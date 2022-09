Police received a call at 8:25 a.m. Sept. 20 that a large German Shepherd was in her backyard. It seemed somewhat aggressive. Police contacted the owner at 8:36 a.m. who planned to retrieve his dog. The owner was still trying to locate the dog at 9:07 a.m. The Cuyahoga County Animal Warden was contacted. Police left the area but, returned again when the dog reappeared in the complainant’s backyard again now barking at her. The owner was contacted again. The dog charged at an officer who was unable to Taser it. The owner returned. After some time, he was able to get the dog into his backyard at 9:55 a.m., but he was still trying to get it inside. He was cited.

OLMSTED FALLS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO