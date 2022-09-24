ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehachapi, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Tehechapi News

Sage and Poppy Suites to hold grand opening

Sage and Poppy Suites is excited to announce its grand opening from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct 1. Sage and Poppy Suites is located at 20705 South St. The public is invited. The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce is proud to participate in this special event with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting. There will be giveaways, raffle prizes and food. We hope to see you there.
TEHACHAPI, CA
Tehechapi News

Postal ASAP celebrates new owners

On Thursday, Sept. 8, the Conrad Family celebrated the changing of ownership of Postal ASAP. The new owners of Postal ASAP received certificates of recognition from Laura Lynn Wyatt representing Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner's office. Corey Costelloe presented a certificate of recognition on behalf of the city of Tehachapi.
TEHACHAPI, CA
Bakersfield Californian

LOIS HENRY: Groups challenging city over river management

Several public interest groups have issued a direct challenge to Bakersfield over the Kern River alleging the city has not lived up to its responsibilities to address the public trust. Water Audit California, an advocacy group based in Napa, sent a letter to the Bakersfield Water Resources Department on July...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Vineyard, CA
City
Commerce, CA
Tehachapi, CA
Business
City
Tehachapi, CA
Tehachapi, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Business
Local
California Food & Drinks
Tehachapi, CA
Food & Drinks
Antelope Valley Press

Residents question Mojave port plans

MOJAVE — As plans progress for a massive inland port in Mojave, residents had a few questions for the company behind it. Morgan Hill, Chief Operating Officer of Pioneer Partners 2000, spoke to the Mojave Chamber of Commerce, on Thursday, to detail the project plans.
MOJAVE, CA
Tehechapi News

Grateful for an Evening for Life

On Sept. 10, the Family Life Pregnancy Center held its annual An Evening for Life fundraiser at Dorner Family Vineyard. This event is the center’s most profitable fundraising event of the year. The Semerenko Team was the gracious Diamond sponsor, providing the funds to purchase all the wine glasses...
TEHACHAPI, CA
Tehechapi News

Tehachapi Mountain Park, Tomo-Kahni offer great fall excursions

Cooler temperatures make it more comfortable to be outdoors, and there are plenty of places to go in and around the Tehachapi area. There are many walking trails in local communities and for a higher elevation experience you can’t beat Tehachapi Mountain Park. The Nuooah Nature Trail there loops a quarter mile at an elevation of 5,920 feet and includes interpretive signs.
TEHACHAPI, CA
Tehechapi News

Pen in Hand: Nuwä winnowing baskets: essential tools made from willow

The traditional Nuwä, the indigenous residents of the Tehachapi Mountains, were good at many important things — survival being the most essential of their skills. In order to survive and flourish, the Nuwä had to make use of the natural food sources available to them, and they did this using a variety of talents and technologies.
TEHACHAPI, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Tasting#Food Drink#Beverages#Dorner Family Vineyard#Triassic Vineyard#Tehachapi Winery#Stray Leaves Vineyard
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield ag automation company wins investments, industry attention

Harvesting table grapes has always required hard work by skilled laborers toiling in tough conditions. But their tasks are getting easier, thanks to a Bakersfield ag-tech company on the leading edge of farm work automation. Vinergy has developed and continues to build upon zero-emission vehicles that guide themselves among tight...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Tehechapi News

Supervisors to consider zone change request from The Nature Conservancy

The Nature Conservancy, owner of the 72,000-acre Frank and Joan Randall Preserve near Tehachapi, has requested zone changes on about 1,438 combined acres included in the Keene Ranch Specific Plan. The organization also asked for the property to be included within the boundaries of Agricultural Preserve No. 18. Inclusion in...
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

BEST EATS: Mexico City tacos

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When I told him I was leaving for a week’s vacation in Mexico City, defense attorney David A. Torres began talking about suadero tacos with a fervor he usually saves for closing arguments. He didn’t steer me wrong. I ate suadero tacos at multiple locations and enjoyed them immensely each time. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Tehechapi News

School board responds to Brown Act complaint

The Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District on Sept. 13 responded to a Tehachapi man’s concern that a closed session agenda item could allow members of the school board and Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson to have discussions about goals and their vision for the district behind closed doors — possibly exceeding the bounds of the state’s open meeting law exemptions.
TEHACHAPI, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Tehechapi News

Natural Sightings: Trees aren’t just for birds

Manuel Avila took this photo in Golden Hills of a California Black Bear up in a cottonwood tree. Manuel said that the bear was in the backyard of the Avila home in the vicinity of Jerry Drive and Lake Drive in Golden Hills, and had been in the neighborhood for several days.
GOLDEN HILLS, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Fun days of AV Fair are back

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival kicked off eight days of fun, Friday night, as thousands of fairgoers filed through the gates for the first time in three years after the fair was canceled the last two years due to safety precautions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
LANCASTER, CA
Bakersfield Californian

PETE TITTL: Tahoe Joe's not as we remembered

There was a time when Tahoe Joe's, a small regional chain, was worthy enough to rank on our annual best restaurants list. In addition to that, they had a happy hour that packed in people with $3 beer or house wine and $3 hamburgers. It didn't seem possible to make money at these price points.
FRESNO, CA
Tehechapi News

How are students doing in school 2½ years after shutdown?

The question was asked almost as soon as pandemic school shutdowns commenced in March 2020 — how would students be affected?. Dozens of studies have been published — but the local impact might be discerned by a review of data reported at the Sept. 13 meeting of the Board of Trustees for Tehachapi Unified School District.
TEHACHAPI, CA
Tehechapi News

Larry Gene Christy Jr., March 21, 1997 – Sept. 11, 2022

Larry Gene Christy Jr., 25, passed away on Sept. 11,2022, just outside Tehachapi, Ca. He was born March 21, 1997, to Larry Gene Christy Sr., and Symantha Leigh Christy, in Bakersfield, Ca. Growing up he was involved in sports. He enjoyed fishing and camping with his family. He also enjoyed...
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Why Fresno health officials say they threw away Bakersfield vendor’s food

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the Fresno County Department of Public Health are responding after a viral video captured health officers throwing away a street vendor’s food outside of a concert in Fresno. Outside the Save Mart Center on Friday night, officers from the health department could be seen on video throwing away hotdogs […]
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy