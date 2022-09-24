Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian on Path Toward Florida After Slamming Cuba: Watch Latest Track Live
Hurricane Ian intensified into a major Category 3 storm making landfall in western Cuba Tuesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. Hurricane warnings and watches were issued for parts of Florida as Ian's path shows the storm making landfall along the state's west coast in the coming days. Evacuations along the Gulf Coast were also underway Monday.
Ian Poses Huge Threat for Parts of Florida; Local Impact Not as Severe: Morales
Tropical Storm Ian passed 730 miles south of Miami midday Sunday while still at modest strength. It was starting to make the much anticipated turn towards the northwest on a path that has it passing a comfortable distance away from Jamaica, and likely west of Grand Cayman late Sunday night.
Track Live Radar: Tornado Watch Issued for South Florida Ahead of Impacts From Ian
Though the direct impact of Hurricane Ian will be in the central part of Florida, South Florida will be feeling impacts in the coming days that include major rainfall and the potential for flooding. A tornado watch is in effect for Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties until 5 p.m. A...
Ian Likely to Become Formidable Hurricane But Track for South Florida Improves
Tropical Storm Ian was expected to ramp up in intensity by Sunday over the warm waters of the western Caribbean. But from a South Florida perspective, the forecast track for the future hurricane was trending in a better direction. Ian is expected to become a formidable hurricane, and no one...
Ian Expected to Become Hurricane Sunday, Portions of Florida Remain in Cone of Concern
While all of South Florida is currently out of the cone of concern for Tropical Storm Ian, there is growing thought that it could become as strong as a Category 4 hurricane before making impact on the northern part of the state in the coming days. The latest advisory from...
