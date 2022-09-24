Gabe Davis is expected to play Week 3 against Miami despite carrying a questionable tag all week according to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Davis tweaked his ankle at practice last weekend and missed Buffalo's Week 2 win against the Titans. Davis himself said he would play in Week 3 and that reportedly remains the expectation. Check back closer to kickoff to make sure he is a go, but Davis should be in the starting lineup of every single one of his fantasy managers if he suits up. In Week 1, Davis picked up right where left off last postseason catching 4-of-5 targets for 88 yards and a touchdown against the Rams. If his status changes and he doesn't suit up, Isaiah McKenzie will receive a fantasy boost.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO