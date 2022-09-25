ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

POLITICO

Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.

On Monday, Oz tweeted that he believed "same-sex couples should have the freedom to get married as straight couples." Roy quote tweeted his response:. We asked Pennsylvania Republicans whether they agree with Roy that the Senate GOP should focus on issues other than codifying same-sex marriage. And none of them necessarily disagreed with Roy, even those who voted for a House bill that wrote same-sex marriage into law back in July.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Business Insider

Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'

Rep. Nancy Mace says there's "a lot of pressure" on Republicans to impeach President Biden. On NBC's Meet The Press, Mace said impeachment is being considered by some in the GOP. She told host Chuck Todd that if the party chooses to hold a vote, she believes it will be...
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth

Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Kari Lake and 'MAGA' Republicans mock Liz Cheney for saying she may campaign for Democrats

A host of pro-Trump Republicans mocked Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) after the critic of the former president revealed she would consider campaigning for Democrats in 2024. Cheney, who has vowed to leave the Republican Party after she was defeated in her primary last month, pledged to fight against election deniers such as Republican Arizona gubernatorial contender Kari Lake.
WYOMING STATE
Daily Montanan

U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House passed on Wednesday a bill updating a 19th-century law in an attempt to prevent the subversion of future presidential elections. The Presidential Election Reform Act, which passed 229-203, is meant to deter a repeat of the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, in which the U.S. Capitol was attacked by a mob of […] The post U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Kiplinger

Where the Midterm Election Races Stand Today

With the congressional midterm elections only weeks away, here’s how we think things will shake out. In early spring, Republicans appeared well on their way to steamroll through the midterms and win back control of the House and Senate. Democrats were struggling to compete, weighed down by an unpopular president and sky-high inflation and gas prices.
ELECTIONS
TheDailyBeast

Liz Cheney Says She’ll Campaign for Dems, Leave GOP if Trump Wins in 2024

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) isn't mincing words when it comes to her place in the Republican Party should Donald Trump be its nominee in 2024. “I’m going to make sure Donald Trump—I’m going to do everything I can to make sure he’s not the nominee,” Cheney said at the Texas Tribune Festival on Saturday according to CNN. “And if he is the nominee, I won’t be a Republican.” Cheney also said she would help campaign for Democrats, particularly if Republicans continue to nominate election deniers such as Arizona Republican Kari Lake. “That’s the kind of thing we cannot see in our party. We cannot see an accommodation like that, and I think it’s very important that we be clear about that,” Cheney said, blasting Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s plan to campaign for the Republican gubernatorial nominee.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

