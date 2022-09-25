Read full article on original website
Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in North Carolina
The Bradford pear tree was introduced to North America in the 1960s from China, brought by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Soon it became the most popular ornamental tree, prized for its glorious blooms in spring and long-lasting colors in autumn.
The best places to buy outdoor plants online
The good news is that there are all sorts of great places to buy outdoor plants online, including both Home Depot and Lowes.
Autumn gardening: when to harvest and how to keep your plot beautiful all season long
Gardening in the fall is all about harvesting, maintenance and planning for the year ahead. This is how to enhance autumnal colors and keep your space in check through until spring.
Want noisy miners to be less despotic? Think twice before filling your garden with nectar-rich flowers
Noisy miners are complicated creatures. These Australian native honeyeaters live in large cooperative groups, use alarm calls to target specific predators, and sometimes help raise the young of other miners. But they're perhaps best known for their aggressive and coordinated attacks on other birds—a behavior known as "mobbing." We...
How to Grow and Care for Money Plants—Plus Martha's Tips for Propagating Them
Pilea peperomioides is the gift that keeps on giving. Also known as the Chinese Money Plant, this sought-after charmer is an unfussy variety that continuously produces offspring. Because it's so easy to grow, Martha loves to give pots of the plant as gifts to friends, and especially children. According to...
I’m a gardening expert and there are four things you should do before the end of September
IT'S EASY to just forget about your garden when the weather starts to get more chilly. But according to one expert that's the worst thing you could do and it's going to make life so much harder come next spring. The pros at Gardeners World shared four of the best...
Regrow vegetables from kitchen scraps on a sunny windowsill
Gardening naturally lends itself to reusing and recycling -- just think about compost and last year’s seed trays. So if there’s a way to reduce trash while saving money on produce, you can count me in. And one of my favorite ways to do both is to regrow vegetables from kitchen scraps.
Tips for Planting and Caring for Daylilies
I don’t think it’s possible to garden where daylilies grow and not be tempted to plant one or two (or more!). I live close to a daylily farm so I have several varieties in my garden. My favorites include ‘Hyperion,’ an heirloom variety first introduced in the 1920s, and ‘Notify Ground Crew,’ which has flower scapes (stems) almost six feet tall.
Cool Weather Gardening
The post Cool Weather Gardening appeared first on Seniors Guide.
How to save on pumpkins as drought, inflation impacts farmers ahead of Halloween
The price of pumpkins is expected to increase as farmers faced drought and higher production costs ahead of Halloween and fall holidays.
Autumn in Denmark, and the woodsman’s on his way
We leave Denmark with the leaves falling. The rowan is reddening, berries and branches. The cherry trees turning like in a watercolour painting. Autumn’s gathering on the ground. Bo, the woodsman, is coming. There are dividing trees to be trimmed. Many haven’t been touched in years. We are negotiating...
No, autumn leaves are not changing color later because of climate change
It's that time of year again. The days are getting shorter, and the nights are cooling down. But when will the natural fireworks display of autumn leaves actually begin this year?. Many people believe that climate change is pushing back the start of fall leaf color to later in the...
Attention Gardeners — Here's Why Your Cucumbers May Be Turning Yellow
Have you started your own garden? Are you growing your own organic produce? While many gardeners have dreams of having a bountiful harvest, new homesteaders know that there are a lot of questions (and issues) that arise when it comes to growing your own food. While your vegetable garden may...
How To Grow and Care for Celosia
The National Garden Bureau, a non-profit organization promoting gardening in North America, announced 2023 will be the Year of the Celosia. That should will make this fun group of plants even more popular, introducing them to many new gardeners. What Is Celosia?. Celosia is both the scientific and common name...
New Paradigm Gardening and Fall Migrations
As summer draws to a close, and as fall is opening, so is the opportunity for birds, butterflies, and other migrant travelers to leave their summer digs and jump on the bandwagon to set off for distant shores. We humans operate off a schedule set way in advance. We know...
Flowers and Hedges Team Up to Help Bees
Perennial flowers and hedges work together to provide continuous resources to support wild bees, a new study finds. Researchers in Germany studied wild bee populations surrounding orchards, which depend on pollinators. They found that the flowering cycles of hedgerows and strips of perennial flowers complement each other, leading to greater wild bee diversity and abundance.
For a healthier environment, plant a native garden — no matter how big, says the famed entomologist Doug Tallamy
Nature's not optional, and gardening isn't just for tree huggers. "It's not because we like nature. It's because we need it," Doug Tallamy says.
