Cleveland, OH

numberfire.com

Josh Bell sitting for San Diego Sunday afternoon

San Diego Padres infielder Josh Bell is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Bell is being replaced at designated hitter by Brandon Drury versus Rockies starter Kyle Freeland. In 622 plate appearances this season, Bell has a .269 batting average with a .792...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Brewers host the Cardinals to open 2-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (89-65, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-71, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-13, 3.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-9, 4.62 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -111, Brewers -109; over/under is 8...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ESPN

Dane Dunning has hip surgery, spring status for Texas Rangers uncertain

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Texas Rangers right-hander Dane Dunning underwent arthroscopic hip surgery Monday and the team said his availability to pitch in spring training will be determined by the progress of his rehab. The Rangers will recall right-hander Tyson Miller from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, when he is expected...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Bears rely on ground game and backup Khalil Herbert

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — If not for running the football, the Chicago Bears would have very little offense. The Bears have been able to run it throughout quarterback Justin Fields’ struggles in the passing game and Sunday had their biggest day on the ground since Walter Payton was their starting running back in 1984 with 281 total team rushing yards.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Nationals host the Braves on 3-game home slide

Atlanta Braves (97-58, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (53-101, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Jake Odorizzi (5-6, 4.61 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Nationals: Josiah Gray (7-10, 5.17 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 152 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -223, Nationals +184; over/under is 8 1/2...
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Angels host the Athletics in first of 3-game series

Oakland Athletics (56-97, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (67-86, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (4-9, 4.43 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (6-9, 3.01 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 141 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -212, Athletics +177; over/under is 8...
OAKLAND, CA
FOX Sports

The wait on Aaron Judge is actually a treat

It doesn’t feel like it in the moment, on the warped timeline that takes over when everyone is anticipating MLB history, but this is a good thing. As home run-less at-bats turn into home run-less games for Aaron Judge, then into a stretch of dinger-free days long enough now for one writer to dare call it a drought, baseball should be smiling the longer this goes on.
BRONX, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres Select Brandon Dixon

The Padres announced they’ve selected corner infielder/outfielder Brandon Dixon onto the major league roster. San Diego designated outfielder Luis Liberato for assignment in a corresponding move. Dixon is back on a major league roster for the first time in two years. Initially a Dodgers draftee, the right-handed hitter was...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Kyle Higashioka sitting for New York on Sunday

New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Higashioka is being replaced behind the plate by Jose Trevino versus Red Sox starter Brayan Bello. In 224 plate appearances this season, Higashioka has a .204 batting average with...
BOSTON, MA
Doc's Sports Service

Texas Rangers vs Seattle Mariners Prediction, 9/27/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

T-Mobile Park is the location where the Seattle Mariners (83-69) will play the Texas Rangers (65-87) on Tuesday. The starting pitchers are Martin Perez and Robbie Ray. Texas is slugging .398 and have struck out 1,347 times, while drawing a walk on 434 occasions. They have accounted for 640 RBI's as well as 1,246 hits on the year, and their batting average comes in at .242. The Rangers have accounted for 215 doubles as a team and have knocked 185 balls out of the park. They have tallied 674 runs scored and hold an OBP of .304. As a unit, the Texas Rangers are scoring 4.4 runs per game, which ranks them 12th in baseball.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Padres beat Dodgers 4-3 in 10 to reduce magic number to 4

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jorge Alfaro drew a bases-loaded walk from Craig Kimbrel with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday night to reduce their magic number for clinching a wild-card berth to four.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

How Evan Phillips became the Dodgers' top high-leverage threat

Dodgers reliever Evan Phillips’ circuitous path to earning the nickname "High Leverage Honey Bun" began in earnest during his first month on campus at the University of North Carolina Wilmington. Phillips, now the most trusted reliever on the top pitching staff in the majors, was, before his 2013 college...
LOS ANGELES, CA
