T-Mobile Park is the location where the Seattle Mariners (83-69) will play the Texas Rangers (65-87) on Tuesday. The starting pitchers are Martin Perez and Robbie Ray. Texas is slugging .398 and have struck out 1,347 times, while drawing a walk on 434 occasions. They have accounted for 640 RBI's as well as 1,246 hits on the year, and their batting average comes in at .242. The Rangers have accounted for 215 doubles as a team and have knocked 185 balls out of the park. They have tallied 674 runs scored and hold an OBP of .304. As a unit, the Texas Rangers are scoring 4.4 runs per game, which ranks them 12th in baseball.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO