. “You don’t realize how dramatic it is and how much suffering people go through until you go through it yourself.”

Christine Borer, of Grand Rapids, Ohio, counts herself among the lucky ones.

She said she had clear mammograms all of her life until spots were found on both breasts in August, 2021. She said she feels “wonderful” now following surgery last October, and the follow-up care she has received since then.

“It’s not the dreadful sentence it used to be,” she said, adding that she got great care from doctors at ProMedica Flower Hospital.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOL 11

Hospice of Northwest Ohio holding job fair

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Are you interested in working in hospice care? Thursday is your chance to learn more and interview for jobs with Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Hospice of Northwest Ohio is holding an open job fair Thursday, Sept. 29, at its Perrysburg Hospice Center. The center is looking...
PERRYSBURG, OH
ohio.org

Calling Toledo Home

I live in Toledo's Old West End neighborhood, which is also where I grew up. My street is quiet, with most neighbors having lived here for over 20 years (some even longer than that). Go a few blocks up the street and you'll find the Historic Old West End - 25 city blocks of late Victorian houses that are the largest collection left standing in the US.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Chicken killings: a moral catastrophe we can’t afford to neglect

Although this horrible news was not widely reported, readers need to know about an outbreak of bird flu two weeks ago at one of the largest poultry factory farms in Ohio, located in the Toledo area. A brief article on page 3 of the Sept. 8 edition stated that this outbreak would result in euthanizing “roughly 3 million chickens.”
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
City
Oregon, OH
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Society
State
Oregon State
Toledo, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
13abc.com

City of Toledo announces Fall Festival and Trick or Treat hours

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced the details about next month’s Fall Festival and Trick or Treat hours. The City’s free Fall Festival will take place at the Ottawa Park Open Air Shelter, located at 2200 Kenwood Blvd., on Oct. 15 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo school holds Take Back the Community event

"When thunder roars, go indoors"... we've all heard different tips on staying safe in a storm, but some of them may not be for the reasons you'd think. ⚡⚡⚡. The breezy fall chill continues, with "splash-and-dash" showers swirling around through tomorrow. Dan Smith has the latest. Walk to...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Ohio bill may increase penalties for swatting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator introduced a bill to legislatures that would strengthen the penalty for swatting. In March 2022, Ohio Senator Andrew Brenner (R-19) introduced S.B. 292, a bill that would make swatting a third degree felony, or a first degree felony if someone were seriously injured.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

BGSU Head Football Coach speaks out about health issues

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University Head Coach Scot Loeffler revealed he recently suffered a blood clot on Monday. During a press conference, the collegiate coach said his health caused him to miss Saturday’s game against Mississippi due to blood clots. Loeffler said he had not been...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Breasts#Pandemic#Mr Jones#The Cure#Charity
WTOL 11

Asst. Fire Chief John Kaminski among crews deploying to offer support during Hurricane Ian

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue (TFD) announced Monday that Assistant Chief John Kaminski deployed to an undisclosed site in Alabama in preparation for Hurricane Ian. Asst. Chief Kaminski deployed with 47 other team members from Ohio Task Force 1 (OH-TF1) on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 3:30 p.m. According to the press release, the team is preparing to offer support for the potential impact of Hurricane Ian.
TOLEDO, OH
fox2detroit.com

Michigan's million dollar scratchoffs • Hoverboard rider falls in Detroit River • SkyBridge Michigan opening

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Millions of dollars in scratch-off tickets are still floating around out there, but you should know which games they are before you plop down your money; a hoverboard rider demonstrating during the Detroit Auto Show falls into the river after a slip-up, and how and why a 92-year-old woman is standing up to the powerful Moroun family in her desire to stay in her home of 60 years: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
DETROIT, MI
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're craving a slice of pie and in northwestern Ohio, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint, which has been around since 1939. Bud's pies are homemade and made fresh every day. Customer favorites include peach, coconut cream, blueberry, and lemon meringue. And when they're in season, patrons say the rhubarb and strawberry are must-haves.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Charities
13abc.com

11-year-old handing out business cards to promote lawnmowing service

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - To Tre’shawn Pittard, the sound of a lawnmower is the sound of business. Tre’shawn, 11, is a 5th grader at Riverside Elementary. On the side, he cuts grass. “I got the lawnmower yesterday from my generous neighbor,” says Tre’shawn. “The lawnmower that I’ve been...
TOLEDO, OH
pittsburghmagazine.com

More Places You Can (and Can’t) Eat Like it’s the ’90s

I remember sitting in a Ground Round in Toledo way back in January and thinking: I’m pretty sure people are going to like this story. In our recent feature on beloved chain restaurants that have all but entirely shuffled off this mortal menu, I identified five once-ubiquitous eateries — Rax, Ground Round, Roy Rogers, Max & Erma’s and Ponderosa — that have receded, but not quite vanished, from the suburban landscape. As soon as I posted the story to social media, however, readers were quick to weigh in with other favorites that didn’t make the story.
TOLEDO, OH
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Toledo, OH — 15 Top Places!

Nestled by Lake Erie, Toledo sets the stage for a delightful brunch experience in Ohio. Foodies will enjoy both the delicious dishes and the fascinating views around. Vegetarians won’t have a difficult time either since many healthy eateries are available. It’s alright if you’re quite unsure where to go...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Health department conducts inspections

Wood County Health Department inspectors spent much of the week of Labor Day in the county’s northern cities and Bowling Green. Bob Evans Restaurants LLC, 435 Lemoyne Road, Northwood, had two critical and one non-critical offense. Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio

Are you and your significant other looking for a great restaurant to visit on your next date night?. If so, you should check out these romantic restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in northwestern Ohio is decorated with gorgeous carved wood, brass, and stained glass. They also have excellent food. Customer recommendations include the delicious homemade French onion soup, crab-stuffed mushrooms, and lobster bisque, which is made with lobster from Maine. You also can't go wrong with one of their hand-cut steaks; check out the 28-day-aged New York strip or tender filet mignon.
OHIO STATE
sent-trib.com

Woman charged with patient abuse is granted early release

A former Bowling Green woman sent to prison for assaulting a developmentally disabled teen has been granted early release. Kendall Jackson, 25, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. She appeared in front of the judge Sept. 19 for a judicial release hearing. Mack...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy