Read full article on original website
Related
Hurricane Ian live tracker: Ian strengthened to Category 4 hurricane, life-threatening flooding and winds expected with landfall in Florida on Wednesday
Track the path of Hurricane Ian, with live updates on watches, warnings, and any possible evacuation notices or damage reports.
See where Tropical Storm Ian is headed
Floridians are bracing for Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to rapidly intensify and become a hurricane. CNN meteorologist Tom Sater has the latest forecast for Tropical Storm Ian.
‘Something We Haven’t Seen In Our Lifetime': Hurricane Ian Approaches U.S.
Tampa, Florida may receive its first direct hit from a hurricane since 1921, forecasters warn.
Tropical Storm Ian forecast to reach Category 4 strength as it tracks toward Florida
Tropical Storm Ian, the ninth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is forecast to reach up to Category 4 hurricane strength before hitting Florida next week. If it does, it will be the first major hurricane to impact the state since 2018.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tropical Storm Ian set to rapidly strengthen today with track still uncertain
Tropical Storm Ian continued to strengthen overnight and was expected to rapidly strengthen Sunday, growing into a potentially major hurricane in the next 48 hours and eventually hit Florida — where, exactly, remains unknown. The National Hurricane Center’s forecast continues to nudge Ian to the west, but warns the...
Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become hurricane Friday
Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Danielle to become a hurricane by Friday morning, according the National Hurricane Center Friday. Models from the National Hurricane Center show Danielle is not a threat to Florida or the United States. Danielle had sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts, according to an update...
Hurricane Ian barrels towards Florida as Category 3 storm
Hurricane Ian is barreling towards Florida after it made landfall in western Cuba. The Category 3 storm is expected to be a major hurricane when it makes landfall in Florida on Wednesday night, according to the National Hurricane Center. CNN meteorologist Jennifer Gray shares the forecast and the threat of storm surge.
Tropical Storm Ian to explode into Category 4 hurricane before hitting Florida, forecasters say
Tropical Storm Ian is expected to rapidly escalate into a category four hurricane as it travels toward Florida, forecasters said Sunday. The storm is expected to undergo "rapid intensification" before Florida starts feeling its effects later this week, according to Fox Weather. The storm is currently producing roughly 50 mph winds, but that is expected to intensify to 120 mph and 140 mph by Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tropical Depression 9 forms in Caribbean Sea, Florida in forecast cone
Tropical Depression Nine formed in the Caribbean Sea early Friday and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it heads toward the Gulf of Mexico and the state of Florida, forecasters said. A Friday morning update from the National Hurricane Center showed most of the Florida peninsula was in...
Tropical Storm Ian Path, Tracker as Florida Warned of Hurricane
Florida could face it's biggest hurricane since 2018 as Tropical Storm Ian rapidly gains strength, with flood warnings in place.
Tampa Bay braces for landfall as Ian becomes a Category 4 hurricane
There’s still some uncertainty, but the latest storm forecast is good news for the Tampa Bay area. As the first heavy clouds of Hurricane Ian, now an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane, start racing across the region this morning, the eye is churning toward a more southerly landfall, near Lee and Charlotte counties.
US News and World Report
Factbox-The Worst Hurricanes in Florida's History as Ian Takes Aim
(Reuters) - Hurricane Ian is expected to hit Florida's Gulf Coast later this week, possibly as a Category 3 storm, prompting residents to prepare for life-threatening conditions. As Florida braces for Hurricane Ian, here are the five of the most deadly and destructive hurricanes to hit the state in recent...
What meteorologists are saying about Hurricane Ian
"Ian expected to cause catastrophic storm surge, winds, and flooding in the Florida peninsula starting later today." National Hurricane Center: ‘Ian expected to cause catastrophic storm surge, winds, and flooding in the Florida peninsula starting later today’. National Hurricane Center Storm Surge Unit: ‘Catastrophic storm surge along with destructive...
deseret.com
Tropical Storm Ian closes in on the Gulf Coast
This year’s hurricane season has yet another storm headed toward the U.S. Tropical storm Ian is expected to strengthen into a Category 4 storm before it hits Florida’s west coast, making it the largest storm to hit the state since 2018, according to CNN. The Storm’s Path.
Tropical Storm Ian: Florida Under Warnings as System Intensifies
Ian is rapidly intensifying, and its potential landfall has made a shift back to the east.
Florida officials prepare for the worst as Ian bears down on coast
As Southwest Florida braced for impact from Hurricane Ian, Gov. Ron DeSantis warned residents who stayed behind to hunker down, saying it was "no longer possible to safely evacuate."
US News and World Report
Puerto Rican Municipal Workers Pitch in as Power Outages Persist
SAN JUAN (Reuters) -Puerto Rican government workers tried to restore power on Monday amid growing frustration over the slow response from the main energy provider, with about 40% of the island still without electricity more than a week after Hurricane Fiona hit services. As of 1 p.m. (1700 GMT) on...
Comments / 0