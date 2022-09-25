Read full article on original website
Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or MadTom HandyTexas State
Chris Bosch Talks at the Texas Tribune Fest 2022 About the Need to Build Better Resources for Aspiring Young PlayersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
O’Rourke Wasn’t Concerned About the Recent Polls on This Trip in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Governor Newsom Called Governor Abbott Dumb as He Flies into Texas TodayTom HandyTexas State
Popular off-price store chain opening new location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Marcos, TX
KXAN
Texas Longhorns defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem suspended indefinitely
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has suspended redshirt freshman defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem after he was arrested Monday by University of Texas police. “We’re aware of the situation with Ishmael Ibraheem. We have talked to his family, and he has been suspended indefinitely from all...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Tirade Tuesday: Oklahoma and Texas Meltdown, Iowa State-Baylor Game Rigged
Big 12 conference opened this past weekend (yes, I am aware that Kansas and West Virginia played in Week 2, Karen) and we saw several competitive games go the exact opposite of how Vegas saw things going. In fact, all three games that involved Big 12 foes went against the...
heartlandcollegesports.com
West Virginia vs. Texas: Preview and Prediction
Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Texas Longhorns. Saturday, October 1, 2022; 6:30 p.m. CT; DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium; Austin, Texas. TV: FS1 (Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman) Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network (Tony Caridi, Dwight Wallace, Jed Drenning); Longhorn Sports...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Texas Tech Podcast: Texas Tech Upsets Texas, Longhorns Fans Cry
What a week for the Red Raiders! Join Jackson Moody as he breaks down a huge win against Texas. Plus he discusses separating the whole of Tech fans from one idiot, and a defense of Texas Tech fans against criticisms from Texas outlets calling Tech fans classless. Also of note, there’s basketball injury and transfer news, and a look ahead to Kansas State this weekend.
You Won’t Believe Who Agreed to Pay Texas Tech’s $50,000 Fine
After the Big 12 issued its "public reprimand" and $50,000 fine to Texas Tech after this weekend's storming of the field, Texas Tech fans are fed up. Not only does this public shaming feel unnecessary and a bit immature, but the university understands that its own students were at fault for some of the incidents that took place on the field that day. The school recognized that a Longhorns player getting shoved by a fan was unacceptable, and is actively against that kind of behavior.
Former Longhorn Colt McCoy Lost a Bet With Kliff Kingsbury This Weekend
Colt McCoy is in his second season in Arizona playing quarterback for head coach Kliff Kingsbury. He's started a handful of games for Arizona after starter Kyler Murray got hurt last season but has primarily been the backup. If you don't know the colleges of the three men mentioned above,...
Steve Sarkisian leaves uncertainty with Texas football QB situation
All Texas football fans want to know this week who the starting quarterback will be heading into Week 5 of the college football season. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian had the first chance this week to announce who the starting quarterback will be as this team hosts the West Virginia Mountaineers at home on Oct. 1.
saturdaytradition.com
Texas Tech issues statement on fan behavior following win over Texas
Texas Tech recorded a big win over Texas this weekend. Unfortunately, the game was marred by an ugly incident after the final whistle. As Red Raider fans and students rushed the field, one fan was seen pushing a Longhorn player in the mayhem. Needless to say, that conduct is completely unacceptable in the realm of college football.
Burnt Orange Nation
Fallout continues from Texas Tech storming the field following Saturday’s win against Texas
An emotional contest between the Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium culminated in a 37-34 overtime win by the home team, prompting a field storming by Red Raiders fan. During the ensuing chaos, two Texas players were caught on video being pushed by...
‘Everything Runs Through Lubbock': Texas Tech Coach Joey McGuire Gives the Most Motivational Speech Ever
Every Red Raider out there knew that Joey McGuire joining our forces would be a great thing for Texas Tech football. If there's any proof of that out there, it's the success he led our boys to this weekend against the Texas Longhorns. When it comes to being a great...
An Open Letter to the Complete Idiot Who Shoved a Texas Player on Saturday
It's hard not to get excited about Texas Tech's big win on Saturday over Texas. Especially coming from behind to win in overtime after not beating UT in Lubbock since 2008. Texas Tech fans had every reason to be excited and want to celebrate along with the team after the game. Unfortunately, it just takes one complete jackass to ruin everything.
Red Raiders' Gambles On Fourth Down Pay Off
Joey McGuire had his offense go for it on fourth down eight times on Saturday and it helped Texas Tech win its Big 12 opener.
stakingtheplains.com
10 Things: Texas Tech 37, Texas 34
2. Roller Coaster. Like everyone else, there’s 0:21 left in the game, surely this is over. Texas drives down the field to kick a field goal to send the game to overtime and I was sure Texas Tech was sunk. But magical things happened, Texas would lose the toss, receive the ball first and Bijan Robinson, a guy who fumbles maybe once every 100 carries actually fumbled thanks to a helluva hit by Krishon Merriweather, and Texas’ overtime possession was over. The rest of the way, it was just about not messing things up, run the ball, kick the field goal. Donovan Smith almost messed that up by scoring a touchdown, but by the time the clock struck 0:00, Trey Wolff kicked the 20-yard game winner. McGuire said after the game that before the player he told the captains that big-time players make big-time plays. The captains were Tyree Wilson, Krishon Merriweather, SaRodorick Thompson, and Jaylon Hutchings.
WATCH: Texas Tech Student Attacks Longhorns Player After Red Raiders Upset Win
The Texas Tech student body has been known as a rowdy one over the years. On Saturday against the Longhorns, they may have taken it too far.
On video: TTU fans throw punches with UT fans near stadium
LPD said officers were called for a fight in progress at the Kentucky Fried Chicken in the 200 block of University Avenue at 6:43 p.m. Police said since no victim was found, no report was filed.
Houston Chronicle
Video: TX Tech posts about 'unacceptable' behavior at UT game, fan pushing athlete
Texas Tech University athletics is seeking assistance identifying a man regarding what it described as "unacceptable" behavior following the team's Saturday win over the University of Texas. A video shared widely on social media shows Tech Tech fans celebrating on the field following the win as the student athletes are...
Steve Sarkisian Getting Crushed Following Texas' Upset Loss
Steve Sarkisian is under heavy scrutiny after Texas suffered a surprising 37-34 overtime loss to Texas Tech on Saturday night. The Longhorns, who entered the showdown ranked No. 22, held a 14-point lead late in the third quarter before falling short at Lubbock. They're now 2-2 this season and 7-9 since Sarkisian took over as head coach last year.
WATCH: Red Raider Fans Allegedly Beat Down Longhorn at KFC
A Longhorn fan got a bucket of chicken and a beat down at the KFC on the north end of Jones AT&T Stadium this weekend. This brutal attack looks to have happened during pregame tailgating festivities ahead of the Texas Tech-Texas game on Saturday, September 24th. There's no sound on...
These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says
After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
Harry Styles jabs Texas politics at Austin concert
British pop star Harry Styles did some "Late Night Talking" on Texas politics during night two of his "Love On Tour 2022" at Moody Center, with several messages hinting at a disdain for policies in the Lone Star State.
