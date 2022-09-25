Read full article on original website
goutrgv.com
Men’s Basketball Holds First Official Practice To Start Season
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros men's basketball team officially got the 2022-23 season started Monday with the first day of practice. Head coach Matt Figger said the group, which features 13 newcomers, was excited to get the first practice in the books and build on the things they've been working on all offseason.
goutrgv.com
Women's Soccer Plays To Draw Against Sam Houston
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros women's soccer team played to a 1-1 draw in a Western Athletic Conference (WAC) match Sunday against the Sam Houston State (SHSU) Bearkats at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex. UTRGV (2-8-1, 0-3-1 WAC) senior...
goutrgv.com
Women's Golf Finishes Tied for 10th Place at Bearkat Invitational
HUNTSVILLE – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's golf team finished tied for 10th place at the Bearkat Invitational on Tuesday at Ravens Nest Golf Club. The Vaqueros posted a final round 319 to finish with a three-round score of 939. UTRGV finished tied for...
goutrgv.com
Women's Golf in Eighth Place After Second Round Improvement at Bearkat Invitational
HUNTSVILLE – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's golf team sits in eighth place after improving by six shots in the second round on the first day of the Bearkat Invitational on Monday at Ravens Nest Golf Club. The Vaqueros opened with a first round...
utrgvrider.com
UTRGV expands baseball player search
UTRGV Athletics has announced that it will host open tryouts for the baseball team at 5 p.m. Oct. 6. Participants must bring their own equipment. Asked how many people he expects to come out for tryouts, UTRGV Baseball head coach Derek Matlock replied, “I think it’s easily around 20, 20 to 30.”
goutrgv.com
Women's Golf Kicks Off Fall Season at Bearkat Invitational on Monday
HUNTSVILLE – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's golf team is set to kick off the fall season at the Bearkat Invitational starting on Monday at Raven's Nest Golf Club. Tournament Format. Monday will feature two rounds with teams teeing off starting at 8:30 a.m.
$4 million winning Mega Millions Texas Lottery ticket sold in South Texas
Winning sure is fun and while some Texas teams throughout college football saw wins over the weekend, none were as big as this non-football win in South Texas.
utrgvrider.com
Physician Assistant Career Program accepts largest cohort
Classes have begun for UTRGV’s Physician Assistant Career Track (PACT) Early Assurance Program’s largest cohort, which provides students with a conditional admission to the College of Health Professions Master in Physician Assistant Studies (MPAS). On Sept. 15, UTRGV announced PACT selected eight first-year students for its program last...
Beautiful weather returning to the RGV
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After the tail end of a front passed through the Rio Grande Valley Monday afternoon, temperatures are expected to remain pleasant. Mostly sunny skies along with low humidity will make for a week you will not want to miss as we remain in the upper 80s to low 90s across the […]
First $100 Scratch $20 Million Jackpot Ticket Has Been Claimed
In May, the Texas Lottery released their fist $100 scratch ticket with a whopping jackpot of $20,000,000.00. It has taken four months but the first of four jackpot tickets has finally been claimed. The ticket was ticket number 6 in the book, there are 20 tickets in each book. At the start of the game, there were approximately 10,379,010 tickets which made the odds of winning a jackpot 1 in 2,594,752.00 The winning ticket was sold in La Feria, Texas at Breaktime #2. This game also still has 20 $100,000 jackpot tickets remaining.
Ranked: STISD among top districts in Texas, among best teachers in U.S.
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A school district from the Rio Grande Valley was included in a national ranking list for U.S. public education institutions Tuesday. The 2023 Niche Best Schools list, which focuses on K-12 schools and districts across the United States, ranks South Texas Independent School District at No. 2 among the top school […]
Brownsville expo to dish out samples of cuisine, more
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A popular restaurant and business expo will return this week after a two-year pause during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, Sept. 27, the Brownsville Chamber of Commerce will host the Business to Botana Expo from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Brownsville Events Center. “We are thrilled to bring back the Business […]
1 Person Died In A Fatal Crash In Alton (Alton, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a fatal accident was reported on Saturnay in Alton. The officials reported that one person died in [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
kurv.com
Rising Reservoir Water Levels Forecast To Level Off Soon
Water levels in our two main reservoirs continue to rise, thanks to recent heavy rains over northern Mexico and southwest Texas. Continued inflows from those rains into the Rio Grande have lifted the Amistad Reservoir to 36.5% total capacity – a 22% increase in a little more than a month.
O'Rourke is Hoping these Other Events will Close the Gap With Abbott for Texas Governor
Governor Greg Abbott and Beto O'RourkeScreenshot from Twitter. You may be aware that Democratic challenger and Republican Governor Greg Abbott will debate for the one and only time this Friday, September 30 in the Rio Grande Valley. The event will be broadcasted and streamed online.
kurv.com
Call Prompts Lockdown At DHR Health In Edinburg
Police in Edinburg say they found no signs of a threat to the DHR Health campus Monday following a call about an active shooter. Calls were placed to the Edinburg and McAllen Police Departments and the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Monday morning. All three agencies responded to the hospital, which was already on lockdown due to the threat.
keranews.org
State sent financial aid to 1.1 million unemployed Texans. Now it wants that money back.
Kathryn Tapia was laid off in March 2020 from her job at a daycare in Harlingen. So she applied for unemployment. She was one of the 2.5 million Texans who applied for unemployment in the first three months of the pandemic — or somewhere between 10 and 20 times the number in an average year.
KIII TV3
The Texas-Mexico border has become a trading hotspot for other countries, too
DALLAS — We've had the pandemic and ongoing COVID-19 lockdowns around the world. We've also had the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions that followed. And we've had global shipping chaos for various reasons. Those huge disruptions have broken supply chains and have helped cause prices to rise.
KRGV
New agreement providing school security enhancements at Harlingen CISD
A new agreement is putting more armed security on Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District campuses. Parent Mark Lopez says he feels comfortable dropping off his daughter at school. "They're pretty good at that school,” Lopez said. “It's always locked up and gated. They have cameras. You have to go through...
Edinburg business expansion set to boost economy
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several businesses are expected to expand to the North Industrial Park Subdivision which will open several job opportunities along with a major boost to the economy. “There’s going to be a lot of groundbreakings going on in the next couple of years,” Dan Diaz Councilmember Place 1 with the City of […]
