Josh Allen, Bills injury woes go from bad to worse with Jordan Poyer update
The Buffalo Bills have clearly established themselves as a true Super Bowl contender after destroying the Los Angeles Rams on the road in Week 1 and toying with the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 at home. However, it’s not all roses and butterflies for Josh Allen and company this season, particularly for the Bills’ defense which might not have its Pro Bowl duo of safeties this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The Bills are already guaranteed to be without Micah Hyde after he landed on the injured reserve, while Jordan Poyer is listed questionable for the Miami game, but is not expected to play, according to a report by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.
NFL fines Leonard Fournette, Marshon Lattimore for Bucs-Saints fight
A fight that broke out last week between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints resulted in a pair of ejections, as well as a suspension, and now the fines have been handed down. Bucs running back Leonard Fournette and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore have both been fined for...
Yardbarker
The earliest Dak Prescott will return from thumb surgery for Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys are once again looking to overcome an injury-caused absence from Dak Prescott. Fortunately, unlike the gruesome ankle injury that knocked him out for the final 11 games of the 2020s season, the thumb injury he has now will only keep him sidelined for a handful of weeks.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to referees blatant missed penalty
NFL referees certainly don’t have easy jobs. There’s a lot to watch on any given play and sometimes things simply go unnoticed as a result. That was the case during Monday night’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants when the referees missed an absolutely blatant pass interference penalty on the Giants.
Giants, Cowboys Players Get Chippy During Postgame Handshakes
The NFC East rivals kept the competition going until the bitter end on Monday Night Football.
Dolphins And Bills Fans Brawl in Parking Lot at Hard Rock Stadium
Dolphins fans and Bills fans fought in the parking lot on Sunday.
Everyone made same joke about awful 49ers-Broncos game
Sunday night’s game between the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos was quite a snoozer, and the style of game felt very familiar to many football fans. The Broncos beat the 49ers 11-10 in a game that featured just one touchdown and 17 punts. That’s the type of game college football fans are used to watching from a couple of Big Ten teams.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Justin Herbert, Jerry Jeudy, James Conner, Alvin Kamara (2022)
Injuries are an unfortunate part of the NFL and fantasy football. Still, it’s important to be in the know regarding the latest in injury updates, and our news desk has you covered. Let’s take a look at the latest injury news and notes around the NFL. Get the...
D’Andre Swift’s expected injury timeline, per Lions’ Dan Campbell
Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift picked up an injury in the Week 3 loss against the Minnesota Vikings and early indications suggest he’s set for a stint on the sideline. Via Dave Birkett, Swift could miss time with his shoulder injury, and head coach Dan Campbell suggested that keeping him out until after Detroit’s bye week could be the best course of action.
NFL Odds: Cowboys vs. Giants prediction, odds and pick – 9/26/2022
The Dallas Cowboys will travel to New Jersey to take on the New York Giants in a Monday night clash at the Meadowlands. Are you ready for some football? It’s a Monday night party, and time to check out our NFL odds series with a Cowboys-Giants prediction and pick.
fantasypros.com
Mac Jones: concern QB has tendon and/or ligament damage
There is concern that Mac Jones suffered tendon and/or ligament damage in a loss to Baltimore. He had X-rays after the game that were negative but is set to have more imaging done on his leg. (Mike Giardi on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Jones suffered the injury late in the Patriots...
Las Vegas Raiders’ Josh McDaniels has closed-door meeting with Mark Davis after latest loss
The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves at 0-3 under new head coach Josh McDaniels following Sunday’s narrow loss to the
fantasypros.com
Gabe Davis (ankle) expected to play Week 3 vs. Dolphins
Gabe Davis is expected to play Week 3 against Miami despite carrying a questionable tag all week according to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Davis tweaked his ankle at practice last weekend and missed Buffalo's Week 2 win against the Titans. Davis himself said he would play in Week 3 and that reportedly remains the expectation. Check back closer to kickoff to make sure he is a go, but Davis should be in the starting lineup of every single one of his fantasy managers if he suits up. In Week 1, Davis picked up right where left off last postseason catching 4-of-5 targets for 88 yards and a touchdown against the Rams. If his status changes and he doesn't suit up, Isaiah McKenzie will receive a fantasy boost.
fantasypros.com
Jalen Tolbert active for Monday Night Football
Dallas Cowboys rookie wide receiver Jalen Tolbert is active for Monday Night Football against the New York Giants. (Ralph Vacchiano on Twitter) Tolbert was a healthy scratch for the first two weeks of the season but gets the nod for Week 3 with Dennis Houston being waived earlier this week. He may have been an inactive if Michael Gallup was cleared to play, so fantasy managers should not get too excited unless the rookie capitalizes on his opportunity. The fact that he fell behind Houston suggests that he should have received plenty of second-team reps this offseason, so he may already have a burgeoning connection with Cooper Rush. Tolbert could be a sneaky dart play for those creating multiple lineups.
fantasypros.com
Aaron Rodgers throws for 255 yards and two scores in Week 3
Aaron Rodgers completed 27 of his 35 passes for 255 yards. He threw two first-half touchdown passes, one to Romeo Doubs and the other to Allen Lazard. He did throw one interception in the 14-12 win over the Buccaneers. Fantasy Impact:. The Packers' offense came out hot scoring on their...
fantasypros.com
Pat Surtain II expected to play Week 3
Patrick Surtain, questionable due to a shoulder injury, is expected to play, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Surtain missed practice early in the week but trended in the right direction with limited and full participations to close out the week. The FantasyPros Team and Position Power Rankings have the Broncos as a Top 10 defense and secondary this week, and both of those would likely drop if Surtain were unable to play.
fantasypros.com
Justin Herbert (ribs) to decide on painkilling shot during pregame warmups
ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter reports that according to sources Justin Herbert will decide pregame warmups on whether or not he will take a painkilling injection into his fractured rib cartilage and attempt to play against the Jaguars on Sunday. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com) Fantasy Impact:. Herbert reportedly wants to...
fantasypros.com
Titans D/ST unspectacular in Week 3 win
The Titans D/ST was solid but unspectacular Sunday, recording one sack and one interception while also allowing 22 points in a Week 3 24-22 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The Titans D/ST has played fairly solid from a pure football perspective outside of a blowout loss to the loaded Buffalo Bills. Unfortunately, it has not resulted in many turnovers forced or sacks to this point. They might be worth a gamble against an underwhelming Indianapolis offense in a Week 4 road matchup, just temper your expectations.
fantasypros.com
Dalvin Cook dealing with dislocated shoulder, hopeful to play Week 4
Dalvin Cook is dealing with a dislocated shoulder that he suffered in Week 3. The star running back has an unrepaired labral tear and was not wearing a harness. The hope is he will be able to wear a harness and play in Week 4. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter )
Look: Wild Brawl Outside NFL Stadium On Sunday Afternoon
As the Miami Dolphins picked up a huge 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, a violent fight unfolded outside Hard Rock Stadium. Shared by TMZ Sports, a fan postage footage of two Dolphins fans attacking a Bills fan wearing a Josh Allen jersey. As the Bills fan attempts to get up, a man in a Tua Tagovailoa jersey kicks him in the face.
