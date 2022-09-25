Pandemic can suppress Race for the Cure numbers, but not its kindness

One of the lesser-known stories about Sunday’s annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure was that it was the 87th birthday of Toledoan Arthur S. Jones.

He wasn’t making a big deal about it, and that’s the point. His unselfish attitude and generous support for people who have or are going through breast cancer epitomize the event.

Mr. Jones was part of a large family contingent who came in support of his little sister, Charlotte Poindexter, a 73-year-old who went through breast cancer six years ago. She said she is feeling fine now. As about a dozen family members huddled around her, she said their sacrifice is probably what kept her alive.

“You can't get through cancer treatment without support of family,” she said.

The coronavirus pandemic has upended lives in many ways, not the least of which is the number of family members allowed to be with loved ones during health-care appointments, chemotherapy treatments, and radiation treatments. For many people, that is their greatest time of need.

Ms. Poindexter said she feels lucky she was diagnosed before such restrictions went into effect because she had so many family members coming to her appointments in support of her.

“They would have to give us larger areas because I had so many people,” she said.

Her message: “If you've got a good supporting team, you can fight this battle and get through it.”

As for Mr. Jones, he said he was pleased he could begin his 87th birthday in downtown Toledo by showing his love for and supporting his little sister.

This year’s race was the 29th the Northwest Ohio Susan G. Komen chapter has held locally, and — while attendance was down — it still inspired a lot of hugs, tears, and feelings of togetherness.

In past years, the corner of Summit and Monroe streets, where the race begins, has been packed with as many as 20,000 runners and walkers.

Gretchen Awad, the local Komen chapter’s executive director, said this year’s had about 3,000 registered and, of course, a hefty turnout of spectators along the route cheering people on.

But the event, much like the traditional Labor Day parade held a few weeks earlier, is still trying to regain its footing as the pandemic lingers and many people continue to be wary of large crowds.

The rain didn’t help, either, Ms. Awad noted, although the weather cleared up just in time, and this weekend’s crisp air has been far more conducive to running than the grueling summer heat and humidity that had stuck around until recently.

For 28 of those 29 years, former WTOL newscaster Chrys Peterson has served as honorary chairman.

She said the pink shirts keep her inspired, as do the simple acts of kindness that strangers give one another.

Ms. Peterson recalled seeing one man brighten an elderly woman’s day during a race several years ago simply by walking up to the trolley she rode on and touching her hand as a gesture of support for her.

“It’s so touching. If you come one time, you'll keep coming back because you get such a wonderful feeling,” Ms. Peterson said. “When you see the sea of pink and you realize how many people are affected by breast cancer every year, you know we just have to keep fighting, keep raising money, and keep helping our sisters and our brothers here in northwest Ohio who are diagnosed with breast cancer until there is a cure.”

Erika White, Communications Workers of America Local 4319 president and a fitness trainer, said she enjoys leading participants in warmups.

“The most important reason I do it is because I have family members and friends who have been warriors through breast cancer,” Ms. White said.

She said it is especially important to raise awareness of breast cancer risks and promote screening within the African-American and Latino communities.

Tom Simon, of Oregon, said he and other family members have walked every year since 2003 in memory of his late daughter-in-law, Mylette Simon, who died of breast cancer that year.

Anthony Watkins, 52, said he and other family members walked for the first time in memory of his late sister, Teresa Watkins, who would have turned 48 this year.

She died this past Valentine’s Day.

“She didn’t know about it until it was too late,” Mr. Watkins said. “You don’t realize how dramatic it is and how much suffering people go through until you go through it yourself.”

Christine Borer, of Grand Rapids, Ohio, counts herself among the lucky ones.

She said she had clear mammograms all of her life until spots were found on both breasts in August, 2021. She said she feels “wonderful” now following surgery last October, and the follow-up care she has received since then.

“It’s not the dreadful sentence it used to be,” she said, adding that she got great care from doctors at ProMedica Flower Hospital.