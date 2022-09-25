Read full article on original website
Related
Typhoon Noru bears down on Philippines
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Typhoon Noru made landfall on the Philippine region of Luzon on Sunday, bringing strong winds and storm surge before moving west toward Vietnam. The eye wall of the storm, known locally as Typhoon Karding, made landfall on the Polillo Islands around 5 p.m. Sunday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration. The storm made landfall with 149 mph winds, the equivalent of Category 4 hurricane.
BBC
Typhoon Noru: Super typhoon begins to hit eastern islands of the Philippines
Rain is falling in the Polillo islands in the Philippines as the Typhoon Noru begins to hit. It is expected to head west towards the main island of Luzon, and could cause landslides, flash flooding and dangerous storm surges, including in the capital, Manila. People in high-risk areas have been...
natureworldnews.com
Typhoon Noru Slams the Philippines Causing Evacuation, Suspensions of Classes and Government Work
Typhoon Noru (locally known as Typhoon Karding) unleashed heavy rains in the Philippines, causing evacuations and suspension of classes and government offices. According to CNN News, the Typhoon intensified from Saturday to Sunday, reaching the Philippines with 240 kilometers per hour maximum sustained winds. The Philippines is vulnerable to storms...
Powerful typhoon headed for north Philippines strengthens
A powerful typhoon shifted and abruptly gained strength in an “explosive intensification” Sunday as it blew closer to the northeastern Philippines, prompting evacuations from high-risk villages and even the capital, which could be sideswiped by the storm, officials said.Typhoon Noru was swirling at sea about 115 kilometers (71 miles) east of Infanta town in Quezon province with sustained winds of 195 kilometers (121 miles per hour) and gusts of up to 240 kph (149 mph) at midafternoon. Forecasters expect it to smash into the coast later Sunday.While blowing toward the archipelago, Noru shifted southward as it was pushed down...
RELATED PEOPLE
Philippines to shut 175 offshore gambling firms, deport 40,000 Chinese workers
The Philippines will stop operations of 175 offshore gambling firms and deport about 40,000 Chinese workers, a justice ministry official said on Monday, part of a crackdown on the notoriously opaque online gaming industry.
Meteorologists warn of potential major tropical storm building in Caribbean
Meteorologists are warning of a potentially major storm system moving toward the Caribbean that could threaten the US, Mexico or island nations like Cuba or Jamaica by next week.The system has not yet formed a cyclone and is currently being referred to as “Invest 98L” — but the National Hurricane Center (NHC) gives it an 80 per cent chance of forming a tropical depression by the end of the weekend.If it reaches tropical storm status or higher, it would likely be named Hermine.After a slow start, the 2022 hurricane season in the Atlantic is starting to really heat up....
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Cuba
Hurricane Ian’s rain and winds lashed western Cuba, where authorities have evacuated 50,000 people. Ian became a major Category 3 storm early Tuesday as it headed towards Florida’s west coast.
The World’s Worst Airline
A recent analysis reveals that a carrier from one of the world’s poorest nations has the worst customer service in the world.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Explosive Typhoon Noru turns deadly, unleashes severe flooding in the Philippines
The third super typhoon of the season roared to life in the Philippine Sea this weekend and unleashed torrential rainfall, damaging winds and deadly flooding across portions of the northern Philippines. AccuWeather forecasters say the destructive Typhoon Noru will target more of Asia in the coming days. At least eight...
Tropical Storm Madeline forms off the western coast of Mexico
Tropical Storm Madeline formed in the Pacific Ocean off the western coast of Mexico Saturday afternoon.
Typhoon Noru makes landfall in Vietnam
Typhoon Noru barrelled into Vietnam's central coast early Wednesday, the national forecaster said, bringing powerful winds and heavy rain as hundreds of thousands of people took refuge in shelters. More than 200,000 people in Vietnam had taken refuge in shelters overnight, after forecasters predicted the storm would be one of the biggest to hit the Southeast Asian nation.
Thousands in the Philippines are evacuating from the capital ahead of Typhoon Noru
A powerful typhoon shifted and abruptly gained strength Sunday as it blew closer to the northeastern Philippines, prompting evacuations from high-risk villages and the capital.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Typhoon Noru Unleashes Catastrophe in the Philippines, Set To Hit Vietnam
Five government rescue workers died following the flooding unleashed by the super typhoon.
Post-tropical cyclone Fiona hits eastern Canada with hurricane-force winds
Storm surges and heavy rainfall expected before weather event gradually weakens this weekend, say meteorologists
China’s Mistakes Can Be America’s Gain
Xi Jinping should be enjoying his final days in charge of China. For decades now, the Chinese Communist Party has regularly replaced its senior leadership—a system crucial to the nation’s success—and after 10 years in power, Xi would be due to step aside and allow a new team to guide the country’s future. But when the country’s top cadres meet in Beijing on October 16 for the 20th Party Congress, Xi is widely expected to break precedent and extend his rule for at least another five years.
South Korea sees Oct. 16-Nov. 7 window for N.Korea nuclear test: Yonhap
SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - North Korea's first nuclear test since 2017, if it takes place, is likely to happen between Oct. 16 and Nov. 7, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing lawmakers briefed by the national intelligence agency.
US News and World Report
Another Mine Dam Wall Collapses in South Africa
(Reuters) - A mine dam wall has collapsed at a diamond mine in South Africa's Free State province just weeks after a similar incident at the same site left one person dead and scores of injured, the provincial government said on Tuesday. The incident occurred in the diamond mining town...
China Coup Rumors Are Not True
An expert on China says big rumors currently spreading inside and outside China are untrue, but are very significant and could imply some serious things are happening in the country's political sphere.
US News and World Report
Home to 28,000 U.S. Troops, S.Korea Unlikely to Avoid a Taiwan Conflict
SEOUL (Reuters) -Tensions over Taiwan have raised the thorny issue of whether U.S. troops based in South Korea would be involved in any conflict, with American and South Korean officials acknowledging that the peninsula could easily be dragged into a crisis. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol told CNN in an...
US News and World Report
U.N. Food Agency: Debris From Drone Strike Hit Truck in Northern Ethiopia
NAIROBI (Reuters) - Debris from a drone strike in northern Ethiopia's Tigray region hit a World Food Programme truck carrying humanitarian aid and injured the driver, a WFP spokesperson said on Monday. WFP, a United Nations agency, helps coordinate humanitarian assistance to Tigray, where a nearly two-year conflict has killed...
Comments / 0