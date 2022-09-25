ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

See where Tropical Storm Ian is headed

Floridians are bracing for Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to rapidly intensify and become a hurricane. CNN meteorologist Tom Sater has the latest forecast for Tropical Storm Ian.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhc#Hurricanes#Gulf Of Mexico#Jamaica#Tropical Storm Ian
Tampa Bay Times

Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become hurricane Friday

Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Danielle to become a hurricane by Friday morning, according the National Hurricane Center Friday. Models from the National Hurricane Center show Danielle is not a threat to Florida or the United States. Danielle had sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts, according to an update...
FLORIDA STATE
CNN

Hurricane Ian barrels towards Florida as Category 3 storm

Hurricane Ian is barreling towards Florida after it made landfall in western Cuba. The Category 3 storm is expected to be a major hurricane when it makes landfall in Florida on Wednesday night, according to the National Hurricane Center. CNN meteorologist Jennifer Gray shares the forecast and the threat of storm surge.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Tropical Storm Ian to explode into Category 4 hurricane before hitting Florida, forecasters say

Tropical Storm Ian is expected to rapidly escalate into a category four hurricane as it travels toward Florida, forecasters said Sunday. The storm is expected to undergo "rapid intensification" before Florida starts feeling its effects later this week, according to Fox Weather. The storm is currently producing roughly 50 mph winds, but that is expected to intensify to 120 mph and 140 mph by Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
Axios

Tampa Bay braces for landfall as Ian becomes a Category 4 hurricane

There’s still some uncertainty, but the latest storm forecast is good news for the Tampa Bay area. As the first heavy clouds of Hurricane Ian, now an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane, start racing across the region this morning, the eye is churning toward a more southerly landfall, near Lee and Charlotte counties.
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

Factbox-The Worst Hurricanes in Florida's History as Ian Takes Aim

(Reuters) - Hurricane Ian is expected to hit Florida's Gulf Coast later this week, possibly as a Category 3 storm, prompting residents to prepare for life-threatening conditions. As Florida braces for Hurricane Ian, here are the five of the most deadly and destructive hurricanes to hit the state in recent...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Boston

What meteorologists are saying about Hurricane Ian

"Ian expected to cause catastrophic storm surge, winds, and flooding in the Florida peninsula starting later today." National Hurricane Center: ‘Ian expected to cause catastrophic storm surge, winds, and flooding in the Florida peninsula starting later today’. National Hurricane Center Storm Surge Unit: ‘Catastrophic storm surge along with destructive...
FLORIDA STATE
deseret.com

Tropical Storm Ian closes in on the Gulf Coast

This year’s hurricane season has yet another storm headed toward the U.S. Tropical storm Ian is expected to strengthen into a Category 4 storm before it hits Florida’s west coast, making it the largest storm to hit the state since 2018, according to CNN. The Storm’s Path.
FLORIDA STATE
US News and World Report

Puerto Rican Municipal Workers Pitch in as Power Outages Persist

SAN JUAN (Reuters) -Puerto Rican government workers tried to restore power on Monday amid growing frustration over the slow response from the main energy provider, with about 40% of the island still without electricity more than a week after Hurricane Fiona hit services. As of 1 p.m. (1700 GMT) on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy