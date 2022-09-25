ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KXAN

Texas Longhorns defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem suspended indefinitely

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has suspended redshirt freshman defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem after he was arrested Monday by University of Texas police. “We’re aware of the situation with Ishmael Ibraheem. We have talked to his family, and he has been suspended indefinitely from all...
AUSTIN, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

West Virginia vs. Texas: Preview and Prediction

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Texas Longhorns. Saturday, October 1, 2022; 6:30 p.m. CT; DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium; Austin, Texas. TV: FS1 (Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman) Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network (Tony Caridi, Dwight Wallace, Jed Drenning); Longhorn Sports...
AUSTIN, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Texas Tech Podcast: Texas Tech Upsets Texas, Longhorns Fans Cry

What a week for the Red Raiders! Join Jackson Moody as he breaks down a huge win against Texas. Plus he discusses separating the whole of Tech fans from one idiot, and a defense of Texas Tech fans against criticisms from Texas outlets calling Tech fans classless. Also of note, there’s basketball injury and transfer news, and a look ahead to Kansas State this weekend.
LUBBOCK, TX
106.3 The Buzz

You Won’t Believe Who Agreed to Pay Texas Tech’s $50,000 Fine

After the Big 12 issued its "public reprimand" and $50,000 fine to Texas Tech after this weekend's storming of the field, Texas Tech fans are fed up. Not only does this public shaming feel unnecessary and a bit immature, but the university understands that its own students were at fault for some of the incidents that took place on the field that day. The school recognized that a Longhorns player getting shoved by a fan was unacceptable, and is actively against that kind of behavior.
LUBBOCK, TX
FanSided

Steve Sarkisian leaves uncertainty with Texas football QB situation

All Texas football fans want to know this week who the starting quarterback will be heading into Week 5 of the college football season. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian had the first chance this week to announce who the starting quarterback will be as this team hosts the West Virginia Mountaineers at home on Oct. 1.
AUSTIN, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Texas Tech issues statement on fan behavior following win over Texas

Texas Tech recorded a big win over Texas this weekend. Unfortunately, the game was marred by an ugly incident after the final whistle. As Red Raider fans and students rushed the field, one fan was seen pushing a Longhorn player in the mayhem. Needless to say, that conduct is completely unacceptable in the realm of college football.
LUBBOCK, TX
stakingtheplains.com

10 Things: Texas Tech 37, Texas 34

2. Roller Coaster. Like everyone else, there’s 0:21 left in the game, surely this is over. Texas drives down the field to kick a field goal to send the game to overtime and I was sure Texas Tech was sunk. But magical things happened, Texas would lose the toss, receive the ball first and Bijan Robinson, a guy who fumbles maybe once every 100 carries actually fumbled thanks to a helluva hit by Krishon Merriweather, and Texas’ overtime possession was over. The rest of the way, it was just about not messing things up, run the ball, kick the field goal. Donovan Smith almost messed that up by scoring a touchdown, but by the time the clock struck 0:00, Trey Wolff kicked the 20-yard game winner. McGuire said after the game that before the player he told the captains that big-time players make big-time plays. The captains were Tyree Wilson, Krishon Merriweather, SaRodorick Thompson, and Jaylon Hutchings.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Steve Sarkisian Getting Crushed Following Texas' Upset Loss

Steve Sarkisian is under heavy scrutiny after Texas suffered a surprising 37-34 overtime loss to Texas Tech on Saturday night. The Longhorns, who entered the showdown ranked No. 22, held a 14-point lead late in the third quarter before falling short at Lubbock. They're now 2-2 this season and 7-9 since Sarkisian took over as head coach last year.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says

After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
TEXAS STATE

