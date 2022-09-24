Read full article on original website
Tehechapi News
Sage and Poppy Suites to hold grand opening
Sage and Poppy Suites is excited to announce its grand opening from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct 1. Sage and Poppy Suites is located at 20705 South St. The public is invited. The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce is proud to participate in this special event with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting. There will be giveaways, raffle prizes and food. We hope to see you there.
Tehechapi News
Postal ASAP celebrates new owners
On Thursday, Sept. 8, the Conrad Family celebrated the changing of ownership of Postal ASAP. The new owners of Postal ASAP received certificates of recognition from Laura Lynn Wyatt representing Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner's office. Corey Costelloe presented a certificate of recognition on behalf of the city of Tehachapi.
Bakersfield Californian
LOIS HENRY: Groups challenging city over river management
Several public interest groups have issued a direct challenge to Bakersfield over the Kern River alleging the city has not lived up to its responsibilities to address the public trust. Water Audit California, an advocacy group based in Napa, sent a letter to the Bakersfield Water Resources Department on July...
Tehechapi News
Christy, Larry Gene Jr. 1997-2022 obit.jpg
Larry Gene Christy Jr., March 21, 1997 – Sept. 11, 2022. Larry Gene Christy Jr., 25, passed away on Sept. 11,2022, just outside Tehachapi, Ca. He was…
Antelope Valley Press
Residents question Mojave port plans
MOJAVE — As plans progress for a massive inland port in Mojave, residents had a few questions for the company behind it. Morgan Hill, Chief Operating Officer of Pioneer Partners 2000, spoke to the Mojave Chamber of Commerce, on Thursday, to detail the project plans.
Tehechapi News
Grateful for an Evening for Life
On Sept. 10, the Family Life Pregnancy Center held its annual An Evening for Life fundraiser at Dorner Family Vineyard. This event is the center’s most profitable fundraising event of the year. The Semerenko Team was the gracious Diamond sponsor, providing the funds to purchase all the wine glasses...
Tehechapi News
Tehachapi Mountain Park, Tomo-Kahni offer great fall excursions
Cooler temperatures make it more comfortable to be outdoors, and there are plenty of places to go in and around the Tehachapi area. There are many walking trails in local communities and for a higher elevation experience you can’t beat Tehachapi Mountain Park. The Nuooah Nature Trail there loops a quarter mile at an elevation of 5,920 feet and includes interpretive signs.
Tehechapi News
Pen in Hand: Nuwä winnowing baskets: essential tools made from willow
The traditional Nuwä, the indigenous residents of the Tehachapi Mountains, were good at many important things — survival being the most essential of their skills. In order to survive and flourish, the Nuwä had to make use of the natural food sources available to them, and they did this using a variety of talents and technologies.
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield ag automation company wins investments, industry attention
Harvesting table grapes has always required hard work by skilled laborers toiling in tough conditions. But their tasks are getting easier, thanks to a Bakersfield ag-tech company on the leading edge of farm work automation. Vinergy has developed and continues to build upon zero-emission vehicles that guide themselves among tight...
Tehechapi News
Supervisors to consider zone change request from The Nature Conservancy
The Nature Conservancy, owner of the 72,000-acre Frank and Joan Randall Preserve near Tehachapi, has requested zone changes on about 1,438 combined acres included in the Keene Ranch Specific Plan. The organization also asked for the property to be included within the boundaries of Agricultural Preserve No. 18. Inclusion in...
BEST EATS: Mexico City tacos
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When I told him I was leaving for a week’s vacation in Mexico City, defense attorney David A. Torres began talking about suadero tacos with a fervor he usually saves for closing arguments. He didn’t steer me wrong. I ate suadero tacos at multiple locations and enjoyed them immensely each time. […]
Tehechapi News
School board responds to Brown Act complaint
The Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District on Sept. 13 responded to a Tehachapi man’s concern that a closed session agenda item could allow members of the school board and Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson to have discussions about goals and their vision for the district behind closed doors — possibly exceeding the bounds of the state’s open meeting law exemptions.
Tehechapi News
Natural Sightings: Trees aren’t just for birds
Manuel Avila took this photo in Golden Hills of a California Black Bear up in a cottonwood tree. Manuel said that the bear was in the backyard of the Avila home in the vicinity of Jerry Drive and Lake Drive in Golden Hills, and had been in the neighborhood for several days.
Antelope Valley Press
Fun days of AV Fair are back
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival kicked off eight days of fun, Friday night, as thousands of fairgoers filed through the gates for the first time in three years after the fair was canceled the last two years due to safety precautions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bakersfield Californian
PETE TITTL: Tahoe Joe's not as we remembered
There was a time when Tahoe Joe's, a small regional chain, was worthy enough to rank on our annual best restaurants list. In addition to that, they had a happy hour that packed in people with $3 beer or house wine and $3 hamburgers. It didn't seem possible to make money at these price points.
Tehechapi News
How are students doing in school 2½ years after shutdown?
The question was asked almost as soon as pandemic school shutdowns commenced in March 2020 — how would students be affected?. Dozens of studies have been published — but the local impact might be discerned by a review of data reported at the Sept. 13 meeting of the Board of Trustees for Tehachapi Unified School District.
Tehechapi News
COVID-19 — Tehachapi total cases top 10,000; Kern at medium transmission rate
Kern County’s COVID-19 transmission rate was at medium last week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of all California counties, only Kern, Butte, Tehama, Glenn, Mariposa, Merced, Tuolumne and Stanislaus were at medium transmission rate. California’s other 50 counties were at low. The...
Tehechapi News
Why Fresno health officials say they threw away Bakersfield vendor’s food
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the Fresno County Department of Public Health are responding after a viral video captured health officers throwing away a street vendor’s food outside of a concert in Fresno. Outside the Save Mart Center on Friday night, officers from the health department could be seen on video throwing away hotdogs […]
Shafter man transforms his life, health, now preparing for grueling Sparta Trifecta World Championship in November
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tony Mestaz has seen and experienced many ups and downs — the highs of thousands of feet in the Kern County mountains in training for an endurance race, to the lows of multiple health setbacks — cancer and diabetes to name just two. But at 60, Mestaz, from Shafter, is the […]
